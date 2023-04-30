12 Lactose-Free Yogurts You'll Love

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Take a walk down the yogurt aisle in your neighborhood grocery store and there are a myriad of yogurts to choose from. The explosion of options in the yogurt category is great news for shoppers who can consume dairy without any issues. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, it is estimated that 68 percent of the world's population has difficulty digesting lactose, the primary sugar that is found in milk and milk products. Perhaps you have been diagnosed with lactose intolerance or you just notice some unpleasant digestive issues after a creamy dish or slice of cheese, there are plenty of options of lactose-free yogurt to choose from.

There are two ways lactose-free individuals can enjoy yogurt. The first is by shopping for a plant-based yogurt that is made with nut, seed, or soy "milk". These yogurts naturally contain zero lactose. The second option is to shop for what is labeled as a "lactose-free" yogurt, meaning the product is dairy based but does not contain lactose. This is made possible by adding lactase, the enzyme that breaks down lactose directly to the yogurt.

Yogurts that are lactose-free and made from dairy tend to be higher in protein and retain the creamy mouth-feel compared to their plant-based counterparts. Whether you are looking for something new or just found out you are lactose-intolerant, this list is a mix of both plant-based and lactose-free dairy yogurts that are tasty and nutritious.

1 Lavva Pili Nut Yogurt Vanilla

Per cup : 140 calories, 11 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 2 g protein

Lavva uses a unique ingredient as the base for its yogurt: pili nuts. Pili nuts are very low in carbohydrates but contain the most magnesium compared to other nuts. Lavva blends the pili nuts with coconut and cassava to get its creamy texture. All of their yogurt flavors are free of added sugars, which is different than many flavored yogurt products. The sugar that is found in their yogurt comes from the plantains. One yogurt contains 50 billion probiotics, naturally occurring prebiotics from plantains, and zero dairy.

2 Cocojune Plain

Per 4-ounce serving : 190 calories, 18 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein

Cocojune is an organic coconut-based yogurt that is rich in science-backed probiotics. Utilizing specific strains from a leading Danish culture bank, Cocojune uses research-backed bacteria like "BB-12" and "LA-5" to ensure their yogurt is not only safe for your gut, but great for it. The plain flavor is free of added sugars and is made up of only four organic ingredients.

A note about coconut yogurt: although it is tasty and very creamy, coconuts are high in saturated fat, so coconut yogurt might be best consumed a couple times a week, as opposed to daily, to keep saturated fat intake low.

3 GT's Cocoyo Plain

Per 1/2 cup serving : 90 calories, 6 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 12 g protein

Loved by many for their kombucha, GT's launched a coconut-based yogurt a few years ago. GT's Cocoyo is a fermented, non-dairy yogurt that is said to have two young Thai coconuts per jar. One serving has 100 billion probiotics (at the time of bottling) and zero grams of added sugar. Every flavor of Cocoyo is free of added sugars, however, only the plain flavor is free of stevia. One of the lowest in calories on this list, consuming Cocoyo alone may not keep you full. Pair this yogurt with your favorite fruit, seeds, and granola to make it a more complete meal.

4 Siggi's Sweetened Plain

Per 3/4 cup serving : 180 calories, 12 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 11 g protein

Siggi's is another coconut-based yogurt but, compared to a few of the other coconut yogurts, this product has way more protein per serving. Siggi adds pea protein to their yogurt to boost the protein content, making this one of the more filling dairy-free products on this list. All of Siggi's dairy-free yogurts contain added sugar but the plain flavor contains the least amount of added sugar (4 grams compared to 7 or 9 grams).

5 Kite Hill Greek Style Plain

Per container : 120 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 17 g protein

Many prefer the texture of Greek yogurt to conventional yogurts and fortunately, even if you are lactose-free, you can still enjoy the thicker texture that comes with Greek yogurt. Kite Hill's Greek Style Plain Yogurt is very similar nutritionally to its dairy counterpart. One serving contains a whopping 17 grams of protein, only 4 grams of carbs, and very little fat. Almond milk is the base for this yogurt and the protein comes from soy protein isolate. This yogurt is a great choice for breakfast, or it makes for a good protein source to add to a smoothie.

6 Painterland Sisters Plain Skyr

Per serving : 140 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 18 g protein

Painterland Sisters is a women-owned company using organic dairy from their family farm in Pennsylvania. This is a dairy-based yogurt made with whole-fat, organic milk and is an Icelandic style of yogurt known as "skyr," which is rich in probiotics, high in protein (18 grams per serving), and low in sugar.

Lactase is added to the skyr, and ultra-filtration is used to remove lactose, making this yogurt safe to be enjoyed by those with lactose intolerance or for those looking to cut back on lactose. Currently, there are five flavors available, but the plain contains no added sugars.

7 Green Valley Creamery Plain Yogurt

Per 3/4 cup serving : 130 calories, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 7 g protein

Green Valley Creamery is a brand that makes all dairy-based products without any lactose. The plain, whole-milk yogurt is organic, certified fodmap friendly, certified humane, and Kosher. One serving contains seven grams of protein and 20% of the recommended daily value of calcium. The plain flavor is free of added sugar, and the six grams of sugar comes from the naturally occurring sugar in milk. As a bonus, Green Valley's Creamery is powered by 100% renewable energy from solar, wind, and geothermal sources.

8 Fage Best Self Plain

Per container : 110 calories, 3 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 15 g protein

Greek yogurt lovers celebrate, the popular Greek yogurt brand Fage has a lactose-free option. This reduced-fat Greek yogurt has the same creamy texture and tangy flavor, but none of the lactose, thanks to the addition of lactase. Rich in protein and low in fat and carbohydrates, this yogurt is also a good source of calcium due to its dairy base.

9 Forager Project Unsweetened Plain

Per serving : 130 calories, 9 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

Forager Project is a dairy-free brand that makes yogurt out of cashews. The unsweetened plain yogurt has a mild taste, making it great as a base for a yogurt bowl as well as a base for sauces, creams, or dips. This yogurt is organic, free of added sugar, and certified Kosher.

10 Silk Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt

Per 3/4 cup serving : 180 calories, 15 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (6 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 6 g protein

Silk is one of the original dairy-free brands on the market. The Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt has a sweet taste and is blended with vanilla flavor without any added sugars. Surprisingly, this yogurt has a good amount of fiber (six grams per serving), which is roughly 20 percent of the recommended daily intake of fiber per day (30 grams). Between the high-fiber content and six grams of protein, this yogurt is great alone, as a snack, or as part of a meal.

11 Harmless Harvest Plain Unsweetened

Per container : 60 calories, 2.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

The brand that makes the delicious pink coconut water loved by many, now has dairy-free yogurt. Harmless Harvest has five flavors of organic, coconut-based yogurt, and 92% of the total agricultural ingredients used in their products are Fair Trade certified, according to the Fair for Life Standard. Compared to other coconut-based yogurts on this list, this yogurt is lower in saturated fat and calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

12 Oui Vanilla

Per jar : 150 calories, 8 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (0 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

Oui by Yoplait is a tasty yogurt that comes in an adorable glass jar. Described as a French-style yogurt, milk and fruit are poured into each jar and left for eight hours for the culture process to take place. Though these little yogurts are delicious, they contain very little protein (only one gram) and are higher in added sugar (11 grams per serving), so they are best consumed as a dessert or snack with some nuts for added protein.