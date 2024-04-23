10 Best Exercises To Strengthen Your Hips as You Age

Maintaining strong and flexible hips is crucial for overall mobility and balance—especially as you age. Weak hips can lead to a range of issues, from decreased stability to an increased risk of falls. Strengthening the muscles surrounding the hips can help improve hip function and reduce the likelihood of injury. That's why I've rounded up 10 effective exercises to strengthen your hips. Whether you're a senior who's looking to maintain independence in daily activities or someone seeking to prevent hip-related injuries, these exercises will help you maintain optimal hip health and mobility as you age.

Remember to start slowly and gradually increase intensity and duration as your strength improves. With consistency and dedication, you'll enjoy improved mobility, stability, and overall hip health for years to come.

Hip Bridges

Hip bridges are an excellent exercise for targeting the glutes and hamstrings while engaging the core muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Hold for a moment, then slowly lower your hips back down. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Clamshells

Clamshells are a great way to activate the muscles on the side of your hips, known as the hip abductors.

Lie on your side with your knees bent and your hips stacked. Keeping your feet together, open your top knee as far as possible. Hold for a moment, then slowly close your knee back to the starting position. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Side Leg Raises

Side leg raises target the muscles of the outer thighs and hips, helping to improve hip stability and strength.

Lie on your side with your legs straight and stacked. Lift your top leg toward the ceiling, keeping it straight. Hold for a moment at the top, then slowly lower your leg back down. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Hip Abduction with Resistance Band

Hip abduction exercises with a resistance band are effective for targeting the muscles of the outer hips and thighs.

Secure a resistance band around your ankles, and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keeping your legs straight, lift one leg out to the side against the resistance of the band. Hold for a moment, then slowly bring your leg back to the starting position. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Hip Flexor Stretch

Stretching the hip flexors can help alleviate tightness and improve hip mobility, making everyday movements easier.

Kneel on one knee with the other foot planted flat on the floor in front of you. Press your hips forward until you feel a stretch in the front of your hip. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs and repeat on the other side. Repeat two to three times on each side.

Quadruped Hip Extensions

Quadruped hip extensions target the muscles of the glutes and hamstrings, improving hip strength and stability.

Start on your hands and knees with your back flat. Lift one leg straight back behind you, keeping it in line with your body. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then slowly lower your leg. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Lunges

Lunges are a functional exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the hips, thighs, and glutes.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with one foot, and lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side, alternating legs for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Squats

Squats are a compound exercise that strengthens the hips, thighs, and glutes while boosting overall lower-body strength.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat position by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and your back straight, then return to the starting position by pushing through your heels. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Step-ups

Step-ups are a functional exercise that mimics everyday movements like climbing stairs, helping to improve hip strength and stability.

Stand in front of a step or sturdy platform. Step onto the platform with one foot, pressing through your heel to lift your body. Bring your other foot onto the platform, then step back down with the same foot. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Hip Circles

This list of the best exercises to strengthen your hips wraps up with some hip circles. Hip circles are a dynamic exercise that improves hip mobility and flexibility, helping to prevent stiffness and discomfort.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. Rotate your hips in a circular motion, moving clockwise for several repetitions. Reverse the direction, and rotate your hips counterclockwise for the same number of repetitions. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions in each direction.