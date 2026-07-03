4 Home Exercises Physical Therapists Use to Restore Balance After 60

Having a strong, stable body helps you move safely and confidently.

Physical therapists are truly golden when it comes to helping individuals reclaim functional abilities, whether recovering from an injury or managing a chronic condition. One common area they address is balance. Stability is so important, as it helps you move safely and confidently without falling or getting hurt. Simple everyday tasks we often take for granted—like walking outside to get the mail, stepping over a puddle, or grabbing something off of a high shelf—all require balance. Physical therapists are experts in functional movement and frequently focus on strength training, walking patterns, special awareness, and even inner-ear exercises.

We spoke with a physical therapist who clued us in on the four moves experts swear by for restoring balance after 60.

“Balance exercises specifically work to retrain the proprioceptors and how your brain processes balance so that you can react faster and more accurately, which creates better balance and in turn can reduce the risk of falls. Practicing balance works to improve sensory integration so that all the major systems of balance (vision, vestibular, proprioceptive) can work together effectively,” explains W. Zach Smith, Founder/Owner and Doctor Of Physical Therapy at HIDEF Physical Therapy.

Now, let’s dive in!

Single-Leg Balance

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Stand tall on a flat surface with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Shift your body weight onto your left foot. Lift your right foot off the ground. Activate your core while keeping your shoulders stacked over your ribs and your hips level. Hold the single-leg balance for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Tandem Walk

Stand tall. Begin walking straight, placing one foot right in front of the other, heel to toe. Take 10 steps without losing your balance.

Squats

​​Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Use control to descend until your thighs assume a “sitting” position or lower. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Step-Ups