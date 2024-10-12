10 Best Member's Mark Products at Sam's Club Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From fresh-baked breads and decadent desserts to easy and convenient prepared meals, Sam's Club is a one-stop for all kinds of groceries, many of which are produced by its own private label, Member's Mark.

Once upon a time, the Walmart-owned warehouse club had more than 20 different store brands, which it ultimately combined under the Member's Mark label back in 2017. Today, Sam's Club offers an expansive selection of Member's Mark products that are generally cheaper than similar items from national brands.

Peruse the Sam's Club website or visit any of its dedicated fan pages on social media, and you'll find some standout items that rack up rave reviews from customers. These span numerous store categories, including groceries, home decor, pet supplies, and seasonal offerings.

Before you start drafting your next shopping list, there are plenty of store-brand products you'll want to keep on your radar. From fall favorites to kitchen staples, here are 10 of the best Member's Mark items that have stolen the hearts of shoppers.

Member's Mark Honey Mustard Flavored Snack Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're a honey mustard fan, this product will be right up your alley. The new Honey Mustard Flavored Snack Mix is a salty, sweet, and tangy mixture of crunchy honey mustard and onion pretzel pieces, rye chips, honey-roasted sesame sticks, jumbo peanuts, honey glazed almonds, and savory chickpeas coated in a honey mustard seasoning. This new snack costs $8.98 and has drawn in positive feedback from customers.

"This stuff beats Gardetto's & Chex Mix by a mile!" one shopper wrote in a recent customer review on the Sam's Club website. "The flavor, crunch, and variety of ingredients are outstanding."

Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Pecans

Nutrition : (Per 5 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sam's Club is helping shoppers get in the fall spirit with all sorts of pumpkin spice products, including its popular Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Pecans. These bite-sized, seasonal treats consist of roasted pecans covered in white chocolate and a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Each bag of this limited-time item costs $9.98.

"They're absolutely delicious," raved one Sam's Club-focused Instagrammer. "Absolutely the best item I've purchased- went back to buy more- none left- I was crushed!" another fan wrote in a product review on the Sam's Club website.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Empanadas

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 390

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Pumpkin Spice Empanadas are back! Priced at $13.69, each box contains 20 empanadas that are filled with a blend of pumpkin and cream cheese. The warehouse club recommends serving these with salads or soups, enjoying them as an appetizer, or coupling them with a scoop of ice cream. The back of the package also includes a recipe for a cinnamon cream cheese dip that you can pair with the empanadas.

"The sweetness is just right, making them appealing to a variety of palates," one Sam's Club fan account noted in a product review on Instagram. "The pumpkin purée is velvety smooth, with a subtle hint of cream cheese that complements the filling without overpowering it."

Member's Mark Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Pizza)

Calories : 360

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 17 g

Need to get dinner on the table quickly? Frozen pizza has you covered. The Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza is a popular option among shoppers, boasting a 4.7-star rating on the Sam's Club website. Each box costs $11.28 and includes two pizzas made with a cauliflower crust covered in a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Load it up with your favorite toppings and pop it in the oven at 425 degrees for about 12 minutes.

"We love this pizza. Seriously good," one commenter wrote on an Instagram post shared by Sam's Club. "The best pizza ever," another one added.

Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1 ¼ Cup)

Calories : 350

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 10 g

Sam's Club offers a plethora of ready-to-eat prepared foods, such as its Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad, which is priced at $4.98 per pound. This salad consists of cooked pasta, shredded kale, two cheeses, and sun-dried tomatoes.

In addition to its larger container, Sam's Club also sells this in small portions, as recently spotted by Sam's Club fan account @samsclubmembers.

"This is my absolute favorite!! I can eat the regular size by myself," one commenter wrote. "The BEST SALAD at Sam's, no question!!!" another one raved.

Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins

Nutrition : (Per 5 Cookies)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Does it get more classic than a chocolate chip cookie? At Sam's Club, you can pick up a bag of the Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins, which are bite-sized and crispy. All you need is a glass of milk! The cookies cost $4.98 and have prompted glowing reviews from shoppers.

"I grabbed a bag and they're just as you'd imagine – thin & crispy cookies! So hard to eat just a few 😅 ," one Instagram user shared.

Autumn Squash Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 240

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 3 g

Curl up with a steaming bowl of comfort this fall season with Sam's Club highly rated, seasonal Autumn Squash Soup. Each package includes two bowls of soup made with butternut squash and pumpkin purée, warm spices, apple juice, and brown sugar. Heat this up on the stovetop or in the microwave and add some sour cream for additional flavor and creaminess. Grab a package for $9.98.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Halloween Cutout Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 250

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 3 g

Halloween is quickly approaching, and if you're looking to bring a fun treat to any upcoming festivities, the warehouse club recently brought back its Halloween Cutout Cookies. Priced at $9.98, each 15-count container includes a selection of adorable cookies in three shapes: ghosts, bats, and full moons with bats flying over them. Each cookie is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Member's Mark Salted Sweet Cream Butter

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 0 g

Among Sam's Club highest-rated items on its website is one kitchen essential you don't want to overlook: Salted Sweet Cream Butter. Priced at $14.92, each box includes four 4-ounce sticks of sweet cream butter that's lightly churned with salt. With a 4.9-star rating and more than 13,000 five-star reviews, this ingredient is a hit among shoppers.

"I'm afraid I'm one of those people who loves to slather butter on pretty much everything. This butter is a great price and [has] just the right amount of saltiness," one fan wrote in a recent customer review.

Member's Mark 2-Ply Paper Towels

Paper towels are an absolute staple, and what better place to stock up than a bulk retailer like Sam's Club? The Member's Mark variety is a well-received option among Sam's Club members, boasting a 4.9-star rating and over 106,000 five-star reviews. Each package costs $19.99 and contains 15 mega rolls, which equate to 30 regular-sized ones. Each roll includes 150 sheets, which come with a select-and-tear design.