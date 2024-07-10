12 Best Sam's Club Deals You Can Score in July

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sam's Club started off July with a bang by introducing a new Member's Mark Cheddar Cheese Pork Frank at its in-store cafés. However, that's not the only goodie the retailer has lined up for customers this month.

Sam's Club is offering an assortment of exciting deals throughout July on items ranging from groceries to electronis to household essentials. As an extra bonus for fans, all of these deals are available through the retailer's Instant Savings program, which means the discounts will be applied automatically at checkout.

We've rounded up the 12 best July deals Sam's Club shoppers should keep an eye out for right now. Just keep in mind that these are only a portion of all the promotions available at the retailer this month. Customers can check out the comprehensive list of July discounts on the Sam's Club website.

Red Bull

Nutrition :

Red Bull (Per Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 0 g

Not just one, but several varieties of this popular energy drink are extra affordable at Sam's Club this month. Through July 21, classic Red Bull, sugar-free Red Bull, and Red Bull Editions Variety Packs are all $3 off. Each case with 24 cans, so you'll be stocked up on caffeine for quite some time.

Bottled Water

Nutrition :

Deer Park Natural Spring Water (Per Serving)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sam's Club shoppers should keep an eye out for several enticing discounts on bottled water throughout July. For starters, Sam's Club has also knocked $0.50 off the price of Deer Park Natural Spring Water, Ozarka Natural Spring Water, and Poland Spring Natural Spring Water through July 18. Additionally, 15-count packs of Glaceau SmartWater are $2 off at the retailer through July 19.

Hellmann's Mayo

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Just in time for peak summer barbecue season, Sam's Club has knocked $3 off the price of Hellmann's Mayonnaise through July 28. Members can score the classic burger condiment in three-packs of 25-ounce bottles.

Nature Valley Oats 'N Peanut Butter Crunchy Granola Snack Mix



Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

While summer is still well underway, it's never truly too early to start stocking up on back-to-school snacks. Luckily, Nature Valley's Oats 'N Peanut Butter Crunchy Granola Snack Mix has been marked down by $2 at Sam's Club through July 24. Each box comes with 24 snack pouches filled with drizzled pretzels, peanut butter-flavored peanuts, and crunchy pieces of Oats 'n Honey bars.

Poppi

Nutrition :

Strawberry Lemon Poppi (Per Can)

Calories : 25

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sam's Club shoppers who've joined in on the better-for-you soda craze are in luck this month. Poppi variety packs are discounted by $3 at the retailer through July 25, with a limit of 10 per customer. Each 12-pack case comes with four familiar flavors: Strawberry Lemon, Orange, Cherry Limeade, and Grape.

Tajín

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Everyone's favorite citrusy, spicy seasoning is $2 off at Sam's Club through July 22. Made for sprinkling on fruits, veggies, and even beverages, Tajín is available in two-packs of 14-ounce bottles at the retailer.

Nissin Teriyaki Beef Chow Mein

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 510

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

On the hunt for easy meals to whip up in a pinch? If so, keep an eye out for Nissin's Teriyaki Beef Chow Mein at Sam's Club this month. These microwaveable noodles have been marked down by $1.50 at the warehouse club through July 18. Each pack comes with eight trays of chow mein, which can be prepared in a few minutes with minimal effort.

Nongshim Vegan Curry Ramen

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 450

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

Nissin chow mein isn't the only speedy lunch option that's been marked down at Sam's Club this month. Nongshim's Vegan Curry Ramen is also discounted by $2 through Aug. 4. Sam's Club sells six-packs of the bowls, which feature a creamy coconut base, potato starch noodles, carrots, and bell pepper flakes.

General Mills Loaded Cereal Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Loaded Cocoa Puffs (Per Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sam's Club shoppers looking to indulge a little at breakfast time can snag a General Mills Loaded Cereal Variety Pack at a $2 discount through July 31. Each box comes with Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Trix cereals. However, these differ from the traditional versions of each cereal because they all come with a vanilla crème filling.

Black Rifle Tactisquatch Coffee

Nutrition information unavailable.

Sam's Club has a special deal lined up this July for customers who prefer their morning coffee ultra strong and dark. The Black Rifle Coffee Company's ground Tactisquatch dark roast—sold in 40-ounce bags at Sam's Club—is $3 off through July 23. The product feature Honduras Arabica beans with "tasting notes of black currant, molasses, and orange," according to the brand.

Member's Mark Jumbo Hoagie Rolls

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

This deal doesn't won't just stretch through July, but through the following month as well. Sam's Club is selling its Member's Mark Jumbo Hoagie Rolls with a $1 markdown all the way through Sept. 2. Each pack comes with six 12-inch rolls that are baked fresh in warehouses daily.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lipton Iced Tea

Nutrition :

Lipton Peach Iced Tea (Per Bottle)

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sam's Club has slashed $2 off prices for a variety of Lipton beverages through July 14. This discount is available for 24-count packs of Lipton Peach Iced Tea, Lipton Half and Half, Lipton Citrus Iced Green Tea, Diet Lipton Citrus Iced Green Tea, and Diet Lipton Mixed Berry Green Tea.