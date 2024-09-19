Amy's Is Launching an Exciting New Line of Breakfast Foods

The Amy's Kitchen brand is best known for its popular selection of canned organic soups and frozen meals. However, the company is now veering into breakfast territory as well with its latest new product line.

Amy's is launching a brand-new collection of frozen breakfast foods geared toward families and individuals "who are looking for wholesome, home-cooked options made from scratch to kick start their morning without the hassle of cooking," according to a press release. The new offerings will become available starting this month at select retailers across the country, including Albertson's, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, Publix, Meijer, Target, Wakefern, and Whole Foods.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

The breakfast line includes a variety of burritos, wraps, and entrees without any eggs, meat, seafood, or peanuts, making them fitting for a wide range of dietary needs and preferences. In lieu of eggs or meat, the meals come with a new tofu scramble that features Amy's signature, house-made tofu.

The exciting new morning meal collection includes:

Tofu Scramble (420 calories)—organic tofu scrambled with organic spinach, carrots, and mushrooms, served with hash brown potatoes and tomato salsa.

California Scramble (460 calories)—scrambled fluffy tofu covered with cheese and served with organic hash browns.

Mexican Scramble (410 calories)—tofu scrambled with bell peppers and cheese, served with spiced black beans and strips of sweet corn masa that are topped with tomato salsa.

Scramble Wrap (370 calories)—scrambled tofu, organic vegetables, hash browns, cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a house-made wheat tortilla.

Gluten-Free Tofu Scramble Wrap (280 calories)—a gluten-free and dairy-free wrap filled with tofu, hash browns, and veggies.

Ranchero Burrito (360 calories)—a flour tortilla filled with tofu scramble, cheddar cheese, organic potatoes, black beans, and Amy's Ranchero sauce (a zesty tomato-based sauce).

"At Amy's Kitchen, we're making it easier for families to start their day with a wholesome, delicious breakfast made from real, organic ingredients," Fred Scarpulla, chief culinary officer at Amy's Kitchen, said in a statement. "Our new frozen breakfast line delivers convenience, but with the homemade taste you'd expect from your own kitchen. By innovatively using our signature tofu in place of eggs, we're excited to offer delicious morning favorites that are both satisfying and aligned with our commitment to provide quality, flavor and nutrition without any junk."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Best-Tasting Frozen Dinners, According to Chefs

All of these items will sell for a suggested price that ranges from $3.99 to $6.69. Product availability may vary at different stores, so interested customers should use the search feature on the Amy's website to see if they're in stock in their area.

The launch of this new breakfast line comes just a few months after Amy's expanded its frozen meal lineup with two other exciting new offerings: Mole Enchiladas (520 calories) and a Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach Bowl (380 calories). The former features veggies, Monterey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese wrapped in house-made tortillas and topped with mole sauce, while the latter features organic penne, spinach, and sliced mushrooms in a three-cheese sauce.