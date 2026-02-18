5 Daily Exercises That Flatten Apron Belly After 55, According to Trainers

These moves work the deep core muscles in a way that treadmill workouts simply do not.

A pannus stomach, otherwise known as an “apron belly,” is excess abdominal fat and, in some cases, saggy skin that hangs over the lower abs. The area can include your waistline, your groin, and even your thighs, and it may develop from significant weight loss, obesity, or genetics. Although only surgery can resolve stretched, excess skin, performing the right exercises can help you get back into shape. When combined with a healthy diet, you will see results before you know it!

We spoke with Cara D’Orazio, a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor, and specialist in sports conditioning through the American College of Sports Medicine, who shares five daily exercises that help melt belly fat quicker than treadmill workouts.

“The treadmill isn’t bad. It’s just not the most efficient tool after 55—especially for stubborn lower-belly fat,” D’Orazio explains. “This is the type of fat that is hormonally driven, stress-sensitive, and very responsive to muscle signaling (not long, repetitive cardio). Walking for 45 minutes while your body is stressed and under-recovered can make it harder to lose belly fat!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The exercises below recruit major muscles (especially the deep core and glutes), improve posture and tension in the abs, and they don’t spike cortisol levels, which longer cardio sessions typically do.

Glute Bridges

“This one looks easy, so people skip it,” D’Orazio says. “Strong glutes equal less load on the lower back plus better pelvic position, [leading to a] flatter lower belly.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Standing March

“This is about core control, not speed,” D’Orazio says. “When you lift one leg at a time while standing, your deep core has to stabilize everything. This is the part which treadmills ignore.”

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height, pausing for a moment at the top and keeping your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee, holding it at the top for a moment before lowering. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

Chair Squats

“Squats done right are insanely effective for belly fat after 55 because they use large muscle groups without stressing joints,” D’Orazio points out.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Lightly touch the surface of the chair with your glutes. Press through your heels to rise back up. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Dead Bug

“This is one of the best exercises there are,” D’Orazio says. “It trains the deep transverse abdominis (corset).”

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps on each side.

Incline Pushups

“Upper-body strength plays a role here more than people realize. Pushups engage core, arms, chest, and force full-body tension,” D’Orazio tells us.