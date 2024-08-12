The 10 Best Breakfast Foods at Sam’s Club Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're looking to stock up on grocery essentials and also discover new products while saving money, it's hard to beat the experience at warehouse chains like Sam's Club. From fresh bakery items to dependable frozen foods, the Walmart-owned membership club is loaded with customer favorites of all kinds at competitive prices.

No matter which meal you're planning, you'll find pretty much everything you need amid the retailer's spacious aisles, and breakfast is just the beginning. Whether you're looking for something quick and easy or something more substantial to kick-start the day, your local warehouse is a treasure trove of affordable options.

From ready-to-heat cheese omelets to jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages, here are some of the best breakfast foods at Sam's Club right now.

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 410

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 13 g

Sandwiched between two halves of a buttery, toothsome croissant, this sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich is a breakfast of champions. Plus, there's 13 grams of protein in each sandwich. As one reviewer on the Sam's Club website notes, "Easy and convenient on the go and yummy with Honey butter!" A 12-count pack of Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwiches retails for only $13.98 at my local Sam's Club. Compare that with $11.39 for eight at Target!

Eggland's Best Three Cheese Omelet

Nutrition : (Per Omelet)

Calories : 220

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 15 g

Enjoy an omelet with all the protein and zero mess. Just pop one of these three-cheese omelets in the microwave for two minutes and eat on its own, as a sandwich on your favorite bread, dressed up with zesty sauces, or over some greens. If they taste familiar, it's probably because you've eaten a similar frozen omelet at a hotel continental buffet. Fans on Reddit consistently sing praises about these time-saving omelets. "Always really fluffy and not dry," one wrote. "Definitely better in a microwave than a skillet. Worth buying if you like omelets. I ate it with no condiments or anything, just plain. Loads of cheese inside. Then parmesan really comes through. Delicious."

Another raved, "Love these, we always have them in the freezer for an easy breakfast. Good topped with pico, avocado, and salsa!" And for only $14.48 for a 14 count at my local Sam's Club, it's well worth stocking up on.

Member's Mark Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per 3/4 Cup)

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 18 g

Greek yogurt is one of the most versatile foods to stock in your refrigerator. Whether you use it for parfaits or as a healthy baking swap for cream and butter when making muffins, Greek yogurt is a breakfast must-have. Sam's Club's private label Member's Mark Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt is made out of Grade A milk sourced from cows not treated with hormones. The milk is strained to create a rich, super-thick, high-protein yogurt that rings in at only $4.28 for a 40-ounce tub.

Golden Grill Hashbrown Potatoes

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Prepared)

Calories : 110

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 1 g

According to the Sam's Club website, Golden Grill Premium Hashbrown Potatoes "are the number one choice of major restaurant chains." These dehydrated, fully cooked hashbrown potatoes are easy to whip up in a hurry and perfect for cooking around a campfire. One 33-ounce pack costs only $8.98 and makes more than 50 servings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

As one fan on Reddit recommended, "Fry them up with onion/garlic/butter. Serve under a fried egg. Delicious!" Another happy camper (literally) agreed, writing, "They are also great for camping. I sauteed some veggies, mixed the veggies with pico de gallo, added these potatoes once cooked, and stirred in some hot sauce. They can definitely feed several people."

Member's Mark Variety Pack Muffins

Nutrition information unavailable

Baked fresh daily at each Sam's Club location, the Member's Mark Variety Pack Muffins come in a pack of nine that includes three delicious flavors: blueberry, banana nut, and double chocolate. Pair with a steaming mug of coffee for a delightful breakfast treat, on-the-go snack, or after-meal dessert.

One fan on Reddit wrote, "The muffins at Sam's look and taste better to me… One other thing I like better about Sam's bakery desserts is that you aren't forced to buy two packs."

Member's Mark Breakfast Tray

Nutrition :

Cream Cheese Danish (Per 1 Danish)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Looking to score extra points at the office? The Member's Mark Breakfast Tray is an assortment of 40 freshly assembled pastries that will be sure to win over your coworkers. You get eight individual servings of each of the following: raspberry sliced loaf cakes, lemon sliced loaf cakes, cream cheese danishes, almond bear claw pastries, and cinnamon crumb cakes. And at only $20.98, this breakfast tray will be friendly to your wallet as well.

One reviewer wrote, "This tray is always fresh and a fan favorite of all my speakers in every city that we host our empowerment conference."

Member's Mark Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage

Nutrition : (Per Link)

Calories : 400

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

Sausages are an integral breakfast menu item that help keep you full and satisfied throughout the day. Member's Mark Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausages are a savory combination of smoked pork sausage, cheddar cheese, and just enough jalapeño peppers to give it a little kick. These sausages are great on their own, in an omelet, or as part of a traditional British fry-up. Moreover, they're fairly hefty. You can get 12 of these meaty sausages for only $11.98. "The Cheddar Jalapeno Smoked Beef Sausage was tasty," wrote one fan on Reddit.

King's Hawaiian Rolls

Nutrition : (Per Roll)

Calories : 90

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g

King's Hawaiian Rolls aren't strictly a breakfast food, but the soft, sweet rolls make for some killer breakfast sandwiches. Toast one with some butter, pop an egg on top, some bacon, a bit of Sriracha mayo or ketchup, and you've got yourself a stellar bite-sized breakfast sandwich. "These are great for making sliders, breakfast, snacks and French toast bites. It's especially convenient for office parties, church gatherings, etc…. a local favorite that costs less than the grocery stores and tastes fantastic," wrote one reviewer.

You can get a pack of 32 for only $6.68 at Sam's Club. Compare that to $4.79 for a pack of 12 at Target.

"King's Hawaiian Rolls and Nature's Own Butterbread are our favorite breads, and I can't match the price on KH even when there's good sales at the grocery store," raved one fan on Reddit.

Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Nut and Fruit Clusters

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup)

Calories : 140

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 4 g

These delicious honey vanilla nut and fruit clusters are great for mornings on-the-go. Grab a handful for snacking in the car on your way to work or add them on top of some Greek yogurt for a parfait packed with fiber and protein. The toothsome combination of almonds, cashews, sweetened dried cranberries, pepitas, and chia seeds adds the perfect amount of crunch to any breakfast at just $8.48 for a 24-ounce bag. "Excellent snack! Chewy and crunchy. My new favorite!," wrote one commenter in a glowing five-star review on the retailer's website.

"Oh my goodness! These things are addictive! They are delicious and every single time i eat it, i say to myself, I am so glad i bought this!!! The texture, the crunch, and the flavors all come together so beautifully. It is not too hard yet crunchy!," says another.

Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 2 Waffles)

Calories : 180

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

Most kids who grew up in America have some childhood memories linked to these wildly popular toaster waffles. Light, fluffy, and slightly nostalgic, Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles deliver melt-in-your-mouth texture after just a few minutes in the toaster. Whether you eat them slathered in butter and syrup or use the waffles as the base of a sandwich, these beloved brand-name items are a steal at Sam's Club: just $9.78 for 60 waffles!