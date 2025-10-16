If you’re looking to tighten and tone your midsection, yoga is a stellar workout to turn to. In fact, it’s one of the most popular forms of fitness for flexibility, core work, and overall wellness. There are various styles of yoga to choose from, including hot yoga, power yoga, aerial yoga—and even chair yoga. The latter involves modified poses performed using a chair, either while seated or using the chair as support. We’ve rounded up the eight best chair yoga exercises for belly fat, so get ready to stretch it out.

Belly fat becomes increasingly challenging to tame as you age because of stress, slower metabolism, and hormonal shifts.

“As people age, cortisol levels, insulin resistance, and hormonal shifts (especially for women during perimenopause and menopause) can all contribute to fat being stored around the midsection,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “Unlike other areas, visceral belly fat is metabolically active, meaning it responds more slowly to diet and exercise and requires a whole-body approach, not just spot reduction.”

Chair yoga offers a safe and accessible workout that builds stronger deep core muscles without placing undue stress on your joints.

“By engaging the abdominals, obliques, and back muscles in a supported way, chair yoga increases stability and functional strength,” Canham explains. “This gentle activation not only tones the midsection but also boosts circulation, supports digestion, and reduces stress all of which indirectly help manage belly fat.”

8 Best Chair Yoga Exercises for Belly Fat

Seated Knee Lifts

Sit tall at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the side for support. Life one knee toward your chest, then lower it. Switch sides. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Chair Cat-Cow Stretch

The seated cat-cow improves flexibility and strengthens the core—especially the rectus abdominis and obliques. It also stimulates digestion, which can aid in fat metabolism.

Begin seated on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on your knees. Inhale, arch your back, and look up toward the ceiling. Exhale and round your spine while tucking your chin to your chest and drawing your navel toward the spine. Perform 10 to 15 reps.

Chair Twisted Seated Pose

This exercise stimulates the digestive system while engaging the obliques and rectus abdominis.

Sit tall with your feet flat on the floor. Inhale deeply. While exhaling, turn to your left side, placing your right hand on the outer side of your left thigh. Keep your spine straight, and turn your head to look over your left shoulder. Hold the twist for a few breaths, then release and repeat on the other side. Hold for 3 to 5 seconds per side, and cycle through 5 rounds.

Seated Oblique Twists

Begin sitting tall on a chair. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Gently twist your torso from one side to the other. Complete 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Chair Seated Forward Bend

This exercise stretches the entire back and aids in digestion. It primarily works the rectus abdominis.

Sit at the edge of the chair with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale deeply. While exhaling, bend forward from your waist, aiming to reach your hands to the floor. Keep your spine elongated, and relax your neck. Slowly come back to the sitting position. Perform 10 reps.

Chair Plank

The chair plank strengthens the entire core, particularly the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis. It tones the arms and back as well, promoting a stronger midsection.

Position your hands or forearms on the seat of the chair, and walk your feet back until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Keep your core engaged, and avoid sagging in the lower back. Hold this position for 10 seconds, ensuring you breathe evenly. Release, and return to the starting position. Repeat for 5 cycles.

Chair Seated Leg Lifts

Seated leg lifts target the lower belly and strengthen the hip flexors.

Sit firmly on the chair with your back straight. Hold the sides of the chair for support, and lift one leg up to hip height, keeping it straight. Lower it down without touching the floor, and lift again. Switch legs after your set or alternate each repetition. Repeat for 10 reps.

Chair Eagle Pose

This exercise helps to release tension in the shoulders and hips while engaging the core—especially the obliques.

Sit on the chair with your feet flat on the ground. Cross your right thigh over your left thigh, trying to wrap your right foot around the back of your left calf. Cross your right arm over your left arm, bending at the elbows, and try to touch your palms together. Hold this twisted position, and breathe deeply. Release, and switch sides. Repeat for 5 to 10 cycles.

Want to keep the momentum going? Continue with these five bonus chair-yoga exercises to build more core strength and accelerate results.

Chair Warrior III Pose

Chair warrior III enhances balance and strengthens the core and lower back. The muscles engaged include the rectus abdominis, erector spinae, and glutes.

Stand in front of the chair that’s pushed up against a wall, holding onto the seat for support. Lift one leg behind you while leaning your torso forward, forming a straight line from head to lifted heel. Ensure your core is engaged and your standing leg is pushing through the full foot. Return to the starting position, and switch legs. Complete 10 reps.

Chair Boat Pose

Chair boat pose is excellent for strengthening the core and improving balance. It primarily works the rectus abdominis and hip flexors.

Sit sideways on the edge of the chair. Lean back slightly, lifting both legs off the floor to a 45-degree angle. Extend your arms parallel to the floor. Keep your spine straight and your core engaged. Hold the pose while breathing deeply. Lower your legs to release. Repeat for 3 cycles of 15 seconds.

Chair Side Stretch

The chair side stretch fires up the obliques and helps improve flexibility in the side torso. It’s excellent for giving a stretched feeling to the muscles that get compressed during sitting.

Sit on the chair with your feet flat on the ground. Raise your right arm overhead, and lean to the left side, feeling a stretch on the right side of your torso. Hold for a few breaths, keeping your core engaged. Return to the starting position and switch sides. Repeat for 10 reps.

Seated Bicycle Crunches

Begin seated toward the edge of the chair. Lean back slightly and pedal your legs as if riding a bike while twisting your torso to bring your opposite elbow toward the knee. Complete 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

Seated Side Bends