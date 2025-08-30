4 Tests That Reveal If You’re Headed for a Dangerous Fall After 50

Your balance gets tested throughout life—whether it’s walking on uneven surfaces, going up and down stairs, or engaging in sports that challenge your stability. As you age, you may veer away from certain activities due to decreased confidence levels or fear of falling. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best expert-approved balance tests that reveal your fall risk after 50. This way, you can determine where you stand and pinpoint areas for improvement.

“If we cannot maintain our balance with normal activity or challenging activities, we risk falling which may result in injury such as fractures or head injuries which can have a significant impact in our lives,” explains Christina Pedini, MSPT, assistant vice president of rehabilitation and neurosciences at UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Fall Risk Factors

As you grow older, various physical and medical changes can impact your ability to manage balance and complex tasks, says Lindy Royer, PT, Balanced Body Educator.

“Some of these conditions can be addressed with lifestyle modifications, and others cannot,” Royer points out.

Below, Royer breaks down several risk factors.

Decreased coordination and balance: This is majorly caused by a decline in mobility and strength, decreased hearing and/or vision, or issues with your vestibular system in the inner ear. A decline in muscle mass and strength: This natural process is also known as sarcopenia. Limited joint mobility: This is most commonly caused by arthritic changes, musculoskeletal conditions, previous injury/surgery, or simply decreased usage. Nerve disorders: This may include neuropathy in the feet and legs, resulting in reduced sensation. Cardiovascular disease: This includes stroke, heart conditions, circulatory disorders, or hypertension.

4 Balance Tests That Reveal Your Fall Risk After 50

Single-Leg Balance Test

Balance on one leg, barefoot, on a flat, solid surface without using support. Keep your gaze forward and your arms crossed. The lifted leg should not touch your grounded leg. The time begins once your leg comes off the floor and stops when your foot touches the ground. Balance for at least 10 seconds.

“People who cannot stand on one foot for at least 5 seconds are at risk for a fall with injury and should follow up with a healthcare provider to address,” Pedini notes.

Chair Sit-to-Stand Test

Begin seated on a firm chair, arms crossed. When the time starts, stand up completely. Return back to a seated position. Men aged 60-64 should be able to complete at least 14 reps; women should be able to perform at least 12.

Timed Up-and-Go

Begin seated on a firm chair, arms crossed. Stand up from the chair without using your hands. Walk 3 meters. Turn around, head back, and sit down. If your time exceeds 12 seconds, this signals an increased risk of falls.

Tandem Walk

“This test helps assess your dynamic balance,” says Pilates guru Portia Page, Balanced Body Educator, CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE, and AFAA certified.

Stand tall. Walk in a straight line, placing one foot right in front of the other, heel to toe. Aim for 10 steps without losing your balance.

