15 Best New Hy-Vee Items You Can Score in August

From locally grown fresh produce to delicious take-and-bake pizzas, Hy-Vee is a popular one-stop shop for many midwesterners. The Iowa-based grocer has been around for over 90 years, so the company has learned a thing or two about catering to its customer's everyday needs, becoming one of America's most beloved regional grocery chains.

As the kids head back to school in the coming weeks, easy lunch ideas and quick after-school snack solutions are top of mind for many shoppers, and many of the latest arrivals at Hy-Vee check those boxes. This month, you'll find a wide variety of new items, including beverages, frozen foods, snacks, and candies, in a variety of flavors, appealing to numerous palates and preferences.

No matter how big your household is, there's something new to discover at your local Hy-Vee, so adjust your weekly shopping list accordingly. Here are 15 new items gracing Hy-Vee shelves in August.

Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 6 g

The perfect after-school snack, Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli cups are now available in a 4-pack for $4.99. Each cup heats up in just 45 seconds, making it an ultra-convenient pantry item to have on hand when hunger strikes.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

No pantry is complete without olive oil, and Hy-Vee shoppers can now shop for sustainably sourced Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Bertolli. At $8.77 for 16.9 ounces, it's a solid value that will make cooking anything from pasta dishes to scrumptious chicken dinners a breeze.

Wickles Wicked Garlic Pickles

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're a fan of anything pickled, you'll want to stock up on Wickles Wicked Garlic Pickles, newly added to Hy-Vee shelves and available for $6.99. The 12-ounce jar of pickled garlic will add a unique flavor to your next dish.

8 Highest-Quality Pickles on Grocery Shelves—and 3 To Avoid

Mezzetta Sliced Golden Greek Peperoncini

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Whether you're whipping up a sandwich or salad for your next meal, add a dash of flavor with Mezzetta Peperoncini. These medium-hot peppers add just the right amount of zest without overwhelming your taste buds. Grab a jar at Hy-Vee stores for $6.99.

Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza Stix

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

Sometimes, all you need are Tombstone Pizza Stix to keep you full and satisfied in between meals. The Pepperoni flavor is now available at Hy-Vee stores for $1.39 per stick. Customers can also find the Supreme flavor in stores now.

25 Healthiest Frozen Pizzas, According to Dietitians

Hot Pockets Big and Bold Breakfast, Bacon, Egg & Cheese with Hot Honey

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 440

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,180 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 14 g

When you have limited time in the mornings but need a filling breakfast, the newly-stocked Hot Pockets Big and Bold Breakfast sandwich is a must-have for your freezer at home. The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with Hot Honey flavor comes in a two-pack for $5.49.

Kellogg's Eggo Original French Toaster Sticks, Original

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 210

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 4 g

When you wake up in the morning with a sweet tooth craving, heat up some Kellogg's Eggo Original French Toaster Sticks. Available in both Original and Cinnamon flavors, the French toast sticks are a quick and simple breakfast solution. A package is available now at Hy-Vee for $4.29.

12 Best & Worst Frozen Waffles on Grocery Shelves, Say Dietitians

P.F. Chang's Crispy Sesame Chicken

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 270

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 21 g

Bring restaurant-quality P.F. Chang's flavor to your own dinner table with a package of frozen P.F. Chang's Crispy Sesame Chicken for $7.99. Other meals inspired by the restaurant chain's menu, available at Hy-Vee, include Chicken Fried Rice, Mongolian Style Beef, and Chicken Teriyaki.

Old Orchard Frozen 100% Orange Blend

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 0 g

Enjoy delicious orange juice all year long when you fill your freezer with Old Orchard Frozen 100% Orange Blend, available now at Hy-Vee for $2.42. It has zero added sugar and contains 100% of your daily dose of vitamin C, making it a great go-to option to have on hand in your kitchen.

Is Orange Juice Good For You? Here's What the Science Says

Brothers All Natural Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g

Looking for a healthier snack option? Swap those cookies for Brothers All Natural Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps. You can snack on freeze-dried strawberries with no added ingredients, just all-natural fruit goodness. Plus, the freeze-dried nature of the crisps gives them a longer shelf life. You can stock up on three packages for just $5 at your local Hy-Vee.

Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 5 g

Peanut butter and chocolate are an unquestionably good pairing. So, why stock up on regular old peanut butter when you can pick up a tub of Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate? It's available now at Hy-Vee for $4.49.

I Tried 10 Popular Peanut Butters & the Best Was Sweet, Salty, and Cheap

Corn Nuts Loaded Taco

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

The classic Corn Nuts snack is now available in Loaded Taco flavor at Hy-Vee for $1.79 a package. According to the brand, this variety comes with notes of "garlic, onion, tomato, paprika, and lime."

Coffee Mate Caramel Iced Coffee

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're looking to jazz up your morning cup of coffee, swap your regular for Coffee Mate Caramel Iced Coffee. It's a flavorful way to enjoy a refreshing cup of iced coffee during these late summer mornings. A bottle is available at Hy-Vee for $4.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Healthiest Non-Dairy Coffee Creamers on Grocery Shelves

Taco Bell Mild Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

You no longer have to stock up on sauce packets from Taco Bell to incorporate your favorite condiment into your own taco Tuesdays. Instead, pick up a bottle of Taco Bell Mild Sauce at Hy-Vee for $2.49. If you're feeling adventurous, it's available in hot as well.

Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries

Nutrition :

Frosted Strawberry Milkshake (Per Serving)

Calories : 380

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 3 g

Who doesn't remember waking up in the morning before school and enjoying a Pop-Tart before heading out the door? As the kids return to school this year, stock up your pantry with the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake variety of Pop-Tarts, newly added to Hy-Vee and available for $2.99. Numerous other beloved Pop-Tarts flavors are in-stock as well.