 Skip to content

4 Tests That Reveal If You’re Headed for a Dangerous Fall After 50

Experts share four crucial tests that reveal your fall risk after 50.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 30, 2025 | 8:00 AM

Your balance gets tested throughout life—whether it’s walking on uneven surfaces, going up and down stairs, or engaging in sports that challenge your stability. As you age, you may veer away from certain activities due to decreased confidence levels or fear of falling. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best expert-approved balance tests that reveal your fall risk after 50. This way, you can determine where you stand and pinpoint areas for improvement.

“If we cannot maintain our balance with normal activity or challenging activities, we risk falling which may result in injury such as fractures or head injuries which can have a significant impact in our lives,” explains Christina Pedini, MSPT, assistant vice president of rehabilitation and neurosciences at UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Fall Risk Factors

As you grow older, various physical and medical changes can impact your ability to manage balance and complex tasks, says Lindy Royer, PT, Balanced Body Educator.

“Some of these conditions can be addressed with lifestyle modifications, and others cannot,” Royer points out.

Below, Royer breaks down several risk factors.

  1. Decreased coordination and balance: This is majorly caused by a decline in mobility and strength, decreased hearing and/or vision, or issues with your vestibular system in the inner ear.
  2. A decline in muscle mass and strength: This natural process is also known as sarcopenia.
  3. Limited joint mobility: This is most commonly caused by arthritic changes, musculoskeletal conditions, previous injury/surgery, or simply decreased usage.
  4. Nerve disorders: This may include neuropathy in the feet and legs, resulting in reduced sensation.
  5. Cardiovascular disease: This includes stroke, heart conditions, circulatory disorders, or hypertension.

These 3 TV Commercial Break Exercises Reverse Aging After 40

4 Balance Tests That Reveal Your Fall Risk After 50

Single-Leg Balance Test

  1. Balance on one leg, barefoot, on a flat, solid surface without using support.
  2. Keep your gaze forward and your arms crossed. The lifted leg should not touch your grounded leg.
  3. The time begins once your leg comes off the floor and stops when your foot touches the ground.
  4. Balance for at least 10 seconds.

“People who cannot stand on one foot for at least 5 seconds are at risk for a fall with injury and should follow up with a healthcare provider to address,” Pedini notes.

If You Can Do These 3 Balance Tests at 60, Your Body Age Is 20 Years Younger

Chair Sit-to-Stand Test

  1. Begin seated on a firm chair, arms crossed.
  2. When the time starts, stand up completely.
  3. Return back to a seated position.
  4. Men aged 60-64 should be able to complete at least 14 reps; women should be able to perform at least 12.

The 60-Second Strength Test That Reveals Your True Fitness Age

Timed Up-and-Go

Middle age hispanic couple stretching using chair at sport center.
Shutterstock
  1. Begin seated on a firm chair, arms crossed.
  2. Stand up from the chair without using your hands.
  3. Walk 3 meters.
  4. Turn around, head back, and sit down.
  5. If your time exceeds 12 seconds, this signals an increased risk of falls.

RELATED: If You Can’t Do These 4 Movements After 45, Your Joints Are Aging Too Fast

Tandem Walk

“This test helps assess your dynamic balance,” says Pilates guru Portia Page, Balanced Body Educator, CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE, and AFAA certified.

  1. Stand tall.
  2. Walk in a straight line, placing one foot right in front of the other, heel to toe.
  3. Aim for 10 steps without losing your balance.

Looking for more easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Jog in the morning. Beautiful sporty woman in sportswear and earphones looking at her watch and checking the result while jogging in a green park on a sunny summer day. Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be to Shrink Belly Fat. Cover

    How Long to Walk to Lose Belly Fat

  • Elderly woman with short hair practicing yoga and tai chi outdoors. Old female meditating. Senior woman is doing yoga in the park. Smiling aged lady exercising. 4 Balance Tests That Reveal If You’re Headed for a Dangerous Fall After 50. Cover

    4 Balance Tests To Reveal Fall Risk After 50

  • Pilates coach making stretching exercises for developing flexibility and better athletic form, fitness professional doing yoga on mat standing in cow pose on green background in nature environment. 7 Morning Exercises Women Should Do Every Day to Stay Young After 45. Cover

    7 Morning Exercises Women Over 45 Should Do

  • 6 Best Standing Exercises To Stop Muscle Loss After 40 in 30 Days

    6 Standing Exercises to Stop Muscle Loss After 40

  • Running up stairs for a vibrant workout under a clear blue sky. If You Can Complete This 3-Minute Stair Test, Your Heart Is Decades Younger. Cover

    The 3-Minute Stair Test That Reveals Heart Age

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family