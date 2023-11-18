10 Quick Resistance Band Exercises To Tone Your 'Turkey Wing' Arms

As Thanksgiving approaches, it's a good time to talk about "turkey wings." No, not actual turkey wings; we mean the flab that sags around the back of your upper arms, which looks like "wings." For many people, that area is one of the most stubborn parts of their body—it seems like no matter what you do, you just can't get that area to reduce and "tighten up." Thankfully, resistance bands are a useful tool in tightening and toning excess body fat, and we have 10 of the best resistance band exercises for turkey wings.

There are three simple steps to "trim" those wings and get toned arms. Step one is to reduce the fat all over your body because "spot reduction" doesn't exist. Step two is to use a blend of upper-body and lower-body exercises to burn lots of calories and build the muscle underneath so you have more definition and a better physique. Finally, use resistance in those exercises so you can stimulate your body to change.

Below, we'll show 10 great moves that use resistance bands. With bands, you can get a workout almost anywhere and you can quickly make exercises harder or easier with different bands. Also, bands force you to be explosive because the resistance increases as it stretches, which helps you activate more muscles with every rep!

Read on to learn our 10 best resistance band exercises for turkey wings. And when you're finished, be sure to check out 14 Best Exercises To Increase Your Stamina.

Band Tricep Pulldowns

The first of these resistance band exercises for turkey wings is the band tricep pulldown. Attach a light band to a sturdy overhead object, and grasp an end with both hands. Pin your upper arms at your sides, and extend your elbows to lockout. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Band Bicep Curls

Stand on an exercise band, and grab the ends with your hands. Curl the bands without swinging your body or leaning backward. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Band Bent-Over Rows

Stand on a resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart and with one end in each hand. Bend your knees slightly, and bend your hips until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Keep your lower back flat, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and row. Perform four sets of 10 reps.

Band No Money

Hold a resistance band with your palms up in front of you while keeping your elbows tucked into your torso and your shoulder blades squeezed together. Spread the band while keeping your elbows against your body until your forearms are parallel to each other. Return to the starting position, and repeat. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

Band Pull-Aparts

Grab an exercise band about shoulder-width apart held at chest height. Keep your elbows locked. Start by squeezing your shoulder blades together and pulling the band apart until your arms open 180 degrees. Do not arch your back. Complete three sets of 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Band Pushups

With the resistance band in both hands, place it behind your back. Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat and hips in line with your shoulders. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Push up and repeat. Complete four sets of 10 reps.

Band Squats

Stand on one end of a band with your feet shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out, and place the other end of the band behind your neck with the loop in front of your body. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels, and keep your knees apart. Complete four sets of 10 reps.

Band Good Morning

Stand on one end of a band with your feet hip-width apart, and place the other end of the band behind your neck with the loop in front of your body. Push your hips backward with a slight knee bend, keep your back neutral, and descend until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Drive through your heels, and return to the start position. Complete four sets of 10 reps.

Band Facepulls

Set a cable rope attachment above your head. Grab the ends of the rope in each hand with your palms facing each other, and start the movement by squeezing your shoulder blades down and back. Pull the rope toward your nose. For more range of motion, attach two cable rope attachments to the machine, and hold one rope in each hand. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Band Pallof Presses

The last of these resistance band exercises for turkey wings is the band Pallof press. Secure an exercise band to chest height. While facing perpendicular to the band's anchor point, grab the band with both hands, and hold it at your chest. Brace your core, and squeeze your glutes. Push the band straight forward, and hold for three seconds. Bring it back to your chest, and repeat. Then, switch sides and repeat. Complete three sets of eight reps in each direction.