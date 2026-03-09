4 Bed Exercises That Fix Arm Jiggle Faster Than Weight Training After 50

These simple bed exercises help address pesky tricep jiggle.

Arm flab—that pesky excess fat in the tricep area—accumulates pretty easily, and you can thank good-old aging for it. This type of fat occurs due to natural changes—your skin loses elastin and collagen, metabolism slows down, lean muscle declines, and you endure hormonal shifts. Rather than focus on the bad news, let’s talk about four bed exercises that help address arm jiggle quicker than traditional weight training after 50.

According to the wellness team at Dorado Maroma Spa, before you even hit 50, it’s common to notice subtle changes in the arms.

“The reality is, ‘arm jiggle’ in midlife usually isn’t caused by just one thing. It’s typically a combination of very normal, age-related changes happening at the same time. After our 40s, we gradually begin to lose muscle mass, a process known as sarcopenia—especially if we’re not actively maintaining strength,” Dorado Maroma Spa’s body-care specialists share. “The triceps tend to weaken quickly because they aren’t heavily used in everyday movement. We push grocery carts and lift handbags, but we rarely truly challenge the back of the arms.”

Seated Tricep Press-Back

Begin sitting tall at the edge of the bed with your hands by your hips, fingers pointing forward. Press your palms into the mattress as you gently lift your hips, bending your elbows straight back. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, making sure to move slowly and control as you lower.

Lying Tricep Extensions

Lie flat on your back and extend your arms toward the sky. Slowly bend your elbows, lowering your hands toward your forehead. Press back up. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps, making sure to squeeze the backs of your arms at the top of the movement.

Reverse Arm Pulses

Begin by lying face-down or leaning slightly forward while sitting. Extend both arms straight back by your hips, palms facing down. Lift slightly and pulse up in small movements. Complete 3 sets of 15 pulses.

Incline Bed Pushups