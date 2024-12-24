4 Best At-Home Workouts To Shrink Lower Belly Fat

Working out at home not only avoids a costly gym membership but also offers convenience to your busy week. If your fitness goal is to lose belly fat, you're not alone. Women, especially, are prone to accumulate fat in this area due to hormonal fluctuations. Many gymgoers strive to make progress in the lower belly, as this abdominal fat can cause many health risks, such as diabetes and heart disease. We're here with some of the best at-home workouts to shrink lower belly fat.

The Workouts

Side Plank

"The side plank is all about that core power and strength, firing up those obliques," explains Keaira LaShae, fitness instructor and CEO at If You Can Move. "The shoulders and glutes get WERKED, too, in this pose. So that's definitely a bonus!"

Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line. Shift your weight to your right hand and the outer edge of your right foot. Stack your feet. Lift your hips. Breathe in this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching sides.

Boat Pose

"Let's dive into boat pose, or 'navasana.' This one's a real core blaster, and it's all about balance and strength," LaShae tells us. "This pose is what I like to call a 'doozy.' Balancing in this pose targets those ab muscles from top to bottom—supercharge mode!"

Begin by sitting tall on your mat with bent knees and flat feet on the ground. Lean back slightly, maintaining a tall chest and straight back. Lift your feet off the ground so your shins are parallel to the floor. Reach both arms forward. Breathe and hold the pose for 15 to 30 seconds.

Upward-Facing Dog

Start in a downward-facing dog position with your feet and hands on the mat and hips lifted. Breathe in and shift your weight forward to a plank so your shoulders are over your wrists. Let your hips drop to the mat while maintaining straight legs. Press into both hands and lift your chest. Keep your shoulders away from your ears. Engage your core. Hold the position for a few breaths.

Chair Pose

"Let's talk about the chair pose, also known as 'utkatasana.' This pose is all about strength and determination [in] working those legs, glutes, and, of course… the core," says LaShae. "Balancing in this pose calls for engaging those ab muscles, which burns belly fat."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin standing tall in mountain pose with your shoulders back and feet together. Bend your knees as if you're about to sit in a chair. Bring your weight to your heels. Raise both arms overhead, palms facing each other. Pull your belly in and hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds.