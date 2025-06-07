5 Best Gentle Workouts To Strengthen Your Body as You Age

You may assume that “gentle” workouts aren’t as effective, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This style of exercise provides major physical and mental health benefits while being easy on the joints. As you grow older, bone density and joint mobility naturally decline, making gentle movement the ideal choice. To help keep you strong as you age, we learned the five best gentle workouts to add to your fitness routine.

“When looking to develop a consistent movement practice, gentle workouts provide a great foundation,” explains Natalie Bodenhamer, corporate instructor, trainer, and product manager for barre3. “Gentle workouts are low-impact, build muscular endurance and strength and promote joint mobility. Examples include resistance training [and] walking … These modalities allow for a scalable pace and personal adjustments to create safe and sustainable progress.”

Below, Natalie outlines the best gentle workouts to build and maintain a strong body as you age.

Walking

Lacing up your shoes and heading out for a good old-fashioned walk works wonders for the mind, body, and soul.

“Walking is a low-impact workout that promotes mobility while also building muscular endurance in the low body,” Natalie explains. “Walking can be done anywhere! Whether on a treadmill or outdoors, walking is a versatile, daily movement practice that also offers social and emotional benefits when shared with others.”

​​ If You Can Pass This Tennis Ball Test, You May Live to 100

Resistance Training

Lifting weights, using resistance bands, and training with your body weight should be an essential part of your fitness routine—especially as you age. Resistance training strengthens your muscles and bones and the joints connecting them.

“These benefits make this modality a top pick for aging adults, as it helps build and maintain total-body strength and power, reduces the risk of falls, and helps maintain independence longer by making everyday tasks easier,” Natalie explains. “Starting with bodyweight exercises for the upper and lower body and gradually progressing to machines or even free weights can be an approach for aging adults that is gentle, safe, and effective.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Classic Ab Exercises That Shrink Your Belly Fast After 40

Core Strengthening

Workouts that fire up your core are essential when it comes to mobility, balance, and functional movement.

“Low-impact workouts like the barre3 Signature Class blend isometric holds, controlled small-range movements, and functional full-range exercises to build muscular strength and endurance—supporting better movement in everyday life,” Natalie points out. “To maximize benefits, choose a workout that allows for adjustments and modifications to honor the unique needs of each individual.”

5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Fat Without a Single Crunch

Swimming

Swimming is a stellar low-impact, total-body workout that offers many benefits through every stage of life. It enhances strength and core stability as you work against the water’s resistance.

“Swimming is a great way to improve cardiovascular fitness while reducing risk of injury and pressure on joints,” Natalie adds. “Plus, moving through water increases mobility and has a calming effect that positively impacts mental health.”

6 Bodyweight Moves Trainers Say Burn More Fat Than Cardio

Biking

You don’t need to be a pro biker in order to enjoy the sport! Biking provides a solid low-impact, joint-friendly sweat session that builds lower-body strength and improves cardiovascular health.

“Finding the correct bike fit and type is key to a safe experience, especially in a population with an increased risk of falling,” says Natalie. “A stationary bike—whether upright or recumbent—offers adjustable resistance to support strength-building goals while providing a stable and low-risk environment for movement. Riding a bike outside supports both physical health and emotional wellbeing through time in nature and even the opportunity for social connection.”