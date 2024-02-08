5 Beginner-Friendly Workouts To Shrink & Tone Love Handles

Love handles—those stubborn pockets of fat around the waistline—can be a source of frustration for many of my clients striving for a more toned physique. Fortunately, targeted exercises can help you shrink and tone these areas, providing a sleeker silhouette. These beginner-friendly workouts are designed to specifically target the love handles, helping you build a strong and defined core. Incorporating a combination of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and flexibility, these routines are not only effective but also enjoyable. If you're looking to melt fat off your hips, keep reading for five of the best beginner-friendly workouts for love handles.

Keep in mind that consistency is key, so find the routines that you enjoy the most and make them a regular part of your exercise regimen. Combined with a well-balanced diet, these exercises will contribute to a stronger, more toned core and a renewed sense of confidence. Check out my beginner-friendly workouts for love handles below. And when you're finished, be sure to read about the 5 Best Strength Workouts To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'.

Workout #1: Cardio Blast Circuit

Cardiovascular exercise is crucial for burning calories and reducing overall body fat, including love handles. This circuit combines heart-pumping cardio with targeted core exercises to maximize results.

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, with 15 seconds of rest in between. Complete three sets.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position, and repeat.

2. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Bring your right knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs. Continue alternating legs in a running motion.

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight, and lift your feet off the ground. Rotate your torso, touching the ground beside you with each twist.

Workout #2: Pilates for Love Handles

Pilates is renowned for its focus on core strength and stability. This routine incorporates Pilates moves tailored to target and tone your love handles.

Complete each exercise for 15 reps. Aim for three sets.

1. Side Plank Hip Dips

Begin in a side plank position, propping your body up on your forearm. Lower your hips toward the floor, then lift them back up. Repeat on both sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your legs off the ground, and bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending the right leg. Switch sides, bringing the left elbow toward the right knee.

3. Scissor Kicks

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs slightly off the ground and scissor them in a controlled manner.

Workout #3: Hula Hoop Fun

Hula-hooping is a delightful way to engage your core muscles while having fun. It's an effective low-impact workout suitable for all fitness levels.

1. Basic Waist Hooping

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and place the hula hoop around your waist. Give it a spin by pushing it with your hand. Keep your core engaged to maintain the hoop's motion.

2. Side-to-Side Movement

Play

Shift your hips from side to side, keeping the hoop in motion. Engage your obliques to control the movement.

3. Forward and Backward Movement

Play

Move your hips forward and backward to challenge different parts of your core. Hoop for 10 minutes, gradually increasing the duration as you build stamina.

Workout #4: Yoga Flow for Love Handles

Yoga not only improves flexibility and balance but also engages core muscles effectively. This flow focuses on poses that target the love handles.

Hold each pose for 30 seconds, repeating the flow three times.

1. Side Planks

Begin in a plank position. Rotate to the side, lifting one arm toward the ceiling.

2. Boat Pose

Sit on the floor, leaning back slightly. Lift your legs off the ground, forming a "V" shape with your body.

3. Twisted Lunges

Step one foot back into a lunge. Twist your torso toward the bent knee, feeling the stretch in your obliques.

Workout #5: Resistance Band Routine

Incorporating resistance bands into your workout adds an extra challenge to your exercises, effectively targeting love handles.

Perform 15 reps for each exercise, completing three sets.

1. Standing Oblique Crunches

Play

Stand with a resistance band looped around a fixed point. Hold one end with both hands, and crunch to the side.

2. Wood Choppers

Play

Attach the resistance band to a high anchor point. Pull the band down diagonally across your body, engaging your obliques.

3. Seated Russian Twists with Band

Play

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Loop the band around your feet, and twist your torso, holding the band with both hands.