11 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in September

One of the biggest perks of shopping at Aldi is that there's always something new and exciting to discover at the discount grocer. Each month, the retailer rolls out a series of limited-time items called "Aldi Finds" that typically include foods, beverages, decor, and products tied to the current season. Though fall hasn't officially begun just yet, Aldi is kicking off its festivities early this September with an assortment of excitingnew items that lean heavily into autumn.

Among this month's Aldi Finds, shoppers should expect to see plenty of comfort foods perfect for chilly weather and gameday snacks to celebrate the start of football season. Because it wouldn't truly be fall without an absolute overload of pumpkin products, the September Aldi Finds also include a range of items inspired by the beloved squash.

Read on for the 11 best Aldi Finds you won't want to miss this month, and keep an eye out for other fascinating new products during your next Aldi trip, because these are only a portion of what's coming in September.

Reggano Fall Shaped Pasta

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Serving)

Calories : 210

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

It's far from uncommon to see fall-themed foods and decor at retailers during autumn, but this limited-edition Aldi item is particularly festive. Reggano's Fall Shaped Pasta features tricolored noodles made to resemble pumpkins and leaves—two classic symbols of autumn. The product, sold in 17.6-ounce bags for $2.49, became available at Aldi stores on Sept. 4.

Sundae Shoppe ice cream

Nutrition :

Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream (Per Serving)

Calories : 180

While ice cream is delicious on any occasion, fall gives consumers the perfect opportunity to indulge in cozy, seasonal flavors that taste extra special during this time of year. To that end, Aldi has updated its frozen dessert selection with two autumn-themed pints: Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon Apple ice creams. Both varieties hit shelves on Sept. 4 and are selling for $2.29.

Specially Selected Mini Croissants

Nutrition :

Specially Selected Mini Butter Croissants (Per Croissant)

Calories : 150

Trader Joe's frozen, bake-at-hime croissants are beloved among consumers, but the retailer is getting some competition this month from a limited-edition find at Aldi. Frozen Specially Selected Butter Mini Croissants and Chocolate Hazelnut Mini Croissants are coming to an Aldi near you on Sept. 11. Each pack contains eight mini croissants and will sell for $4.49.

Crofton Pumpkin Casserole Dishes

Aldi has a plethora of autumn and Halloween-inspired finds hitting shelves in September, and these adorable $9.99 Crofton Pumpkin Casserole Dishes are a shining example. The pumpkin-shaped cookware debuted at the retailer on Sept. 4 and comes in three colors—green, white, and orange. Aldi is also selling Crofton Mini Pumpkin Casserole Dish sets that come in the same three colors and are also priced at $9.99.

Season's Choice Buffalo Cauliflower Bites & Garlic Parmesan Broccoli Bites

Nutrition :

Season's Choice Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (Per Cup)

Calories : 200

On the hunt for meat-free snacks to enjoy this football season? If so, you might want to keep an eye out for two items arriving at Aldi on Sept. 25: Season's Choice Buffalo Cauliflower and Breaded Parmesan Broccoli. Both feature frozen, breaded veggies that can be reheated in an oven or air fryer and then tossed with an accompanying sauce. The 13.5-ounce bags will sell for $3.49 once they hit shelves.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween-shaped pizzas

Nutrition :

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween Pumpkin Shaped Pizza (Per 1/3 Pizza)

Calories : 380

Pasta isn't the only product getting a fall makeover at Aldi this month. On Sept. 25, the retailer will also roll out limited-edition Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pumpkin and Ghost Shaped Pizzas. The pumpkin-shaped pizza features a crispy crust topped with marinara, cheddar cheese, a creamy cheese sauce "smile," and mozzarella "eyes," while the ghost-shaped pie features a crispy crust topped with mozzarella cheese, olive eyes, and a marinara sauce "mouth." Customers can score either pizza for $4.99 each.

Casa Mamita Stuffed Nachos

Nutrition :

Casa Mamita Beef & Cheese Stuffed Nachos (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 260

In good news for anyone still grieving Taco Bell's discontinued Grilled Stuft Nacho, Aldi is selling its own spin on the unique food item this month. Slated to arrive on Sept. 25, these frozen breaded snacks will be available in two flavors: Queso and Beef & Cheese. Each 14-ounce box will sell for $3.99.

Season Barissimo coffees

Nutrition information unavailable.

You won't necessarily have to stop by your local coffee chain to score a fun, autumn-themed drink this fall. This September, Aldi is selling two exciting seasonal coffee varieties: Barissimo Caramel and Apple Crisp Ground Coffee. Both flavors arrived at Aldi stores on Sept. 4 and are made with 100% Arabica beans. Customers can snag a 12-ounce bag for $4.19.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Park Street Deli Smoked Beef Brisket Mac & Cheese

Nutrition :

Park Street Deli Smoked Beef Brisket Mac & Cheese (Per Serving)

Calories : 320

If macaroni and cheese loaded with smoked beef brisket and jalapeños sounds like the comfort food dish of your wildest dreams, you might want to book it to your local Aldi later this month. Park Street Deli Smoked Beef Brisket Mac & Cheese will be available for purchase at the retailer starting on Sept. 25. The refrigerated, ready-to-cook meal weighs in at 16 ounces and will sell for $4.99.

Huntington Home candles

Filling your home with cozy, seasonal scents can make autumn especially magical, and Aldi has plenty of options to meet your fall candle needs in 2024. Starting on Sept. 11, Aldi customers will have access to three-wick Huntington Home candles in four limited-edition fragrances: Apple Clove, Pumpkin & Oak, Pumpkin S'mores, and Autumn Lakeside Lounge. Each candle will sell for $4.49.

Simply Nature Chicken Sausage

Nutrition :

Simple Nature Cranberry Sage Chicken Sausage (Per Serving)

Calories : 90

While chicken sausage is a staple at many grocery stores nowadays, Aldi shoppers can score tantalizing limited-edition varieties of the protein in September. Arriving at stores on Sept. 18, the new flavors include Simply Nature Harvest Apple Chicken Sausage and Cranberry Sage Chicken Sausage, both of which will be available in 12-ounce packs. The fully-cooked links will sell for $4.99.