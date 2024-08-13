5 Best Workouts To Fight Stubborn Body Fat After 50

As you age, your body experiences natural changes; muscle mass decreases, and body fat tends to accumulate, particularly around the abdomen. This can make weight loss and fat reduction more challenging. However, staying active and incorporating the right types of workouts into your routine can help combat these changes, improve overall health, and boost your metabolism. That's where I swoop in with five of my best workouts to fight body fat after 50.

Incorporating these workouts into your routine can help combat stubborn body fat as you age. Consistency is key, so aim to exercise most days of the week, combining different types of workouts to keep your routine engaging and effective. Additionally, focus on maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep to support your weight loss and overall health goals.

Let's explore the five best workouts to fight body fat after 50.

Workout #1: Strength Training

Strength training is crucial for maintaining muscle mass, which naturally declines with age. Building muscle helps to boost your metabolism, making it easier to burn fat even at rest. Additionally, strength training enhances bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back in a chair, keeping your knees behind your toes. Return to the starting position. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Push back up to the starting position. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

3. Dumbbell Rows

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend at the waist, keeping your back straight. Pull the dumbbells toward your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the weights back down. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions per arm.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #2: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest or low-intensity activity. This type of training is highly effective for burning calories, improving cardiovascular fitness, and reducing body fat, especially around the midsection.

1. Burpees

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat position with your hands on the floor. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Explosively jump into the air. Perform for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest.

2. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump up, spreading your legs shoulder-width apart while raising your arms overhead. Jump again to return to the starting position. Perform for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest.

3. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Bring your right knee toward your chest. Quickly switch legs, bringing your left knee toward your chest. Continue alternating for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest.

Workout #3: Yoga

Yoga is a low-impact exercise that improves flexibility, balance, and strength. It also reduces stress, which can contribute to weight gain. Certain yoga poses can specifically target and tone the abdominal area, helping to reduce body fat.

1. Downward-facing Dog

Start on your hands and knees. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V shape. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, focusing on your breath.

2. Warrior II

Stand with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot out and bend your right knee, keeping your left leg straight. Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the floor. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Boat Pose

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the floor, balancing on your sit bones. Extend your legs and arms straight out. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, engaging your core.

Workout #4: Walking

Walking is a simple yet effective form of exercise that can be easily incorporated into daily routines. It helps to burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and reduce body fat. Walking outdoors also provides mental health benefits by reducing stress and improving mood.

1. Brisk Walking

Walk at a brisk pace for 30 to 45 minutes. Aim for a pace that makes it slightly difficult to hold a conversation. Include hills or inclines to increase intensity.

2. Interval Walking

Walk at a moderate pace for two minutes. Increase your pace to a brisk walk or light jog for one minute. Repeat intervals for 30 to 45 minutes.

3. Walking with Weights

Hold light dumbbells (one to two pounds) in each hand. Walk at a brisk pace for 30 to 45 minutes. Perform arm exercises, such as bicep curls and shoulder presses, while walking.

Workout #5: Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact, full-body workout that is gentle on the joints, making it ideal for older adults. It burns a significant amount of calories, improves cardiovascular health, and tones muscles, including the core.

1. Freestyle Swimming

Swim using the freestyle stroke for 30 to 45 minutes. Maintain a steady pace, focusing on long, smooth strokes.

2. Water Aerobics

Join a water aerobics class or follow a routine in the pool. Perform exercises such as leg lifts, arm circles, and jogging in place for 30 to 45 minutes.

3. Treading Water

Tread water in the deep end of the pool for one to two minutes. Rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for 15 to 20 minutes.