11 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in January

Now that 2025 is officially here, it's time to check out the best Aldi finds you'll want to grab on your next trip to the store. Starting this month, Aldi has the best food and lifestyle products to support you on your journey into the new year. From items that will make meal prep a snap to the foods you'll want to stock in your freezer and eat on repeat, these are definitely some finds you won't want to miss out on.

Love is already in the air at Aldi, aka on its shelves. The chain is starting to stock Valentine's and Galentine's Day treats and gifts, perfect for treating your loved ones and yourself. But before we break out the chocolates, don't forget about Super Bowl Sunday—Aldi not only has all your favorite snacks at low prices, but also cute serving dishes to take your party to the next level.

Check out this list of the best Aldi Finds for January and head to the store, because these seasonal items are sure to sell out.

Season's Choice Veggie Fries

Everyone wants to eat better in the new year, and fried foods are so 2024. An easy way to get more vegetables into your diet is by serving up these veggie fries as a side dish. Made with 10 different veggies, they are 170 calories per serving and come in a crunchy ranch flavor. The crunchy black bean variety is made with seven veggies and is 150 calories per serving. They're non-GMO, vegan, and kosher, making them the ideal side dish on burger night. A 10-ounce retails for $4.79.

Mama Cozzi's Greek Style Pizza

Mama Cozzi's pizza is one of Aldi's most popular items. In 2022, shoppers voted the Take and Bake deli version into the Aldi product Hall of Fame, and the frozen varieties are just as popular. This month, the chain is coming out with a new Mama Cozzi's frozen pizza variety: Greek Style. This pie is loaded with chicken, red onions, mushrooms, artichokes, olives, and mozzarella and feta cheeses. And if that isn't indulgent enough, the sauce on this pizza is a creamy roasted garlic sauce–yum! The product will be on sale starting Jan. 8 and will retail for $4.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Choceur Heart Shaped Cocoa Bombs

These white chocolate strawberry-flavored melting hot cocoa bombs are the sweetest gift for your crush. Made with milk chocolate chips and marshmallows, they're a calorie bomb at 400 calories but so worth it when you're looking to indulge. And they even have a cute "to and from" heart on the front so you can personalize this treat for your Valentine! Also comes in a milk chocolate variety for 380 calories. The pack retails for $1.99.

Choceur Chocolate Donuts and Pie Bites

Choose from premium Belgian pie- or donut-shaped chocolates for an intriguing gift to give to that special someone (or yourself!). Both varieties of chocolates have naturally flavored crème centers and come in cute packaging, so there's no need for a gift bag or wrapping. The pie-shaped chocolates are 160 calories for two pieces and come with the message "You're my sweetie pie" on the box. The donut-shaped chocolates are 150 calories for two pieces and come with the cheeky message, "I'm do-nuts about you." Grab these now for the chocoholic in your life! Each box retails for $4.99 and will be available Jan. 8.

Season's Choice Pineapple Greens Keto Blend

A green smoothie is a healthy way to start your day, and it also makes a great afternoon snack to keep you going. This bag from Season's Choice contains pineapple and avocado chunks with spinach and coconut cream blended cubes, so you can whip up a healthy drink on the go. Each 2/3 cup serving is just 70 calories, and the handy, reusable bag makes it easy to blend just the amount you want and save the rest for later use. The pack retails for $7.49.

Barissimo Valentine's Coffee Collection

Chocolate is great, but this one's for all the coffee-fiends in your life. They will be delighted by this box of 12 Keurig cups in exciting flavors, including chocolate fudge brownie, brown sugar, vanilla bean, amaretto, and more. Every morning can be a new coffee adventure when you gift someone this box. The cups are compatible with Keurig 2. 0 and most single-serving brewers. This box is a limited edition, so make sure to grab it now before it sells out! It retails for $6.99.

Kirkton House Wine Rack

Whether you're doing dry January or continuing to celebrate with your favorite libations, this adorable wine rack holds plenty of non-alcoholic or traditional wine and will look modern and chic on your kitchen counter. Fill this rack with up to seven bottles of wine, and you'll be ready for your first gathering of 2025. This rack would definitely sell for at least double the price in the home store, so don't pass this one up! Comes in black or silver. It will set you back $12.99.

Crofton Ceramic Football Tray Assortment

The Super Bowl isn't that far away, and you'll be prepared for game time with this cute snack tray. Sure, you could just open up a bag of tortilla chips, but this set will take your party to the next level. Fill these bowls with your favorite chips and dips, and you'll score a touchdown with your family and guests. The item comes with a football field tray and three football-themed bowls and retails for $9.99.

Crofton Two Tier Bento Box

Whether you're packing school lunches or meal prepping for yourself, this bento box has you covered when you're eating on the go. Two tiers allow you to pack a main entrée on one level, plus a salad or fruit or whatever side you'd like on the second tier. It even comes with utensils, so you've got no excuses for healthy eating with this in your cabinet. It comes in dark blue, grey, or light green so each roommate or family member can claim their own. Each box retails for $6.99.

Kirkton House Galentine's Candle

Gift this candle to your besties, and they'll be your best Galentines 4Eva! This fun candle comes in four different scents, and the hilarious labels are sure to make you and your girlfriends giggle. Choose from "I Can Buy Myself Candles" in sweet peony and vanilla, "You Are Loved" in lavender marshmallow, "You're Like Really Pretty!" in golden peaches scent, or "Friends Are Forever" in fresh freesia. Or be your own best friend and buy all four for yourself! Each candle retails for $3.99.

Pembrook Planner or Journal

The best way to keep your New Year's resolutions is to write down your goals, and this useful planner is the best way to do that! This fancy spiral-bound book comes with a ribbon bookmark so you can keep your place as you plot your next power moves. Comes in navy blue or a pretty floral print. This type of journal would cost way more at a stationary or bookstore, but at Aldi it's only $6.99.