5 Best At-Home Workouts to Strip Away 'Turkey Wing' Fat

Many of my clients are on a mission to banish those dreaded "turkey wing" arms. While gym workouts are an effective option, at-home workouts provide equally impressive results from the comfort and convenience of home. I've curated these at-home workouts to melt turkey wing arm fat and help you tighten and tone this area of your body. These workouts are effective and versatile, allowing you to incorporate them into your daily routine without the need for expensive gym equipment.

Perform these at-home workouts consistently, and you'll be well on your way to achieving toned, turkey-wing-free arms. Remember to combine these exercises with a balanced diet for optimal results. Get ready to rock stronger, more sculpted arms with confidence. Keep reading for the best at-home workouts to melt turkey wing arm fat. And when you're done, be sure to check out these 12 Essential Rules To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break.

Workout #1: Pushup Variations

Pushups are a classic and highly effective exercise for toning and strengthening the entire upper body, including the arms. The varied hand positions engage different muscle groups, making it an excellent choice for targeting turkey wing fat.

1. Standard Pushups

Lower your body by bending the elbows until your chest nearly touches the floor. Push back up to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

2. Triceps Pushups

Place your hands close together directly under your chest. Lower your body, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.

3. Wide Grip Pushups

Position your hands wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body, emphasizing the chest and outer arms. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

Workout #2: Arm Circles

Arm circles are a deceptively simple yet highly effective exercise for toning the shoulders, biceps, and triceps. This workout engages the arm muscles throughout the entire range of motion, helping to reduce fat and build strength.

1. Forward Arm Circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms straight out to the sides. Make small, controlled circles in a clockwise direction for 30 seconds. Repeat for three sets.

2. Reverse Arm Circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms straight out to the sides. Make small, controlled circles in a counterclockwise direction for 30 seconds. Repeat for three sets.

3. Alternating Arm Circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms straight out to the sides. Make alternating circles with each arm for 30 seconds. Repeat for three sets.

Workout #3: Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Dumbbell bicep curls are a staple in arm workouts, focusing on sculpting the biceps and reducing excess fat. This exercise requires minimal equipment, making it perfect for at-home workouts.

1. Standing Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms fully extended by your sides. Curl the weights toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the weights back down to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

2. Seated Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Sit on a chair with a dumbbell in each hand, arms fully extended. Curl the weights toward your shoulders, maintaining proper form. Lower the weights back down to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

3. Hammer Curls

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your body. Curl the weights toward your shoulders, keeping your palms facing in. Lower the weights back down to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

Workout #4: Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are an excellent exercise for targeting the back of the arms, specifically the triceps. This bodyweight exercise can be done using a sturdy chair or bench.

1. Bench Tricep Dips

Sit on the edge of a chair or bench with your hands gripping the front edge. Slide your bottom off the surface, keeping your feet flat on the floor. Lower your body by bending your elbows to a 90-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Floor Tricep Dips

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Place your hands behind you, fingers facing forward. Lift your hips off the floor, bending your elbows to lower your body. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.

3. Single-Leg Tricep Dips

Perform a bench tricep dip with one leg lifted off the ground. Switch legs after each set to balance the workout. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions per leg.

Workout #5: Plank Shoulder Taps

The last of these at-home workouts to melt turkey wing fat revolves around the plank shoulder tap. Plank shoulder taps not only strengthen your core but also engage the arms, particularly the shoulders and triceps. This dynamic exercise adds an element of instability, challenging your muscles and promoting fat loss.

1. Standard Plank Shoulder Taps

Begin in a plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Lift one hand off the floor, and tap the opposite shoulder. Return to the plank position, and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating for three sets of 20 taps (10 per side).

2. Slow-Motion Plank Shoulder Taps

Perform standard plank shoulder taps at a slower, controlled pace. Focus on stability and muscle engagement during each tap. Complete three sets of 15 taps (alternating sides).

3. High Plank Shoulder Taps

Perform plank shoulder taps in a high plank position (arms fully extended). Engage your core, and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Aim for three sets of 20 taps (10 per side).