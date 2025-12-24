4 Bed Exercises That Trim Belly Overhang Better Than Morning Gym Workouts After 60

Doing exercises from the comfort of your bed is a wise choice as you age.

One form of low-impact exercise that’s effective yet gentle on the joints includes bed exercises. You can perform them while sitting or lying down, and they’re quite effective for boosting mobility, strength, flexibility, and circulation. Another extraordinary benefit of this modality? Trimming down on pesky belly fat. The visceral fat that accumulates in this area of the body is challenging to lose, but with the right routine on deck, it can be done.

As you age, it’s always appealing to have a plan that you can do conveniently in the comfort of your own home. We spoke with Felicia Hernandez, NASM-certified personal trainer and community engagement lead at Eden Health Club, who shares four bed exercises that melt belly fat better than morning gym workouts after 60.

“After 60, a morning gym session can be more harmful than good. I have seen people after 60 struggle with joints first thing in the morning … Getting up and down from the floor is a barrier to regular exercise. The stiffness, the reduced balance, and the previous injuries make the floor work impractical for the seniors,” Hernandez tells us. “That is why bed exercises work better. Four-bed exercises help a post-60 body, not a 20-year body.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Supported Leg Lifts

“This method is the gold standard for lower-belly activation after 60. When you are lying down with support, the transverse abdominis engages while the hip flexors stay relaxed. On the floor, most people arch their backs. Pull with the hip flexors. That makes the belly pooch worse,” Hernandez tells us. “On the bed, the soft surface supports the back [and] forces the deep core to work against gravity. I have tried this [and have seen] lower-belly activation improve.”

Lie flat on your back, arms at your sides and legs straight. Lift both legs off the floor, keeping them extended. Lower without allowing your legs to touch the ground. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps on each side.

Bed Pelvic Tilts with Reverse Crunches

“The movement pulls the pelvis up, where belly fat stays after 60. The bed edge lets the hips drop a little [and] makes the tightening stronger. This movement does not have to fight gravity as floor exercises do,” Hernandez explains.

Lie flat on your back near the edge of your bed, hips close to the edge and legs bent to 90 degrees. Slightly lift your feet off the bed’s surface. Curl your pelvis toward your ribcage while lifting your hips up just a few inches. Lower your hips with control. Keep your ribcage pulled down and your neck relaxed. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Bed Dead Bugs

“The exercise is a choice for rotational core control after 60. On the bed, the surface gives feedback of the hard floor, so the exercise lets you keep good form longer,” Hernandez explains. “The dead bugs strengthen the core muscles that flatten the stomach and stabilize the spine without stressing the joints. The alternating arm and leg movement gives rotation control that tightens the midsection more than any crunch can.”

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Lying Knee-In Crunches

“This exercise puts focus on the segment, which is exactly where the belly overhang builds after 60,” notes Hernandez. “Pulling the knees inward makes a line of tension through the abs. The bed softens the pressure on the hips while still demanding controlled movement.”