5 Best Jogging Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

It's no secret that many of us want to shed unwanted pounds. According to a survey by Statista, roughly 43% of respondents cited weight loss as their primary fitness goal, making it the most common in America. When it comes to weight loss, melting belly fat ranks among the top areas in which people want to banish fat. So, we're here to give your cardio regimen a useful update with five of the best jogging workouts to lose belly fat, according to a trainer.

While many forms of physical activity can help blast away belly fat, jogging remains one of the most accessible and effective options. This form of cardio burns calories and targets stubborn fat, including around your midsection, making it a killer workout for those looking to slim down and tighten their tummy.

Beyond its weight-loss benefits, regular jogging can help boost your cardiovascular health, increase muscular strength, and enhance metabolic rate. That's why trainers recommend running as an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their fitness and achieve a leaner physique.

To help get you started on your weight-loss journey, we chatted with Rachel MacPherson, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares her top jogging workouts for losing belly fat.

Workout #1: 60-Minute Walk-Jog

"This workout is perfect for beginners looking to build endurance while burning calories at a manageable pace," says MacPherson. "Alternating between walking and jogging helps ease your body into the routine while delivering a fantastic fat-burning workout."

Warm-up: Start with a 5-minute brisk walk at 3 to 3.5 mph to get your body moving and your muscles warmed up. Workout: Alternate between 4 minutes of walking at 3.5 mph and 2 minutes of jogging at 5 to 5.5 mph. Repeat this cycle for a total of 50 minutes. Cool-down: Finish with a 5-minute slow walk at 2.5 to 3 mph to allow your heart rate to return to normal.

Here's How Many Daily Steps You Really Need to Lose Belly Fat

Workout #2: 20-Minute Jog-Run Intervals

MacPherson says, "This workout incorporates short bursts of intensity to burn fat faster. It's an excellent option for those who are short on time but looking to maximize calorie burn."

Warm-up: Begin with a 5-minute jog at 4 to 4.5 mph to get your body primed for the faster intervals. Workout: Alternate between one minute of jogging at 5 mph and 1 minute of running at 6.5 to 7 mph. Repeat this pattern for 10 minutes. Cool-down: To recover and cool down, end with a 5-minute slow jog or walk at 3 to 3.5 mph.

5 Best Cardio Workouts for Weight Loss

Workout #3: 30-Minute Jogging & Strength Training Circuit

"Adding strength exercises to your jogging routine not only ramps up the calorie burn but also preserves muscle mass while you work on losing fat," explains MacPherson.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Warm-up: Start with a 5-minute slow jog at 4 mph to loosen up your muscles. Workout: Jog for 5 minutes at 5 to 5.5 mph, then hop off the treadmill to perform bodyweight exercises. Do 15 squats, 10 pushups, and 20 mountain climbers. Get back on the treadmill and jog for another 5 minutes. Repeat this cycle for 25 minutes. Cool-down: End with a 5-minute slow walk at 2.5 to 3 mph to allow your heart rate to normalize.

10 Easiest Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Workout #4: 45-Minute Weighted Vest Jogging Workout

"Wearing a weighted vest adds resistance, helping to increase calorie burn and improve muscle endurance, especially in your legs and core," says MacPherson.

Warm-up: Start with a 5-minute brisk walk at 3 mph without the weighted vest to prepare your body. Workout: Put on your weighted vest and jog for 40 minutes at a steady pace of 5 to 5.5 mph, using a 1% incline to simulate outdoor jogging. Cool-down: Remove the weighted vest and finish with a 5-minute slow walk at 2.5 to 3 mph to decrease your heart rate.

The 5 Best Exercises To Melt Belly Fat for Beginners

Workout #5: 30-Minute Incline Treadmill Jogging Workout

"Jogging on an incline increases the challenge, making your muscles work harder and boosting fat burn," MacPherson explains. "This workout is excellent for engaging your cardiovascular system and promoting fat loss."