5 Best Full-Body Conditioning Workouts To Start Doing ASAP

For my clients looking to revamp their fitness routine and achieve a well-rounded, toned physique, I often recommend full-body conditioning workouts. These workouts target multiple muscle groups simultaneously, helping you improve strength, endurance, and overall fitness levels. Incorporate these exercises into your regimen to experience a comprehensive workout that will challenge and transform your body.

Remember to increase your protein intake, drink plenty of water, and practice proper form. It's also important to listen to your body and adjust the exercises to suit your fitness level and goals. With dedication and consistency, you'll soon reap the benefits of a well-rounded workout regimen.

Keep reading to learn all about the best full-body conditioning workouts to start doing ASAP.

Workout #1: Circuit Training

This list of the best full-body conditioning workouts kicks off with circuit training. Circuit training is a dynamic workout that blends strength training with cardiovascular exercises in a fast-paced, efficient format. It's perfect for those seeking a full-body workout that maximizes calorie burn and builds endurance. This workout combines various exercises performed back-to-back with minimal rest, keeping your heart rate elevated throughout the session.

1. Squat Jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, then explosively jump up. Land softly, and immediately lower back into a squat. Repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Pushups

Start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs. Continue alternating legs at a rapid pace. Complete three sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

Workout #2: Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are a dynamic full-body exercise that targets the posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings, and back muscles. Incorporating kettlebell swings into your routine can improve power, strength, and cardiovascular fitness while also enhancing functional movement patterns.

1. Two-Handed Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at the hips, and swing the kettlebell between your legs. Drive through the hips to swing the kettlebell up to chest height. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

2. Single-Arm Kettlebell Swings

Hold a kettlebell in one hand, keeping the other hand at your side. Perform the swing motion with one arm, focusing on hip power. Switch arms and repeat. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per arm.

3. Kettlebell Goblet Squats

Hold a kettlebell at chest height with both hands, elbows pointing down. Squat down, keeping the chest lifted and heels on the ground. Drive through the heels to return to standing. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Workout #3: Tabata

Tabata training is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) method that involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods. This workout is known for its efficiency, as it provides maximum benefits in minimal time, making it ideal for individuals with busy schedules.

1. Burpees

Start in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Explode upward into a jump, reaching your arms overhead. Complete eight rounds of 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest.

2. Jump Squats

Start with feet hip-width apart, squat down, then explode up into a jump. Land softly, and immediately lower back into a squat. Perform eight rounds of 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest.

3. Mountain Climbers

Perform mountain climbers as described in the circuit training section. Complete eight rounds of 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #4: Bodyweight HIIT

Bodyweight HIIT workouts require no equipment and can be done anywhere, making them perfect for individuals who prefer minimal equipment or have limited access to a gym. These workouts are highly effective for burning calories, improving cardiovascular health, and building strength using only your body weight.

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, squat down, then return to standing. Perform four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

2. Pushups

Perform push-ups as described in the circuit training section. Do four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Planks

Start in a forearm plank position, engaging the core and glutes. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds per set. Complete four sets.

Workout #5: Rowing

This list of the best full-body conditioning workouts wraps up with rowing. Rowing is a full-body workout that targets the back, arms, core, and legs while providing a cardiovascular challenge. Whether you're rowing on water or using a rowing machine at the gym, this exercise offers numerous benefits, including improved strength, endurance, and coordination.

1. Rowing Machine

Sit on the rowing machine with your feet secured in the foot straps. Grab the handle with an overhand grip, arms fully extended. Drive through the legs, then pull the handle toward your chest. Extend the arms, and lean back slightly before returning to the starting position. Do three sets of 500 meters with a one-minute rest between sets.

2. Renegade Rows

Start in a high plank position with your hands gripping the dumbbells. Perform a row with one arm while stabilizing with the other. Alternate arms, and perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per arm.

3. Russian Twists with Medicine Ball

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet elevated, holding a medicine ball. Twist your torso to one side, then to the other, tapping the ball on the ground each time. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per side.