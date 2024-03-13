People Swear By These Protein Brownies & After Trying Them, I'm Hooked

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Lately, I've been a sucker for anything online shopping related. Whether it's through TikTok or Instagram, the algorithm knows exactly what I like and has been taking all of my money, with new workout clothes, skincare, or a set of pink food storage containers I didn't need.

My latest online splurge? A box of protein brownies that have been absolutely blowing up on TikTok since the beginning of the year—the Alpha Prime Bites Protein Brownies. When they went viral—with one TikToker claiming they were the "#1 protein snack of all time"—I had to see for myself what all of the fuss was about.

TikTokers were going crazy for these brownies, and every single video review that I watched had thousands of likes and nothing but praise. One user says, "One of the greatest protein snacks in the world," and another says, "[This is the] only protein snack I've been buying since I tried these."

A dessert that was only around 200 calories and had 19 grams of protein with 5 grams of collagen seemed too good to be true, but there was only one way to find out.

I went straight to the TikTok shop and bought a box of Alpha Prime Bites for myself. Not only was I excited about having a healthy dessert that tasted good, but I had been on a hunt for delicious ways to add more protein to my diet. I have been on a recent journey of wanting to build more muscle and feel healthier overall, and increasing my protein intake has been a way I can do that.

My box arrived last week, and I have now officially tried all eight flavors. And yes, I have to admit, the videos are true. These protein brownies truly are as good as people say they are.

What are the Alpha Prime Protein Brownies?

Alpha Prime—a company that first specialized in supplement powders like protein, collagen, hydration, and pre-workout—has gone fully viral with their protein brownies called Prime Bites.

These brownies are packed with protein and collagen and are meant to be a flavorful sweet treat that you can enjoy when you need a healthier dessert.

The Prime Bites come in eight different flavors:

Birthday Cake

Cookies & Cream Blondie

Chocolate Cookie Monster

Chocolate Glazed Donut

Chocolate Glazed Donut Glazed Cinnamon Roll

Peanut Butter Candy Crunch

Cookie Dough Bites

Blueberry Cobbler

Each brownie's nutrition varies by flavor, but the calories range from 180-250, with a consistent 19 grams of protein and 5 grams of collagen across the board. Let's look at the full nutrition information for my favorite flavor, the Birthday Cake Blondie:

Nutrition (Per 65-gram brownie) :

Calories : 230

Total Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 212 mg

Carbohydrates : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Erythritol : 10 g

Protein : 19 g

I'm happy with the nutrition info, but the only thing I'd point out is the 8 grams of saturated fat, which mostly comes from vegetable oil margarine. This isn't an issue for my personal health goals at the moment, but those monitoring their saturated fat intake may want to take note of this. Ultimately, I love that it is a dessert high in protein, low in sugar, containing some fiber, and low in calories.

The ingredients list resembles what you'd see in many other protein bars, shakes, and powders. The majority of protein comes from a mix of whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and collagen, and you'll also see other ingredients like almond flour, vegetable oil, erythritol, milk, soy, eggs, and sugar.

The one bone I have to pick with the ingredients is their use of multiple artificial dyes, such as Red 40 (which is called Allura Red in their ingredients list). This dye should be safe if consumed in smaller quantities, but some research shows there may be a link to various bowel diseases.

So, do they actually taste as good as everyone says?

Yep, they do. These brownies blew me away. The Variety Box came with all eight flavors, and I truly enjoyed them all. A few caught my tastebuds more than others, like their Birthday Cake Blondie, Cookie Dough Bites, and Chocolate Glazed Donut, but I would eat every flavor again.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There are a few things about these brownies that make them better than any other protein dessert I've tried. For starters, the taste is unmatched. I can still taste a little bit of the protein blend as an aftertaste, but it's so subtle that I barely notice it's there. And it's nothing compared to some protein shakes and bars that I've tried where all I can taste is the whey protein.

Another part about these Alpha Bites that I'm obsessed with is the texture. You know that feeling of biting into a protein bar that you can't even fully chew because of how tough and chalky it is? I was worried that I'd experience that with Prime Bites, but it wasn't even close to being the case. Instead, their texture is soft and moist, and the first thing I thought of when I bit into one was that the feel of it reminded me of the Cosmic Brownies I ate as a kid.

What makes these brownies even tastier is popping them into the microwave for 10 seconds—a tip I learned from multiple fanatics on TikTok. It warms them up and ever so slightly softens up the frosting on the top, and it truly feels like you're eating dessert.

Buying the Alpha Prime Bites

If I've successfully made you a believer and you're ready to jump on the Alpha Bites bandwagon, there are a couple of ways you can get your hands on these brownies.

I ordered my Variety Box straight from the TikTok shop for $39.99 with free shipping. The only hiccup I encountered was a slight delay in my order, but otherwise, the delivery process was easy. If you don't have a TikTok account, you can order your brownies straight from the Alpha Prime website. While Amazon used to be an option, it looks like it's unavailable at the moment.

Whether you opt for TikTok or their website, you have the choice between a single-flavor box of 12 brownies or the Variety Box, which boasts all eight flavors and extra servings of their top picks, like the Chocolate Glaze Donut and Birthday Cake Blondie.

If you're interested at all in these brownies, I would say not to hesitate. I recommend them to anyone with a sweet tooth who may need a bit more protein in their day, and I know I'll personally be buying another box to enjoy this week!