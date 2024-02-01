The 25 Best Frozen Foods at Sam's Club Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you spend any time shopping at Sam's Club, then you probably know the frozen foods aisle is the place to be. It's filled with everything from must-have fruits and vegetables to unique entrées and desserts. But when it comes to shopping for frozen foods, it can be hard to determine what items to stock up on. After all, you only have so much freezer space.

Picking out the best frozen foods comes down to several factors, including nutrition, flavor, and bang for your buck. Thankfully, Sam's Club members are not shy in sharing their thoughts on the grocery items they purchase. When you look at reviews on the retailer's website, as well as on social media, you'll find clear fan favorites.

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain has many groceries for purchase, including its store brand Member's Mark, of which there are several top picks in this roundup. Rest assured, you're going to need an extra-large freezer at home to fit all of these Sam's Club frozen food favorites.

Member's Mark Buffalo-Style Boneless Chicken Bites

Per Serving (3oz) : 150 calories, 5 g fat (0,5 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber,1 g sugar), 11 g protein

With more than 700 ratings averaging 4.4 stars on Sam's Club's website, the Member's Mark Buffalo-Style Boneless Chicken Bites leave a lasting impression. One reviewer on the product page noted the item's good value and flavor, writing, "These are tasty and have great size pieces in the bag. It comes with a lot in the bag. The taste is not too spicy, and they cook up great."

Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis, Variety Pack

New York Style (6 pieces) : 450 calories, 30 g fat (18 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (1 g fiber, 27 g sugar), 8 g protein

Bite-size desserts are perfect for hosting a crowd or when you want a quick jolt of sweetness. The Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis, available in the Sam's Club freezer aisle, come in a variety pack that includes New York Style, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Strawberry Swirl. This frozen treat has amassed 2,912 ratings on the Sam's Club website, averaging 4.7 stars. One fan shared on the product page, "Every one of these is delicious! Truly for cheesecake lovers. You can indulge in all three and not feel as guilty as you would eating a full slice of cheesecake."

Member's Mark Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

Per Serving (1/3 pizza) : 360 calories, 17 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 820 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 17 g protein

Cauliflower pizza crust has become a popular gluten-free alternative, whether you have a gluten intolerance or you are watching your carbohydrate intake. At Sam's Club, customers say the Member's Mark Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza is one of the top frozen entrée options. "Came out crispy and flavorful. One of the better frozen pizzas I've had," wrote one one satisfied customer on Reddit.

Member's Mark Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Pail

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 170 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (0 g fiber, 19 g sugar),3 g protein

In a world filled with extravagant desserts, sometimes the tastiest option is a simple bowl of vanilla ice cream. This is especially true when said vanilla ice cream is ultra creamy and rich, as this 5-quart container of Member's Mark Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Pail claims to be. "Best vanilla ice cream I've ever tasted!!" one Sam's Club customer noted on the product page.

Member's Mark Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Per Serving (4 oz) : 110 calories, 2.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 23 g protein

Not all top-rated frozen foods are prepackaged meals or sweet desserts. Sometimes the best frozen foods make stocking your kitchen easier, like the Member's Mark Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts. Customers love this item for the size of the chicken breasts and how having them on hand makes meal planning a breeze. "Delicious and literally huge," one customer shared on the Sam's Club website. "I can use one chicken breast for three people."

Jimmy Dean Crispy Chicken Honey Biscuit

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 310 calories, 13 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 13 g protein

Most supermarkets stock an array of Jimmy Dean products in the freezer aisle. That's certainly the case at Sam's Club, where customers can pick up a box of the Jimmy Dean Crispy Chicken Honey Biscuit. On Instagram, fans shared their fondness for this particular frozen breakfast sandwich in a post by @samsclublovers. One commenter noted, "I ate three the first day." Another customer shared, "On my second box. My super picky eater said, 'These are delicious.'"

Jimmy Dean Delights Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwiches

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 260 calories, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 850 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

Why go with the predictable choice of a bagel or English muffin with your breakfast sandwich when you can fancy it up with a hearty ciabatta? Sam's Club members can shop the frozen foods aisle for the Jimmy Dean Delights Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwiches. The Instagram account @samsclublovers noted the sandwiches' recent arrival in stores. Commenters were enthusiastic, with one noting, "Grabbed me another box this past weekend!" Added another, "I hope they stick around!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Cup

Per Serving (1 bar) : 230 calories, 15 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 3 g protein

Storing your favorite candy in the freezer is a not-so-hidden hack to enjoy a sweet snack in a new way. Sam's Club members can be one step ahead by picking up the new Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Cups. @samsclubsimplesavings shared the discovery on Instagram, and by the reactions in the comments, the Frozen Peanut Butter Cups certainly seem like they have the potential to fly off the shelves. One comment said, "You're going to want to run to Sam's Club…They're fire."

Clio Cherry and Raspberry Greek Yogurt Mini Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 60 calories, 3 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 4 g protein

If Greek yogurt is such a good source of protein, why not incorporate it into your diet as a dessert? That seems to be the case with many customers who cannot get enough of the Clio Cherry and Raspberry Greek Yogurt Mini Bars available at Sam's Club. On Instagram, @samsclubsimplesavings showcased the minis in a recent product roundup, and one commenter praised the product's taste and convenience: "These are absolutely delicious!! They are a great and quick snack that keeps me full."

Ajinomoto Teppanyaki Vegetable Fried Rice

Per Serving (1 bag) : 500 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 1150 mg sodium, 81 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 9 g protein

Dinner prep becomes a breeze when your side dishes are ready to heat. In just a few minutes, you can have a complete meal—what could be better? According to some fans, the Ajinomoto Teppanyaki Vegetable Fried Rice is not only a great side dish but it's also a tasty, meatless entrée. As one customer shared on the retailer's website, "This stuff is even better than the chicken fried rice. I don't even mind if it doesn't have meat. It is very flavorful."

Lahli Roasted Ranchero Bowl

Per Serving (1 bowl) : 210 calories, 8 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 520 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

The Lahli Roasted Ranchero Bowl at Sam's Club is jam-packed with healthy ingredients, including cage-free scrambled eggs, fire-roasted tomatoes, all-natural chicken sausage, quinoa, black beans, onions, poblano chili peppers, and a salsa blend. For Sam's Club members looking for a healthier option, this checks a lot of boxes. As one customer wrotre, these Ranchero Bowls are "[m]ade with clean ingredients and packed with protein." Instagrammer @samsclubmembers also shared the product with followers as a new find that members should keep an eye out for the next time they shop.

Member's Mark Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

Per Serving (1 cup) : 230 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 510 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (5 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 9 g protein

A rich and savory option for pasta night, the Member's Mark Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli is one of the most popular frozen entrees based on ratings on the Sam's Club website. With an average rating of 4.4 stars and nearly 900 reviews, it's a grocery list staple for many Sam's Club members. As one customer explained, "The texture of these is great; they have a fresh pasta quality feel that is a pleasant surprise for the low price. I love using these for pasta bowl-type meals."

MìLà Chicken Soup Dumplings

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 100 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 8 g protein

The MìLà Chicken Soup Dumplings are advertised as the perfect frozen food solution when you need an appetizer, entrée, or quick snack. The popularity of these was immediate. Several comments under an Instagram post made by @samsclubmembers noted how difficult it was to find them at various Sam's Club locations. Fans of the product highlight the flavor and ease of preparation. One commenter on the product page shared, "I have been wanting to try these for some time now, and they did not disappoint. They were great and easy to steam cook. They had so much flavor."

Trü Frü White and Milk Chocolate Covered Raspberries

Per Serving (1 oz) : 90 calories, 5 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 1 g protein

A bag of Trü Frü White and Milk Chocolate Covered Raspberries keeps things simple when it comes to ingredients, with raspberries, milk chocolate, and white chocolate listed as the only things in the bag. The blend of white and milk chocolate gives a nice sweet balance to the tart berries, pleasing the masses. One customer shared, "These are so good. The entire family ate the whole bag in one day. Raspberries are naturally tart, and with the chocolate, it was the perfect mixture of flavor."

Member's Mark Center-Cut Ahi Tuna Steaks, Frozen

Per Serving (4 oz) : 120 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 28 g protein

One of Sam's Club's most popular frozen protein options is Member's Mark Center-Cut Ahi Tuna Steaks. Ahi tuna is often a top-tier restaurant menu item, but it can be easily accessible at home when your freezer is stocked with these center-cut steaks. It's also a versatile protein, making it a popular choice among Sam's Club members. "Excellent source of protein and no carbs. Marinate in a teriyaki sauce first," one commenter wrote on the retailer's website. Another shared, "These are a convenient size and individually wrapped so I could take out what we needed for our meal. My son grilled them – yummy and nutritious!"

Member's Mark Bang Bang Boneless Chicken Bites, Frozen

Per Serving (3 oz + 2 tbsp sauce) : 260 calories, 14 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 990 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 13 g protein

Chicken bites make for an easy protein-forward snack option, and the limited-time Member's Mark Bang Bang Boneless Chicken Bites are a standout. Customers' fondness for the chicken bites, and the accompanying bang-bang sauce, could certainly have a person clamoring to make them a permanent fixture in the freezer section. As one customer stated on the product page, "These were absolutely amazing, and I received compliments from everyone who tried them! They thought the sauce was homemade!"

Member's Mark Natural Triple Berry Blend

Per Serving (1 cup) : 80 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (7 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

Sam's Club shoppers love the Member's Mark Natural Triple Berry Blend to use as a quick and easy base for a breakfast smoothie or extra-refreshing yogurt parfait. One reviewer pointed out that this product is "[o]ne of my favorite frozen fruit musts for smoothies." Another reviewer even shared their preference for the bag of frozen berries over other treats, sharing, "Love it over ice cream!!!"

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Original Bites

Per Serving (3 oz) : 160 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 540 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 16 g protein

A convenient lunch or snack option, the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Original Bites come in a 3-pound bag to keep hungry stomachs satisfied for plenty of meals. Sam's Club members have been able to shop for the tenders version of the Just Bare chicken previously, but these bites lend themselves to even more tasty options. As one commenter shared on the product page, "Flavor-wise, they are almost identical as their tenders…the bite-size pieces are great for portion control."

Member's Mark Chicken Potstickers with Vegetables

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 140 calories, 4.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 6 g protein

It's hard to resist potstickers, which is one of the reasons why Member's Mark Chicken Potstickers with Vegetables resonate with so many Sam's Club members. Instagrammer @samsclub_doesitagain noted that there are a whopping 64 dumplings in a single bag, which may not last as long as you would think. "These were delicious. Our whole family loved them, even the picky eaters. I would definitely buy them again," one customer shared on the product page.

Member's Mark Spinach Artichoke Bites

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 240 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

Why go through the hassle of making spinach artichoke dip when you can enjoy it in bite-size form? Member's Mark Spinach Artichoke Bites are the perfect finger food to feed a crowd, though the limited-time nature of the snack means that they may not always be available at your local Sam's Club. They are worth the purchase if you spot them, according to @samsclubfoodreview on Instagram: "These bites were a massive hit and a stellar appetizer. They deliver on flavor, taste, and crunch."

Member's Mark 9-Inch New York Style Cheesecake

Per Serving (1 slice) : 530 calories, 36 g fat (21 g saturated fat), 390 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (0 g fiber, 34 g sugar), 9 g protein

When you don't have time to make a cheesecake from scratch, there's the Member's Mark 9-Inch New York Style Cheesecake at Sam's Club. Keep it stored in your freezer until that perfect occasion, which might even be just a typical Friday night at home. "This cheesecake is so rich and creamy," said one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "We stopped buying another cheesecake. Priced right….Plus, we can top it with whatever we want."

Helados Mexico Fruit and Cream Ice Cream Bars

Strawberry Flavor (1 bar) : 150 calories, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 3 g protein

A light and refreshing frozen treat, the Helados Mexico Fruit and Cream Ice Cream Bars at Sam's Club come with three flavors in each box: Strawberry Cream, Coconut Cream, and Mango Cream. With a near-perfect rating with an average of 4.7 stars, customers hail the product for being tasty without being too heavy. One customer shared on the product page how the ice cream bars are the "Perfect portion control for creamy, delicious, natural ice cream. I love the fruit flavors."

Member's Mark Tempura Orange Chicken, Frozen

Per Serving (1 cup) : 340 calories, 11 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 730 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (2 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 18 g protein

Some of the most popular Sam's Club items come and go, much to customers' chagrin. The Member's Mark Tempura Orange Chicken is one such rotating item, but Sam's Club members are quick to stock up when they can. One review on the product page noted that the "Chicken is good quality. Easy to fix. Great to make a meal at home." Another customer shared, "Easy to fix, delicious. I cook cut-up peppers, onion, and pineapple in the sauce. It's a winner every time!!"

Pitaya Foods Dragon Fruit Bite-Sized Cubes

Per Serving (1 1/4 cup) : 85 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 1 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (5 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you're looking to spice up your usual breakfast smoothie recipe, Sam's Club shoppers would be quick to recommend the Pitaya Foods Dragon Fruit. The added nutrients and vibrant color have turned dragon fruit into a smoothie staple for these shoppers, with one noting in a review on the website, "Great with smoothies good for your health I felt the difference just as soon as I drank it. It's a great mixture for making smoothies."

House of Raeford Mini Corn Dogs

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 210 calories, 12 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 7 g protein

You may be pleasantly surprised to learn that the House of Raeford Mini Corn Dogs are made with chicken franks. That plays into the 10 out of 10 rating from @samsclubfoodreview on Instagram, noting that this frozen snack has that "quintessential fair corn dog taste." And with 84 mini corn dogs in each bag, it also delivers on value. Shoppers with children may find themselves putting this snack on their next Sam's Club shopping list.