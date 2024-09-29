16 Best Whole Foods Items For Fall 2024

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

As autumn rolls around, many are excited to indulge in all the warm, cozy feelings that the chillier weather brings. That might look like taking a trip to an orchard to experiment with some apple recipes or sipping some warm fall drinks from your favorite café. However, you don't have to venture far at all. Seasonal finds can surprise and delight you at your local supermarket.

For those seeking delicious yet wholesome options, Whole Foods stands out as a top choice. Known for its commitment to high standards, sustainable practices, and quality ingredients, this Amazon-owned retailer offers an impressive range of organic, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO products.

This fall, you can explore a variety of limited-edition items that celebrate the flavors of the season, all available through the end of October. These are the 15 best seasonal products at Whole Foods right now.

Organic Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 0 g

No need to stop by Vermont for a pure taste of this warm, rich topping that makes any breakfast pastry or morning brew that much more fall-forward. This certified organic maple syrup has a complexity and depth that can only be achieved from being aged in a bourbon barrel.

365 Dark Chocolate Caramel Apple Butter Cups

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 180

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

When Reese's Peanut Butter Cups won't cut it, get your chocolate fix with these dark chocolate truffle cups, filled with apple-flavored almond butter and rich caramel. They come individually wrapped, so you can hopefully feel satisfied unwrapping just one at a time. This flavor is available only until late October, so it'd be wise to buy a few bags and stash them away if you can't live without them. Each package comes with about 10 pieces.

365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition (Per 2 Cookies/31 g Serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

It doesn't need to be hot outside to enjoy a cool dessert. These ice cream sandwiches are a treat for those cozy nights in, and you can rest assured that the ingredients are all organic, from the soft and chewy vanilla graham wafer cookies to the rBST-free milk in the creamy pumpkin purée ice cream. Each box comes with six sandwiches.

365 Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 20

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Who needs a coffee shop run? You can transform your lattes and cappuccinos right from home, with a dollop of this pumpkin spice-infused whipped topping, made with real rBST-free cream and milk and cane sugar. The popular seasonal item is making its reappearance on shelves for a limited time, and when you try it, be prepared to put it on everything.

365 Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Sandwich Cremes

Nutrition (Per 2 Cookies/31 g Serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

A more luxurious version of the Pumpkin Spice Oreo, this limited edition cookie sandwich features crunchy pumpkin spice cookies surrounding a cream cheesecake frosting, for a decadent, fall-themed bite. The ingredients are kosher and non-GMO. Each box contains around 18 cookies.

365 Organic Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee

Nutrition information unavailable

As autumn sets in, waking up to less sunlight is a given, but this pumpkin spice coffee can give you the boost you need to start your day. This private-label brew from Whole Foods is made with 100% Arabica beans, grown organic and fair trade certified. The fall-flavored ground coffee is available until the end of October.

365 Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/12 Box, Baked)

Calories : 260

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 4 g

Nothing says fall like the smell of a warm oven, overflowing with tantalizing scents and spices. With this premade spiced pumpkin mix, you can break out the baking tools and create a delicious, moist loaf of pumpkin spice bread or a set of twelve plush pumpkin spice muffins to fill your kitchen with autumn feels. All you need is two eggs, two-thirds of a cup of your preferred milk, and a half cup of oil, and this $4.99 Whole Foods boxed blend will do the rest of the work. The ingredients are all non-GMO, kosher, and free from artificial ingredients and colors. Pick one up now through October, while supplies last.

365 Spiced Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition (Per Two 4-inch Pancakes) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 6 g

Start your day in the most delicious way with this kosher, non-GMO pancake and waffle mix, spiced with pumpkin flakes, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves. For a breakfast the whole family will love, just add two cups of the dry mix to one egg, one and a fourth-cup of milk, and four tablespoons of butter. You'll get a bit over 12 to 14 fluffy pancakes or about three to five crispy waffles from each box.

Organic Apple Pear Ginger Italian Soda

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 0 g

This light, refreshing beverage is fizzy and fall-inspired, with an organic blend of apple and pear juice, mixed with ginger extract and perfectly sweetened with fair trade certified cane sugar. Sip it in a glass with a cube or two of ice on one of the last days of summer weather, or add some bubbly to turn it into a spritz for your next dinner party. Pick up the Apple Pear Ginger Italian Soda through the end of October.

Organic Cinnamon Roll Instant Oatmeal

Nutrition : (Per 1 Packet)

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 4 g

There's never been a better time to crave dessert for breakfast. Through October, you can purchase these organic cinnamon-flavored instant oats, which includes sweet cream powder and molasses to give you that decadent sticky-bun taste. The box also suggests adding slices of banana and chopped walnuts to your bowl, and while that still might not turn this into one of the healthiest instant oatmeals, adding fiber and protein will help keep you satiated and minimize spiking your blood sugar when eating a sweet treat like this in the morning. Each box contains eight packets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice

Nutrition information unavailable

If you've ever wanted to make your own fall-flavored foods from scratch, you're going to want a pumpkin spice seasoning like this one. Made with organic cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg, this perfectly balanced blend is great for dusting onto pastries, mixing into dessert batters, and sprinkling over hot cocoa, coffee, or even a cocktail. This standard spice bottle is available through October.

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Products

Nutrition :

Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

This popular plant milk brand has three products landing on Whole Foods shelves, just for the season. The Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Creamer for $5.49 is the perfect addition to at-home, lactose-free lattes, with almond milk, coconut cream, pumpkin puree, ginger, nutmeg, and a few additives. If oat milk is more your speed, the Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend for $5.29 froths nicely, is flavored with cane sugar, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, and contains no carrageenan for those with sensitive stomachs. Finally, if you want a brew you can drink straight from the bottle, the Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee for $6.49 is a smooth drink, with cold brew, almond milk, and all the fall spices.

Abe's Mini Vegan Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Nutrition (Per 55 g) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Though they may be small, these scrumptious pastries are big in pumpkin spice flavor. They're dairy-free and vegan, but anyone would enjoy an Abe's mini muffin for its fresh taste, moist texture, and addictive size. Those with tree nuts and peanut allergies don't need to worry, either, since the facility that makes these morsels is totally nut-free.

Bonne Maman Pumpkin Spice Fruit Spread

Nutrition (Per 1 Tbsp) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 0 g

Bonne Maman makes elegant preserves that are as homemade as you can get at the grocery store, by cooking down whole fruits and using only simple, high quality ingredients. Now, for a limited time, add this 13-ounce pumpkin spice spread to your pantry to swipe on toast, slather on a scone, or pair with a cheese board. Plus, when it's finished, you can use the cute glass jar afterwards for your healthy breakfast of overnight oats.