4 Bed Exercises That Trim Hip Overhang Better Than Ab Workouts After 50

Having extra fat in the hip area can be quite frustrating. This accumulation can be from a combination of hormones, genetics, diet, age, and lack of exercise. Poor sleep and stress can also be contributors. Since it’s not possible to target fat loss specifically for your hips, we turned to the experts to learn four bed exercises that’ll trim hip overhang better than ab workouts after 50.

Bed exercises can be quite beneficial when it comes to losing fat and toning your hips by activating your core and glutes. These low-impact movements are a great choice if you’re just starting out or if you have joint pain.

Keep in mind that these exercises are quite productive, but you will see results even faster if the workout is paired with a calorie deficit.

The Benefits of Bed Exercises

“Bed-based exercises can be effective because they reduce joint strain while allowing consistent activation of the hips and core,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “After 50, many people avoid floor workouts due to discomfort which limits consistency. The bed provides support so muscles can engage without tension in the neck or lower back. These movements target stabilizing muscles rather than aggressive flexion. Gentle resistance and repetition improve muscle tone over time. Consistency matters more than intensity for body recomposition. Comfort increases follow through which drives results.”

Side-Lying Leg Lifts

Side-lying leg lifts fire up your outer hips.

Begin by lying on one side with your legs stacked, your head resting on your bottom arm, and your top hand placed on your hip. Lift your top leg upward. Hold it for a moment. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps on each side.

Clamshell

Bent-knee clamshells strengthen the hip stabilizers.

Lie on your side with your knees stacked and bent. Keep your feet together as you lift your top knee, like a clamshell opening. Lower. Avoid rotating through your lower back. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps.

Glute Bridges

A glute bridge with your feet flat on the mattress fires up the glutes, hips, and hamstrings.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps.

Heel Slides

Heel slides engage the inner thigh muscles while challenging core control.