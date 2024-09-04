15 Popular Amy’s Frozen Dinners, Tasted & Ranked

Frozen meals have come a long way since the debut of Swanson TV Dinners back in the 1950s. Today, supermarket freezers are overflowing with easy frozen dinners, and it's quite impressive what companies can craft in frozen form. One such company at the forefront of this innovation is Amy's Kitchen and you've likely seen its products stocked at your local supermarket.

Amy's was started in 1987 by a couple named Rachel and Andy Berliner. The brand's humble beginnings were sparked by the pair's inability to find organic and vegetarian ready-made meals while Rachel was pregnant. Deciding to fill this niche, a brand was born and eventually given the same name as their daughter. Now, Amy's has become a frozen food empire creating over one million meals per day in a wide range of globally inspired flavors, often using organic, gluten-free, and vegetarian ingredients.

Burritos, pizza, and soups are all standout categories for the brand. But, today we're diving deeper into its curated list of entrées. From mac and cheese and enchiladas to risotto and dumplings, I sampled a bit of everything from Amy's frozen dinner lineup and picked out my absolute favorites. Let's find out which recipes deserve a spot in your cart.

I bought 15 different entrées from my local grocery stores, paying $5.99 for each at Kroger and Target, and $6.99 per box at Giant Eagle market. Here's how each one ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best.

Veggie Loaf

Nutrition (Per Tray):

Calories: 350

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 740 mg

Carbs: 55 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein: 11 g

Ground beef, eggs, milk, and breadcrumbs: these are the ingredients that typically make up the comforting American dish called meatloaf. Of course, Amy's has put its own twist on the classic, creating a completely new kind of Veggie Loaf recipe that is meatless, gluten-free, and dairy-free. The loaf is instead made from a blend of legumes and other veggies including lentils, lima beans, broccoli, onion, leeks, celery, and carrots. It's served with a side of organic mashed potatoes and a mingling of corn and peas.

The look: I couldn't draw up a more quintessential-looking TV dinner. The loaf takes up close to half the tray drenched in a rust orange-colored sauce while the white potato lump and colorful vegetables take up residence on the other side.

The taste: I would suggest zapping this one for a little longer than directed, as my potatoes came out icy at first. Then again, at the right temperature, the spuds were still quite inedible so I don't know if I would even bother. With a grainy texture and a bland taste to go with it, they're worse than instant mashed potatoes, in my opinion. Moving along to the loaf, it tastes more like stuffing than anything else–a fair assessment given its foundation and possibly related to the celery and onion add-ins. Vinegary and seemingly tomato-based, the gravy on top is adequate (similar to a less bold and spicy version of Open Pit BBQ sauce) though not enough to elevate the rest. The fresh and juicy peas and corn combo might be my favorite part of the dish.

Mexican Casserole

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 370

Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 370 mg

Carbs: 46 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 13 g

Crafted by one of Amy's established chefs, this Mexican casserole is said to combine "the authentic flavor of the traditional tamale with the easy eating convenience of Amy's entrees in a bowl." It includes white corn masa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, olives, Monterey Jack cheese, onions, and a blend of seasonings like garlic, chili peppers, and cilantro. I also realized that I grabbed the "Light in Sodium" version, which offers half the salt as the original.

The look: Sprinkled all along the top, I noticed shreds of white cheese first. Underneath, the base is reminiscent of chili with an abundance of corn and black beans.

The taste: It could be the light sodium at work, but this bowl seems to have no flavor whatsoever. The seasonings need to be amped up by several notches in order to live up to the standard of Mexican cuisine. Without these bold tastes, it boils down to a mush of beans, corn, and cheese. I also scooped up a few random masses of what tastes like soft corn tortillas, which added a slight texture deviation but no improvement flavor-wise.

Thai Pad Thai

Nutrition: (Per 1 Tray)

Calories: 410

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 780 mg

Carbs: 69 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein: 11 g

The name "Thai Pad Thai" is perhaps redundant but I'll roll with it. Amy's iteration of this Thail-inspired specialty starts with organic rice noodles with tofu as the protein choice. These core components are then joined by vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and green onion and topped with a sauce derived from cashews rather than peanuts and mixed with rice vinegar and tamari (the Japanese sauce made from fermented soybeans.)

The look: It has that recognizable Pad Thai appearance with colorful veggies sticking out among a sea of neutral-colored noodles and tofu blocks. It also includes a few cashew pieces strewn on top.

The taste: There are positives peeking out here. The veggies, most notably the broccoli, are well-cooked and crisp instead of soggy. Though not overly flavorful, the tofu is also decent–something that means a lot coming from someone who doesn't typically care for the meatless, soy-based alternative. However, the remainder let me down and it has everything to do with the sauce. I expected more of a nutty flavored substance. Instead, it's extremely vinegary on the palate, likely due to a surplus of rice vinegar. Doused in this acidity, I couldn't fully enjoy the noodles, or much else for that matter.

Broccoli & Cheddar Bake

Nutrition (Per Bowl):

Calories: 460

Fat: 20 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium: 740 mg

Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein: 18 g

Despite being fashioned from the Italian noodle shape called fusilli, this is far from an Italian-style dish. Instead of a red sauce or even a white Alfredo, this organic rice pasta is paired with milk, butter, white cheddar cheese, and broccoli for more of a cheesy bake. Gluten-free toasted breadcrumbs also lay on top for some crunch and texture diversity.

The look: Everything appears to be spot on with the image shown on the box. That is, except for the pasta itself. The orange-splashed pieces—which intermingle with the bright green broccoli stems and florets—are not found in tight spirals like fusilli but rather more elongated and unwound noodles.

The taste: Al dente noodles paired with a satisfactory level of mild cheesiness. The tender broccoli is a high point and it blends well with the rest. (Amy's seems to have a consistent handle on veggies.) But, the bowl is plagued with a chalky taste that I just couldn't shake. I suspect it was coming from the gluten-free breadcrumbs, which did give the meal a bread-like taste but failed to be crispy in any capacity.

3 Cheese & Kale Bake

Nutrition (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 470

Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium: 780 mg

Carbs: 53 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 17 g

Amy's says this pasta creation was meant to be an adaptation of its fan-favorite mac and cheese. At the same time, the recipe was developed by a French chef as a reworking of his Gratin Dauphinoise (or potatoes au gratin) made with spinach. Of course it's made with gluten-free rice pasta, plus potatoes, kale, milk, butter, and three cheese types including white cheddar, Monterey Jack, and parmesan. There are also some curious ingredients like mustard powder, bell peppers, and jalapeño peppers.

The look: Exceedingly cheesy. Gooey white cheese sheathes the entire collection of pasta and dark green leaflets of kale. The noodles do actually hold their shape better here in tight ringlets and gluten-free bread crumbs are once again dusted on top.

The taste: Similar to the last pasta bake, just in a slightly different font. The pasta is cooked well again, in between too mushy and too firm. It's not wildly cheesy, but the trio of flavors helps to hoist it above the previous cheddar and broccoli option. Plus, the parmesan-forward flavor gives it a more grown-up type of quality. The kale doesn't offer much tang or intense taste, though its presence makes you feel like you're at least reaping some health benefits. It's certainly not as comforting as a gloopy serving of mac and cheese, and I'm still not loving the mealy breadcrumbs. But, I wouldn't turn it down as an office lunch or quick midday meal.

Chinese Noodles & Veggies

Nutrition (Per 1 Tray):

Calories: 420

Fat: 22 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 780 mg

Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein: 14 g

As a grouping of organic rice noodles, baked tofu, vegetables, and a cashew-infused sauce, this Amy's tray has a strong connection to the Thai Pad Thai from earlier. There are slight variations, however, and one relates to the specific veggie picks. Broccoli and carrots (two options common in Chinese cuisine) are used again but also coupled with shiitake mushrooms, sautéed onions, edamame, and green beans. The sauce is also a bit different with cashew butter added in, yet it is still tamari and rice vinegar-based.

The look: Vibrant and promising. The ratio is almost perfectly 50/50 between light tan squiggly noodles and bright veggies. Broccoli, green beans, edamame, and carrots are at the forefront. Small tofu squares can also be detected, if you look closely.

The taste: Miles ahead of the Pad Thai as Amy's was on target with the sauce this time. It's distinctly nutty and even a little bit sweet, covering most corners of the tray. The rest is additionally good, just nothing over the top in terms of flavor. The noodles are standard and soak up the sauce while the veggies are crispy yet soft and serve their purpose. Squishy but not rubbery, the tofu is nothing to complain about. Ultimately, though, it's just fairly flavorless tofu—so nothing much to praise, either.

Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 380

Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium: 670 mg

Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 16 g

Penne with Mushrooms & Spinach largely follows the standard Amy's playbook as a fusion of pasta, cheese, and some sort of vegetables, but it's the only one I tried with a hollow penne style of noodle. The cheese in question here is actually a three-part melding of white cheddar, Monterey Jack, and parmesan—just like the 3 Cheese & Kale Bake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The tubular noodles are glistening with what looks like more of a light butter sauce than globs of cheese. Both the spinach and mushrooms are chopped finely but cover most areas of the bowl.

The taste: Not exceedingly cheese-blasted or salty, but just palatable enough to keep you coming back for more. The pasta is chewy in a good way and turns out to be a bit oily and slick coated in the cheese trio, giving each bite a splash of buttery zest. With a large presence and a stronger taste, spinach becomes the dominating vegetable while the mushrooms are rare and not bold enough to make much of a difference. Altogether, it's not too shabby, and at just 380 calories, I surprisingly think it would keep me quite full.

Ravioli

Nutrition (Per 1 Bowl):

Calories: 410

Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 710 mg

Carbs: 56 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein: 14 g

I've had fresh ravioli. I've had refrigerated ravioli from a bag. Heck, I've even had ravioli from a can (compliments of Chef Boyardee). But, I've never had a frozen version of the stuffed pasta pockets, so I knew this Amy's option would be a unique experience either way. This specific homestyle recipe is comprised of organic wheat flour, ricotta and parmesan cheese, and slow-simmered tomato sauce with basil and garlic.

The look: Heavy on the chunky burgundy-colored sauce. I had to spoon through a large volume of it just to get to the serrated-edge pasta squares.

The taste: It has all the makings of a good ravioli—an impressive feat in and of itself for a frozen meal. The pasta is well-assembled, albeit thin and bite-sized. The ricotta inside is mild with a soft and lush consistency, and the tomato puree has a traditional kind of demeanor. What's missing is a more remarkable relish all around. A touch more garlic here, another dash there, or even just a few more pinches of salt and pepper would work wonders.

Indian Mattar Paneer

Nutrition: (Per 1 Tray)

Calories: 370

Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium: 740 mg

Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein: 13 g

The Mattar Paneer is the only Indian-inspired dish in the enitre taste test, but Amy's has several others on its books including samosa wraps, vegetable korma, and a new dal makhani. The tray I grabbed includes three different sections. First, you have peas and paneer cheese mixed with a spiced curry sauce. Then, there's a chana masala made with garbanzo beans and tomatoes. Lastly, everything is balanced out by basmati rice mixed with carrots, onions, and cumin to taste.

The look: Like a customary curry-based meal. The peas, beans, and cheese coalesce, all swimming in a thick orange-red gravy. The bed of white basmati rice sits separately on the opposite side, mostly untouched by the sauce and other ingredients.

The taste: Notes of turmeric, ginger, and garlic drive the entire dish. They take the form of a savory and tomato-based paste and adhere to cooked peas and garbanzo beans. It has an authentic feel to it and I even felt a touch of spice on the back of my throat—perhaps the work of the added paprika. Before reading the packaging, I thought the paneer cheese was tofu because of its coloring and shape (an honest mistake, especially since tofu is present in so many other Amy's entrées). But, its taste gave it away, similar to a softer feta. The rice is tender and acts as a consistent base, which evens out the bold tastes of the rest. Is it the best curry plate I've ever had? No. But, I was pleased with its sound makeup.

Casserole Chile Relleno

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 400

Fat: 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium: 740 mg

Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 17 g

Chile Relleno is a Mexican dish of roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and other ingredients of choice. Amy's turns this staple into a casserole by pairing chopped fire-roasted poblano chiles with zucchini, corn, rice, black beans, and tofu. A blend of Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses, tomato puree, and tortilla strips also sit on top and everything is spiced with jalapeño peppers, green chiles, cilantro, and garlic.

The look: Somewhat reminiscent of a bowl of chili with the chunky tomato puree, cheeses, beans, and tortilla pieces all visible from the top. I also wasn't expecting so many and such large pieces of poblano peppers in their eye-catching shade of green.

The taste: Miles ahead of the Mexican Casserole–likely related to the double dose of salt. Sodium levels aside, this is a tasty accumulation of ingredients. It is ultra cheesy and soupy with more wet components taking over the rice and vegetables below. The tomato substance reads like a fresh salsa and the peppers add a great zap of flavor—not spicy, just zesty with an earthy taste. All is well with this dish with the exception of the tortilla chip slivers which were just as soggy as I suspected. They might fare better presented in a separate bag on the side rather than incorporated into the bowl (just a thought, Amy's).

Asian Dumplings

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 360

Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 990 mg

Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein: 14 g

In the midst of my own personal dumpling craze, this was the Amy's entrée I was most excited to try. Each dumpling is comprised of organic pasta and contains a mix of garlic, onions, carrots, and ginger. Then, in the bowl, they stand adjacent to noodles and organic tofu. Other add-ins like cabbage, bell peppers, onions, kale, and celery also serve a purpose and everything is covered in a savory hoisin sauce.

The look: Three filled dumplings were included, all somewhat small but more plump than the raviolis. The abundant veggies come in lively shades and everything rests on a bed of stringy noodles.

The taste: Hoisted up by the tangy and salty hoisin sauce, it's consistent with a dish I would expect from an eatery like P.F. Chang's. The dumplings are packed with vegetables and with tastes of cabbage and carrot, the filling is reminiscent of what you would find tucked inside an egg roll. The accompanying produce was refreshing and quality, as per usual, while the noodles were teeming with notes of umami after soaking up much of the sauce at the bottom of the bowl. I found the tofu to be a bit unnecessary here but it was still palatable nonetheless.

Mushroom Risotto

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 230

Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium: 590 mg

Carbs: 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 7 g

Amy's is hopping on the trend train that is risotto. The brand's version of the Italian stirred-rice dish is made with a simple list of ingredients. It starts with tender Italian-style Arborio short-grain rice, which is submerged in a sauce of butter and parmesan cheese. Mushrooms play a large role and green peas plus onions are also stirred in.

The look: Without the dots of green peas and mushrooms sticking out here and there I likely would have confused it for a bowl of oatmeal. The two share that brownish-tan coloring and the same lumpy and goopy consistency.

The taste: The rice lands somewhere between mushy and creamy. By itself, it doesn't offer much in the way of gusto or flavor. But, when teamed up with a mushroom sliver and a pea or two in one spoonful, it's quite delectable as the earthy and other natural flavors of the vegetables take charge. This dish also offered a bit of nostalgia as it reminded me of the Green Giant brand frozen rice medleys with peas and mushrooms that I used to eat all the time growing up. I don't think they are sold anymore (if they are, someone please tell me where to find them), so this was a great blast from the past and a charming blend of flavors.

Pesto Tortellini

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 530

Fat: 22 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium: 590 mg

Carbs: 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 20 g

Amy's was once again influenced by Italian cuisine and this time the recipe came in the form of tortellini. Like the brand's ravioli, this pasta is also stuffed with ricotta cheese. But, instead of a red tomato sauce, it's tossed in a pesto made from basil, parmesan cheese, cream, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic. The only piece missing from what is typically considered a traditional pesto recipe is the pine nuts.

The look: Exactly like the picture on the box. The pasta rings are small yet plentiful and cloaked in a light green sauce with tiny basil bits spread throughout.

The taste: I was shocked by how fresh and homemade this pesto sauce turns out. It could perhaps use a tad more garlic, but it's well-balanced in all other areas and manages to be vividly herby without being too grass-like. The pasta is tender and tasty by itself. If I had to list one critique about the dish I would tell Amy's to pack these with more ricotta. In some bites, it's hard to tell that the tortellini is stuffed at all, so another small dollop in each would be appreciated.

Chili Mac

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories: 410

Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 780 mg

Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 15 g

Amy's was already whipping up chili in addition to its beloved macaroni and cheese, so it only made sense to combine the two into this classic Midwest specialty. The cheesy gluten-free rice pasta is ladled with a generous helping of chili made with red beans, onions, tofu, tomato puree, green chiles, and other spices.

The look: Gloopier than I expected. It looks more like pasta added into chili than chili on top of mac and cheese, if that makes sense. Both elbow noodles and red beans stick out from the soupy reddish-brown substance.

The taste: This dish has my Midwestern stamp of approval. I've had my fair share of chili and mac and cheese combos, and this is right up there with some of the best. It's creamy, filling, and comforting. I feel like it's made for cozying up to watch football on a crisp fall day. The chili is seasoned to perfection, though not spicy, and the noodles provide some stability and heartiness in each bite. The flavor of the cheese gets a bit lost, but it doesn't even matter because the rest is just that good.

Cheese Enchilada

Nutrition: (Per 1 Tray)

Calories: 360

Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium: 770 mg

Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 16 g

Amy's is well-known for its burritos, but also its enchiladas which come in packs by themselves or in entrée styles like this one. The Cheese Enchilada dish consists of one corn tortilla enchilada stuffed with Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses and covered in a tomato-based sauce and even more shredded cheese. Then, on the side, corn and black beans round out the Mexican-inspired meal.

The look: A classic enchilada offering. The tortilla-rolled specialty is glazed with the dark red sauce and the cheese on top even became a little bubbly in the microwave. Some salsa bits decorate the bright yellow corn and the beans lean more towards mushy than solid.

The taste: Amy's Kitchen knew what it was doing with this one. Authentic and full-flavored, it's just like a dish I enjoyed in the past at a respected Mexican restaurant. The enchilada is just the right amount of cheesy and the dressing soaks into the corn tortilla, giving it a spiced chili powder taste without making it soggy. The beans and the salsa-infused corn are really just added bonuses. But, altogether, it's a delightful harmony of ingredients, spices, and well-rounded flavor.