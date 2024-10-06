I Tried 5 Store-Bought Apple Cider Donuts & the Best Was Soft, Cinnamony Bliss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is my favorite time of year and, in addition to all things pumpkin spice, it signals the return of a bakery classic, the apple cider doughnut.

South Jersey is the land of roadside farm stands and there are several to choose from within a five-mile radius of my home. One boasts a giant doughnut-shaped sign that aptly reads, "Apple Cider Doughnuts," and is a popular pit stop for Pennsylvanians on their way to the Jersey shore to take advantage of their many apple varieties and other fresh produce offerings.

If you don't live in an area with farmers markets that offer these delectable doughnuts hot out of the fryer, fear not, I'm here to tell you where you can find the next best thing this season.

I collected and sampled apple cider doughnuts from the bakery departments at major grocery chains, including Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods, and the results of my tough-job-but-someone's-gotta-do-it taste test surprised me. It's easy to make assumptions about a product based on the brand. Though some stores are known for stocking better-quality products, I found that doesn't always equal better taste.

Buckle up as I share my take on each variety, ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best doughnut in grocery stores this fall.

Wegmans

Nutrition (Per 1 Doughnut) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 5 g

I know, I know. I had high hopes for this one because, well, it's Wegmans. If you live in the Northeast, you know this popular regional grocer is well-respected for its top-quality fresh produce, cheese, and deli departments. I was feeling excited as I entered the store to find only one singular bag of apple cider doughnuts, which Wegmans calls "frycakes," left in the entire place. The bag of four cost me a very reasonable $5. Sold out for the day! Surely that's a good sign, right? Wrong.

The look: Thick and compact in the traditional cake-doughnut style. Each dark brown round was about the size of my fist with no glaze or cinnamon-sugar coating on the outside.

The Wegmans apple cider donuts, labeled "Apple Cider Fry Cakes" had a more cake-donut-like resemblance. Very reasonably priced at $5.00 for a bag of 4 they are also a good size. They also contain the most calories per serving compared to the other donuts in this review at 390 for one donut. There is

The taste: This doughnut was incredibly dense, almost tough. And dry. It does not taste or feel fried, and there is not a speck of greasy residue in the bag—not that I'm looking for a really greasy doughnut. Did I mention it was dry? If there's a cinnamon-sugar coated lining to be had here, it is that the apple flavor, while very subtle, is there and enjoyable. I imagine it would be lovely and hold up well when dipped into a cup of coffee or tea, but for that many calories, I need it to be better on its own.

I Tried the Glazed Donuts From 5 Popular Chains & the Best Had Extra Body and Fluff

Walmart

Nutrition : (Per Doughnut)

Calories : 190

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

I can almost hear a collective gasp at the idea that an apple cider donut from Walmart could be better than anything from Wegmans. There's no comparing America's largest big box retailer with a European-style market. Obvious differences in atmosphere aside, Walmart's apple cider doughnuts were a marked improvement in flavor overall. They came in a clamshell package of six for $3.98.

The look: Smaller and just about half the calories of the Wegmans doughnuts at 190 cals per serving. This donut is compact and, at first glance, looks to be dry on the outside. There is a glaze-ish coating on the outside. Grab an extra napkin, it's sticky!

The taste: Surprisingly good! I wasn't expecting much from this one, and though the doughnut was slightly crumbly and a bit dry on the inside, I liked the cinnamon-forward flavor. The soft, moist texture on the outside balanced out the lack of moisture on the inside—an improvement from the bone-dry hockey puck from Wegmans. This doughnut was not too sweet and there wasn't an obvious apple flavor. It wasn't a bad doughnut, but it wasn't the greatest, either.

6 Walmart Bakery Items Customers Are Raving About

Target

Nutrition : (Per Doughnut)

Calories : 190

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 5 g

These are clearly popular, considering that it took some searching to find them. Eventually, I located a pack at Target in Cherry Hill, N.J. The Favorite Day apple cider glazed doughnuts came in a clamshell package of six for $3.99. I found them somewhat unremarkable, but I've ranked them slightly better than Walmart's version for one reason.

The look: On the smaller side like Walmart's with an obvious glaze coating on the outside. They also pack the calories as Walmart's version at 190 per serving.

The taste: Pretty solid for baked good from a big box store. The glaze on the outside seemed to keep its caky insides from drying out. The elevated apple flavor of this doughnut set it apart from both Walmart and Wegmans and tasted fresh! Target's doughnuts are not fancy, but arrange them on a festive seasonal plate for a brunch or gathering and serve proudly.

I Tried the Chocolate Frosted Donut From 5 Popular Chains & One Was Unbeatable

Whole Foods

Nutrition : (Per Doughnut)

Calories : 370

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 4 g

Whoa! Now we're getting somewhere. I knew once I laid eyes on these babies they were going to be good. One of the bakers who was out restocking and moving things around pointed me toward a freshly made box. Naturally, given its pricey reputation, Whole Foods charged the most of any grocer in this entire doughnut survey. A box of four set me back $6.49.

The look: Large and almost fluffy. They're nestled into a box with a neat but generous coating of cinnamon and sugar on the outside. If there were a beauty contest for donuts, Whole Food's apple cider donuts would win.

The taste: While the apple flavor is not at the forefront, it's at least noticeable, and the overall taste of this doughnut is delightful with a capital D. The texture was soft and not dry or crumbly, and the taste of the cinnamon and sugar on the outside paired well with its caky insides. Each round is quite rich: 370 calories per serving. Not that I'm not mad about it. I loved this doughnut—each round is quite rich at 370 calories per serving, and I'm not even mad about it! But there was still another that I lived even better.

16 Best Whole Foods Items For Fall 2024

Trader Joe's

Nutrition : (Per Doughnut)

Calories : 320

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 4 g

How 'bout them apples? Much has been said over the years about Trader Joe's most famous fall bakery item—and for good reason. TJ's apple cider doughnuts, made by a family-owned bakery in Western Massachusetts, win for best in all categories: price, looks, taste, and, well, let's be honest, we don't need to focus on calories while we're eating doughnuts. A great value, the box of six cost just $4.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: These remind me of a heavier buttermilk or old-fashioned doughnut (my personal favorite on the planet) because they are! The label plainly reads, "Old-Fashioned Cake Donut." Similar in size and shape to the Wegmans doughnuts, they came coated in cinnamon and sugar.

The taste: Nostalgic. This ranks right up there with the old-fashioned buttermilk doughnuts that I enjoyed as a teenager working the counter at Heidi's Bakery, a popular spot in a small ski town in the San Bernardino mountains of Southern California. The proprietor, Mr. Padd, used to make them from scratch.

The Trader Joe's version weighs in at 320 calories per serving and is, in my opinion, worth it. The flavors of both apple and cinnamon shine through in this old-fashioned style doughnut. The cheery dusting of cinnamon and sugar that greets your lips as you bite into it strikes a lovely balance with the perfectly dense, but soft cake inside. It's not even a little bit dry. This doughnut is, in a word, excellent.

If you haven't already, run don't walk to the nearest Trader Joe's and see for yourself why this apple cider doughnut is #1 in my book, and continues to be a deliciously anticipated fall treat for many other customers as well.

Why Trust Eat This, Not That!?

Eat This, Not That! is committed to creating high-quality content that you can trust to be accurate, properly researched, routinely reviewed, and updated with the latest information. Our writers, editors, and medical and/or certified experts consider this to be an unwavering promise we make to our readers in the pursuit of delivering impactful and meaningful content.