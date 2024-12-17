4 Best At-Home Workouts to Lose Belly Fat Without Weights

Struggling to lose stubborn belly fat but don't have access to a gym or equipment? You're not alone. Whether it's a lack of time, space, or resources, many people face challenges when it comes to finding effective ways to stay fit at home. The great news? You don't need fancy gear or a dedicated home gym to torch fat and strengthen your body. These four home workouts to lose belly fat are expertly crafted to help you burn calories, engage your core, and elevate your fitness—all with just your body weight.

By blending different workout styles, from traditional straight sets to time-focused circuits like EMOM (every minute on the minute), you'll keep your sessions engaging and your muscles guessing. This variety is crucial for avoiding plateaus, staying consistent, and achieving long-term results.

Let's address one key point upfront: spot reduction isn't possible. You can't solely target belly fat with a single exercise or workout. However, incorporating full-body movements that boost your metabolism and strengthen your core will chip away at overall body fat while toning your midsection. The result? A stronger, leaner, and more defined you.

These home workouts are quick, effective, and accessible for all fitness levels, making them ideal for busy schedules or anyone looking to maximize their home training.

In This Article:

Why These Workouts Are the Best Ways to Shed Belly Fat

These workouts work because they engage multiple muscle groups (compound exercises), boost metabolism, and elevate heart rate. Integrating high-intensity intervals, circuits, and dynamic strength moves will burn calories during the session and create an afterburn effect (EPOC—excess post-exercise oxygen consumption). This means your body continues to burn calories long after the workout.

Bodyweight exercises also naturally strengthen your core—the foundation of any movement—while improving overall stability and endurance. If you want to lose weight, tone up, or simply feel more energetic, these routines offer a comprehensive way to achieve it without leaving your living room. As a bonus, you can progress easily in your workouts. If you crush these workouts for a week or two, adding more time or reps to boost the intensity is easy.

Workout #1

What you need: Just your body! This 20-minute workout alternates between two exercises (a superset), keeping your muscles engaged and heart rate up.

The Routine:

A1. Jump Squats (3 sets of 12 reps)

A2. Pushup to Shoulder Tap (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

B1. Reverse Lunge with Knee Drive (3 sets of 12 reps per leg)

B2. Plank Hip Dips (3 sets of 15 reps)

Directions: Perform the first 2 exercises as a superset (A1. and A2.), moving from one to the next without rest. Rest 30 seconds after completing the superset before moving to the next pair. Complete 3 rounds of each superset.

How to Do It:

1. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointing slightly outward. Bend your knees and push your hips back slightly to lower into a squat. Keep your chest upright and knees aligned over your toes. Push through your heels to explode upward, jumping as high as possible. Land softly on the balls of your feet, immediately lowering into the next squat.

2. Pushup to Shoulder Tap

Begin in a plank position, hands under your shoulders and body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your chest to the floor, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder without rotating your hips. Return your hand to the floor and repeat, alternating sides.

3. Reverse Lunge with Knee Drive

Stand tall with your feet together. Step your right foot back, lowering into a lunge until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Push through your left heel to return to standing, driving your right knee up toward your chest. Repeat on the same side for all reps, then switch legs.

4. Plank Hip Dips

Start in a forearm plank position with your elbows under your shoulders. Engage your core to keep your body in a straight line. Rotate your hips to the left, gently tapping the floor. Return to the center, then rotate to the right.

Workout #2

What you need: This full-body workout is designed to keep you moving nonstop for about 25 minutes. It's perfect for burning fat and building endurance.

The Routine:

High Knees (45 seconds) Bodyweight Squats (12 reps) Mountain Climbers (45 seconds) Glute Bridges (12 reps)

Directions: Perform each exercise in sequence with no rest between moves. After completing all 4, rest for 1 minute. Repeat for 3–4 rounds.

How to Do It:

1. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Drive your knees up toward your chest as quickly as possible, alternating legs. Swing your arms in rhythm with your legs for added momentum. Maintain a quick, steady pace for the full 45 seconds.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width, toes pointing outward. Bend your knees and push your hips back as if sitting in a chair. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor, keeping your chest up. Push through your heels to return to standing.

3. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Drive your right knee toward your chest while keeping your back flat. Quickly switch legs, extending your right leg back as your left knee comes forward. Continue alternating as fast as possible.

4. Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Press your heels into the floor to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower slowly.

Workout #3

What you need: This workout alternates intense exercises with active recovery for a fat-burning boost in just 20 minutes.

The Routine:

Burpees (30 seconds) Side Plank (15 seconds per side) Skater Hops (30 seconds) Active Recovery: March in Place (30 seconds)

Directions: Complete the exercises in sequence, resting for 30 seconds between rounds. Aim for 3–4 total rounds.

How to Do It:

1. Burpees

Start standing with feet shoulder-width apart. Drop into a squat, placing your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet forward. Explode upward into a jump.

2. Side Plank

Lie on your side with one elbow directly under your shoulder. Stack your legs and lift your hips to form a straight line from head to feet. Hold the position for 15 seconds before switching sides.

3. Skater Hops

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Leap to the right, landing softly on your right foot. Immediately leap to the left, mimicking a skating motion.

4. March in Place

Stand tall and lift one knee toward your chest. Alternate legs, swinging your arms for momentum.

Workout #4

What you need: A quick 15-minute workout that's fast-paced and keeps you moving for a total-body calorie burn.

The Routine:

5 Jumping Lunges (per side) 8 Pushups 15 Bicycle Crunches 12 Russian Twists (per side)

Directions: Perform the exercises at the start of each minute. Use any remaining time to rest before the next minute starts. Repeat for 15 minutes.

How to Do It:

1. Jumping Lunges

Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward and left back. Lower into a lunge, bending both knees to 90 degrees. Explode upward, switching legs mid-air so you land with your left foot forward. Land softly and immediately drop into the next lunge.

2. Pushups

Begin in a plank position, hands directly under your shoulders. Lower your chest to the ground, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position, maintaining a straight body line from head to heels.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands lightly touching the sides of your head. Lift your shoulders off the ground and bring your knees into a tabletop position. Rotate your torso to bring your right elbow toward your left knee as you extend your right leg. Switch sides, bringing your left elbow to your right knee. Continue alternating in a pedaling motion.

4. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lean back slightly so your torso forms a 45-degree angle with the floor. Lift your feet slightly off the ground (or keep them down for balance). Clasp your hands together and twist your torso to the right, bringing your hands toward the floor beside your hip. Return to the center, then twist to the left side. Continue alternating sides for 12 twists per side, ensuring your core stays engaged throughout.