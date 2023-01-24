Whether you need a fun cheese for your charcuterie board, a satisfying frozen meal you can whip up in a pinch, or a unique seasoning blend to jazz up a simple dish, Trader Joe's has got you covered. The grocery chain's expansive product selection is consistently celebrated for its ability to draw customers in—and keep them coming back for more.

To pinpoint which items have been receiving the most love, TJ's invited shoppers to submit their favorite items as part of its 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards by posing the question, "If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe's products would you take with you?" Unlike previous years, the grocer retired five popular items that have each won their category multiple times to give other products the chance to win. (We're looking at you, Mandarin Orange Chicken.)

Read on to discover which items reigned supreme across nine categories and among more than 18,000 survey respondents.

1 Favorite Beverage – Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

Although this fall product is only available in stores for a limited time, it sure made an impression on customers this year. Crafted with just honeycrisp apple juice, water, and carbonation, the bubbly drink "sips like a sweet apple daydream on a sparkling fall day," as Trader Joe's notes on its website.

Runners-Up: Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal), Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice, Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage (seasonal), Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

2 Favorite Cheese – English Cheddar With Caramelized Onions

Taking over Unexpected Cheddar's reign is yet another cheddar variety—one that is made on an established estate in England. The creamy farmhouse cheddar features a caramelized onion marmalade, helping to create a "memorable, sweet-savory bite."

As an added bonus, TJ's even has a YouTube video that showcases how the Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions is made.

Runners-Up: Syrah Soaked Toscano, Baked Lemon Ricotta (seasonal), Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre, Brie (various)

3 Favorite Household Product – Scented Candles

Trader Joe's isn't just praised for its array of food options. The retailer has a collection of home, bath, and body products that shoppers love.

Made with paraben-free soy wax, the retailer's hand-poured candles burn for up to 20 hours and come in a several different scents, such as Grapefruit, Peony Blossom, and Cedar Balsam.

Runners-Up: Daily Facial Sunscreen, Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Cream, Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner, Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

4 Favorite Produce – Bananas

At 19 cents a pop (and 25 cents for the organic variety), it's no wonder bananas claimed the top spot in the produce category. Score a bunch of five for less than $1!

Runners-Up: Teeny Tiny Avocado, Honeycrisp Apples, Brussels Sprouts, Organic Carrots of Many Colors

5 Favorite Sweet/Dessert – Hold the Cone

These adorable handheld treats come in both classic and seasonal flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, chocolate chip, pumpkin, and peppermint. For an additional boost of sweetness, the cones are lined with a layer of chocolate, which "keeps the ice cream from leaking out as you enjoy your Mini Cone," according to TJ's.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Runners-Up: Danish Kringle (various), Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolate Lava Cakes, Brookie

6 Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Product – Vegan Kale, Cashew, & Basil Pesto

This beloved sauce and condiment is made with a combination of kale, cashew butter, and basil that's been blended with olive oil, lemon juice, and water, and seasoned with garlic, salt, and pepper.

In addition to pairing well with pasta, Trader Joe's recommends using the vegan pesto as a dip, sandwich spread, or even as a chicken or fish marinade.

Runners-Up: Vegetable Fried Rice, Beefless Bulgogi, Palak Paneer, Cauliflower Gnocchi

7 Favorite Snack – Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

This Takis dupe was rumored to be discontinued last year. Luckily, it was just a rumor (phew). Made with stone-ground corn masa and dusted in hot chili and lime flavored seasoning, this crunchy, spicy snack certainly kept people talking this year.

Runners-Up: Organic Eloté Corn Chip Dippers, Organic Corn Chip Dippers, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Crunchy Curls

8 Favorite Entrée – Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice

With Mandarin Orange Chicken out of the way, Trader Joe's Butter Chicken now has its time to shine. The frozen meal features chunks of chicken covered in a mild curry sauce that consists of crushed tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger, and butter.

"…Spiced just so, and partnered with delicate, fragrant grains of Basmati rice, it's ready to heat and enjoy," the grocer writes on its website.

Runners-Up: Chicken Tikka Masala, Kung Pao Chicken, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (seasonal), BBQ Teriyaki Chicken

9 Overall Favorite – Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The vibrant, zesty scrolls took the crown as this year's Overall Favorite Trader Joe's product. Snag a bag of the chips for $2.99, and pair them with your favorite dip—or eat them on their own!

Runners-Up: TJ's Hashbrowns, Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, Chocolate Croissants