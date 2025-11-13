Here’s How Many Minutes of Walking Daily You Need To Flatten Your Stomach

Hitting the pavement or treadmill for an invigorating, brisk walk can work wonders for your mind and body. Especially if you spend a good portion of the day sitting at a desk, enjoying a change of scenery and some movement can feel like a total reprieve. But before lacing up your sneakers, you may find yourself wondering, “How long should my daily walks be to make a real difference?” If your goal is to get into shape and flatten your midsection, we spoke with an expert who breaks it all down to the minute.

How Many Minutes of Daily Walking Do You Need To Flatten Belly Fat

“Walking is often overlooked as an exercise, but it can be great for reducing belly fat. But a gentle five-minute stroll around the block while you scroll on your phone won’t do it,” explains Amanda Grimm, CPT, running coach at We Run. “If you’re looking for noticeable fat loss around your belly you’ll need a bit more commitment than that.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

But just how much is enough? According to Grimm, for most individuals, aiming for half an hour to a full hour can make a difference. Expect to see noticeable changes within four to eight weeks of consistent walking.

“How long, exactly, will depend on other factors including age, diet and individual metabolism,” Grimm adds.

How To Maximize Your Walking Routine for Best Results

When it comes to maximizing your walking time, Grimm has some essential tips to share.

1. Add Challenges

If walking is your go-to form of cardio, there are various ways to make it more challenging, like performing interval training or weaving in some steeper inclines.

“You’re looking for a pace where you’re slightly out of breath but can still hold a conversation,” Grimm notes. “If you can add in some inclines or alternate fast bursts of walking with a more moderate pace, all the better. This can really help to increase the calories you burn and speed up fat loss.”

2. Combine It With Other Forms of Training

Walking is much easier on the joints compared to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training, making it an incredibly sustainable form of exercise—especially for older adults.

“However, the best results in terms of fat loss and muscle tone will usually come from combining walking with another type of exercise,” Grimm points out.

3. Be Consistent

Overall, consistency is the name of the game.

“Consistency will always win over occasional bursts of activity, even at higher levels of intensity,” Grimm tells us. “Regular daily walking creates a steady calorie deficit which is essential for fat loss.”

4. Do It Right

This tip is universal, no matter the form of exercise you’re doing.

“You have to do it right to see the most benefit and avoid injury,” Grimm explains. “Avoid walking too slowly, check your posture, and vary the intensity to ensure that you are constantly challenging your body if you want to get the best fat-burning potential from your walking.”

