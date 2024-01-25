12 Best Store-Bought High-Protein Desserts

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For those seeking the perfect balance between satisfying their sweet tooth and meeting their daily protein goals, you've come to the right place. Yes, it's easy to load up on protein throughout the day with the help of protein powders, bars, and premade shakes, but did you know you can also find plenty of high-protein desserts on grocery store shelves? We enlisted the expertise of dietitians to guide us through the grocery aisles to pinpoint the very best store-bought high-protein desserts.

We need protein for basic bodily functions such as a healthy immune system, fast metabolism, muscle and bone health, and energy. It's important to include enough protein in your diet so that you can reap its benefits, which experts recommend as a minimum of 1.0 grams of protein per 1 kilogram of body weight. As an example, a 150-pound person would need a minimum of 68 grams of protein per day, or 22-23 grams of protein per meal if you're eating three times a day.

It may not be the first thing you think of when you're trying to meet your protein goals, but eating a dessert that is higher in protein can help you reach your daily protein recommendation if you're falling short. And that's not the only reason to add these store-bought foods to your grocery list. "Having a dessert with a decent amount of protein can also help promote satiety," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN.

To determine exactly how much protein is considered "high protein" we spoke to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD. She recommends that these foods "[should be] a 'good' source of protein, meaning that 10% or more of the total calories come from protein."

The following list of desserts ranges from classic options like ice cream to items you may not automatically think of as desserts like Greek yogurt bars, protein pop-tarts, or honey-roasted pistachios. Read on to learn about these delicious high-protein desserts you can find at the grocery store, then check out How Much Protein You Need Every Day For Weight Loss.

Noosa Salted Caramel Yoghurt

Per serving : 160 calories, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 6 g protein

Flavored yogurt like this Salted Caramel from Noosa can make a great healthy dessert because it contains protein and gut-healthy probiotics!

"This yogurt has 6 grams of protein per serving, along with live cultures that may support gut health, calcium for bone health support, and only 160 milligrams of sodium," says Manaker. "Made with whole milk, salted caramel, and wildflower honey, this tasty option is both nutritious and delicious."

Kodiak Cakes Double Dark Chocolate Muffin Cup

Per serving : 270 calories, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (5 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 10 g protein

When you're hankering for something chocolatey for dessert, Goodson suggests the Double Dark Chocolate Muffin Power Cup from Kodiak Cakes.

"With 14% of total calories coming from protein, this chocolate treat is a fantastic choice to satisfy your chocolate cravings," says Goodson.

If you aren't in the mood for that much chocolate at once, they also have Buttermilk Maple, Cinnamon Roll, and S'mores.

Clio Greek Yogurt Bars

Per serving : 140 calories, 6 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 9 g protein

Another yogurt-based dessert, these Greek Yogurt Bars from Clio are the perfect healthy, high-protein dessert.

"These honestly taste like cheesecake but are made with real Greek yogurt, and with 9 grams of protein per serving, these decadent refrigerated treats are easy to eat when you are on the go," says Manaker.

Halo Top Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream

Per serving : 100 calories, 2 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (6 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 5 g protein

There are thankfully a ton of healthy ice cream pints on the market, with Halo Top being a popular choice. It is lower in calories, lower in sugar, and even contains a nice protein boost.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"With 5 grams of protein serving, this oatmeal cookie ice cream is the perfect way to satisfy a sweet tooth for 100 calories," says Goodson. "And if you go all in and eat the whole pint, not to fear, it's only 290 calories and has 32 grams of protein, making it a high-protein treat."

GoodWheat Chocolate Chocolate Chip Quickcakes

Per serving : 190 calories, 3 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (11 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 7 g protein

Manaker says that even though these Chocolate Chocolate Quikcakes are intended to be a breakfast option, "My family enjoys them as a dessert when we want something chocolatey and warm."

Not only does each serving contain 7 grams of protein and an impressive 11 grams of fiber, but they're easy to make and "are ready to go after just cooking them in the microwave."

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars

Per serving : 80 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 5 g protein

For a quick dessert that has some protein and is already portioned out for you, these Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars are a great choice.

"They are made with real yogurt and are perfectly portioned for easy dessert enjoyment," says Manaker. "These bars contain 5 grams of protein per serving, which makes them a higher protein choice vs. many fruity frozen bars on the market."

Veggies Made Great Keto Friendly Cinnamon Roll Muffins

Per serving : 90 calories, 4.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (5 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

A sweet treat that has protein, vegetable fiber, and a low-sugar count? Yes, please!

"If you want a low-calorie, high-fiber, high-protein dessert, the Veggies Made Great Cinnamon Roll Muffins are it, and one of my personal favorites," says Goodson. "With 22% of total calories coming from protein, warm this up with a glass of milk for a high-protein delight."

legendary Foods Protein Pastries

Per serving : 180 calories, 8 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (9 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 20 g protein

If Pop-Tarts were a favorite treat of yours back in the day, you'll enjoy this healthier, higher-protein alternative for a nostalgic treat.

"Legendary Protein Pastries are an upgraded Pop-Tart with 20 grams of protein per serving," says Manaker. "If you are looking for something sweet with a fruity filling and a frosted top, this treat is for you."

Orgain Protein Snack Bar Chocolate Brownie

Per serving : 150 calories, 5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 10 g protein

Orgain is best known for their protein powders and premade shakes, but Manaker suggests trying their protein snack bars—especially the Chocolate Brownie flavor.

"These brownie bars have 10 grams of plant protein and they taste just like chocolate brownies," she says.

Twisted Dough Red Velvet Protein Dough

Per serving : 140 calories, 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 20 g protein

We love that edible cookie dough—the kind without raw eggs—has become so popular. Gone are the days of scooping out some cookie dough while praying you weren't going to get salmonella. Now, plenty of brands are making their own edible cookie dough for customers to enjoy in safety.

And for a high-protein snackable cookie dough, Twisted Dough has you covered. Their Red Velvet flavor has only 6 grams of sugar and 1 gram of saturated fat, with a whopping 20 grams of protein!

Wonderful Pistachios Honey Roasted

Per serving : 170 calories, 13 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

Pistachios may not come to mind when you think of dessert, but the Wonderful Honey Roasted Pistachios are a sweet and salty snack that can satisfy your post-dinner sweet tooth.

Goodson says you can eat them alone, on top of yogurt, or mixed into a trail mix, and "with 11% of total calories coming from protein per serving, this is a high-protein, better-for-you dessert you can feel good about munching on!"

OWYN Cookies & Creamless Protein Shake

Per serving : 180 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 20 g protein

This isn't a traditional dessert, but the protein shakes from Owyn are so sweet and tasty that they make for a perfect end-of-the-day treat. And, they come with 20 grams of protein, which can help you finish off your protein goals for the day.

"The Cookies & Creamless flavor is plant-based, top nine allergen-free, and only contains 5 grams of net carbs," says Manaker "Plus, they contain a superfoods greens blend and 535 milligrams of vegan omega-3 ALA."