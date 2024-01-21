5 Best At-Home Workouts To Get Lean & Sculpted

In our fast-paced lives, finding time to hit the gym can be a challenge. However, achieving a lean and sculpted physique doesn't necessarily require a gym membership. With the right at-home workouts, you can burn fat, build muscle, and sculpt your body in the comfort of your own space. Here are five of my favorite, most effective at-home workouts to get lean. I designed them to specifically target certain muscle groups to help my clients achieve that toned, sculpted look they desire.

Incorporating these at-home workouts into your routine can help you reach your fitness goals without the need for a pricey fitness membership—not to mention, the extra time it takes heading to and from the gym. Remember to combine these exercises with a balanced diet for optimal results. Consistency is key, so make these workouts a regular part of your fitness routine, and watch as you sculpt the body you've always desired in the comfort of your own home.

Keep reading for the best at-home workouts to get lean and sculpted.

Workout #1: Full-Body Burn

This workout focuses on engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously, maximizing calorie burn and promoting overall fat loss.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Land with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms back at your sides. Complete three sets of 30 seconds.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back onto a chair, keeping your chest up and your knees behind your toes. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #2: Core Carver

This workout is designed to strengthen your core muscles, giving you a defined midsection and improving overall stability.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs lifted. Bring your right elbow and left knee toward each other while straightening the right leg. Repeat on the other side in a pedaling motion. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Plank

Start in a plank position with your forearms on the ground. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, maintaining a tight core. Complete three sets.

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet lifted. Lean back slightly, and twist your torso to touch the ground on each side with both hands. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

Workout #3: Lower-Body Sculpt

This workout targets your lower body, helping to tone and shape your legs and glutes.

1. Lunges

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with your right foot, lowering your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower your hips back down to the ground. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Calf Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Rise onto your toes, lifting your heels as high as possible. Lower your heels back down to the ground. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #4: Upper-Body Definition

This workout focuses on sculpting your upper body, including your arms, shoulders, and chest.

1. Tricep Dips

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your hands gripping the edge. Slide your hips off the chair, and bend your elbows, lowering your body toward the ground. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Shoulder Presses

Hold dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, fully extending your arms. Lower the weights back to shoulder height. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Bicep Curls

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Curl the weights toward your shoulders while keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the weights back down to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #5: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Blast

These at-home workouts to get lean wrap up with some HIIT. This routine combines short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest, effectively torching calories and promoting fat loss.

1. Burpees

Begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, and place your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank position, perform a pushup, and then jump your feet back to your hands. Explosively jump up, reaching toward the ceiling. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

2. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Drive your knees toward your chest alternately in a running motion. Maintain a quick pace for 30 to 60 seconds. Complete 3 sets of 45 seconds.

3. Jumping Lunges

Start in a lunge position. Jump up, and switch your legs in mid-air, landing in a lunge position with the opposite leg forward. Continue alternating legs for a continuous movement. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.