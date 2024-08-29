Ah, belly fat—it's so easy to put on yet incredibly grueling to lose. If you struggle to shed stubborn fat around your belly, you're certainly not alone. According to research, a rough 53% of the U.S. population has abdominal obesity. Although the belly fat loss process can be challenging, it's not impossible. We've rounded up some of the best tips on how to lose belly fat, according to people who have done it.

The tips below are practical tweaks you can make to your lifestyle from individuals who have successfully melted belly fat. It's important to remember that what works for one person may not be as effective for the next. With that in mind, let's explore the tried-and-true methods that may help you kickstart your weight-loss journey.

1. Consume a high-protein diet.

This is a classic yet crucial nutrition tip for anyone who is looking to eat healthier and drop belly fat.

TikTok user @wellbyuba shares several steps they took to lose belly fat in four months—one of which was consuming more protein and vegetables. Another TikToker, @improvingwkarla, explains in a clip that increasing protein was imperative in their belly-fat-loss journey. "Get your protein up," they stress. "If you usually have eggs in the morning, mix in some cottage cheese for [extra protein]."

What is so special about protein? According to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, "Protein can reduce cravings, boost metabolism, and promote feelings of fullness, which can lead to reduced calorie intake. It also helps [preserve] muscle mass during weight loss."

2. Boost your overall activity levels.

Adding more movement to your day is the name of the game—especially if you work a desk job and don't take many breaks. In their video, TikTok user @improvingwkarla recommends, "Make sure you're walking at least 10,000 steps a day. It's better than running, especially if you're just starting out."

Goodson also stresses the importance of increasing physical activity. "Staying active throughout the day, such as taking the stairs, walking more, and reducing sedentary time, can increase daily calorie burn and contribute to fat loss," she tells us.

3. Stay hydrated with the right liquids.

TikTok user @emshel encourages you to "get your liquids in check." This TikToker reveals in a video that they lost 20 pounds, explaining, "And I've melted the pounds off my stomach, arms, and thighs—all from home; no gym, no crazy diet, no BS."

Liquids can totally "make or break" your weight-loss journey. That's why it's so important to stay hydrated, drink lots of H2O, and beware of sugary beverages like soda, fruit juices, and fun coffee drinks. "

"Drinking plenty of water can boost metabolism, help with digestion, and promote feelings of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake," says Goodson. "[Additionally,] excessive sugar consumption, especially from sugary drinks, is linked to increased belly fat. Reducing sugar can help decrease overall calorie intake and help prevent sugar cravings."

4. Engage in stress-reducing activities, like yoga.

TikToker @emshel is a major fan of yoga workouts at night. "[Yoga at night] helps with digestion, helps you wind down, get better sleep," they point out.

After all, winding down and calming the chatter in your mind is key when it comes to losing weight and belly fat. "Chronic stress leads to elevated cortisol levels, which can increase appetite and promote fat storage in the abdominal area," Goodson explains. "Stress management techniques like yoga and meditation can help."

5. Establish a solid workout routine you'll stick with.

Engaging in aerobic exercise and strength training is essential in any well-rounded fitness routine. DeAsian Green (@deasiagreenn) reveals in a TikTok video that cardio—especially sprint intervals—and establishing a gym routine tailored to their goals were imperative in their belly-fat-loss journey.

"Cardiovascular exercises, such as running, swimming, and cycling, are effective in burning calories and reducing overall body fat, including belly fat," Goodson tells us. "[In addition,] building muscle mass through weight training can increase metabolism and promote fat loss, including around the abdomen, by increasing overall calorie expenditure."