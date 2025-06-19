I’m a Coach, and These Are the 5 Exercises I Recommend for Belly Fat After 45

Targeting belly fat after 45 starts with the right kind of strength work, not endless crunches or high-impact routines. As a coach, I’ve seen firsthand how small, intentional movements turn into big results. The secret lies in consistency, core engagement, and exercises that support a strong, balanced body from the inside out.

These five exercises go beyond surface-level toning. They activate your deepest abdominal muscles, stabilize your spine, and fire up your metabolism without stressing your joints. No equipment needed, just your body, a bit of space, and a few minutes to move with purpose.

Think of these moves as your morning reset. They wake up your muscles, reinforce posture, and keep your core working all day long. Done regularly, they lead to a tighter waist, stronger core, and better control over how your body feels and functions.

5 Exercises to Lose Belly Fat After 45

Standing Knee Drives

Standing knee drives light up the lower abs and hip flexors while getting your heart rate up. A standing knee drive tightens the core and activates deep stabilizing muscles. Great for balance and agility, the standing knee drive flattens the waistline and strengthens coordination.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your hands in front of you like you’re holding a ball. Drive your right knee toward your hands while crunching slightly forward. Lower the leg and repeat quickly for 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat.

Modified Side Plank Reach

This gentle plank variation builds serious oblique strength while supporting your spine and shoulders. Reaching overhead deepens the core activation and enhances control. Strong obliques pull your waist in and support every twisting or lifting motion you make.

How to do it:

Start in a side plank with your bottom knee on the ground for support. Extend your top arm overhead. Reach under your torso as if threading a needle, then return to the start. Do 8–10 reps per side.

Marching Glute Bridge

Marching bridges target glutes, hamstrings, and deep core muscles. The alternating leg lift keeps your hips working hard to stay level, which strengthens balance and coordination. The marching glute bridge builds a strong foundation for everyday strength while trimming the midsection.

How to do it:

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat. Lift hips into a bridge and hold. Raise your right foot an inch off the ground, then lower it. Alternate legs for 10–12 total reps.

Standing Side Crunches

Standing side crunches tone your obliques and activate deep abdominal muscles. Side crunches also challenge balance and coordination, both essential for full-body strength. Fewer aches, tighter waistline, stronger posture.

How to do it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands behind your head. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow as you crunch sideways. Return to the start and switch sides. Continue alternating for 30–45 seconds.

Seated Leg Lowers

Seated leg lowers engage the lower abs without putting pressure on the neck or spine. They promote pelvic control, smooth hip movement, and deep core stability. Seated leg lowers support daily strength and draws in the lower belly over time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it: