Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Has the Best Halloween Candy Deals?

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to buying Halloween candy, you want to be prepared! After all, everyone wants treats, right? No tricks! But, handing out fun-sized bars to the whole neighborhood can get expensive.

If you're expecting lots of costumed guests at your door this year, then buying your treats in bulk is a really smart move. America's two biggest bulk retailers, Costco and Sam's Club, are here to help. But which warehouse club has the best deals when it comes to Halloween candy?

On a recent Saturday in October, I went to scope out the selection at both stores. They each offered some great deals, but one retailer clearly stands out, boasting a bigger volume, greater variety, and more festively themed items in general.

Check out this handy candy comparison from both stores before you shop, so you can make sure you're getting the best sweet and spooky deal.

1 Costco's Funhouse Treats vs. Sam's Club's Ghostly Goodies Mix

Costco's Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats bag comes with fruity varieties of candy such as Lifesaver Gummies, Skittles, and Sweetarts. This big 92-ounce bag costs $15.99 at the warehouse (regularly $21.99 online).

Over at Sam's Club, fans of Sweetarts, Nerds, and Laffy Taffy can buy this large, 175-count bag with a cute ghost on it for $19.98. While it's more expensive, this bag had better candy and the bag was way cuter.

Winner: Sam's Club

RELATED: 15 Best Halloween Items to Buy at Costco

2 Costco's Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag vs. Sam's Club Hershey Assorted Chocolate Variety Bag

This huge bag of all chocolate candies from Kirkland Signature, Costco's house brand, gives you nothing but the good stuff, including M&M's, York Peppermint Patties, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. At $19.99 in store—or, $22.99 online—it's a great buy for chocolate lovers.

At Sam's Club, this fun vampire bag of treats includes Kit Kat, Reese's, Hershey, and more for $21.98. While the festive bag may make you want to grab this one off the shelves, you'll get more candy for a little less money when you buy in-store at Costco.

Winner: Costco

3 Costco's 36-Count Full-Sized Bars Variety Pack vs. Sam's Club's 36-Count Full-Size Halloween Candy Bars

You know you're going to be the most popular house on the block when you give out full-sized bars, and Costco makes it easy. This big box of Butterfinger, Crunch, 100 Grand, and Baby Ruth bars costs $20.69 at the warehouse.

At Sam's Club, you can grab a box of 36 full-sized candy bars, including Hershey's DC Super Hero Bar, for $29.98 in store. (The online price may be even less, depending on your location.) While both boxes are equal in count, the Sam's variety pack has better candy (Kit Kat and Reese's Pumpkins are also included) and actually has fun Halloween-themed wrappers.

Winner: Sam's Club

4 Costco's 30-Count Hershey Variety Pack vs. Sam's Club's Hershey Assorted Factory Favorites

This big pack of 30 full-sized bars includes Kit Kat, Reese's, and Hershey's—both with and without almonds. It will set you back $21.69 at the warehouse (regularly $29.99 online, but currently on sale for $22.69).

Over at Sam's Club, grab a bag of Hershey's Factory Favorites fun-sized bars for $19.98. Not everyone loves nuts in candy, so the Costco buy is risky. Go with the Sam's Club bag, which includes Hershey's Cookies and Cream, a kid favorite.

Winner: Sam's Club

RELATED: 10 Best Halloween Items to Buy at Sam's Club

5 Costco's 30 Full-Sized M&M Variety Pack vs Sam's Club's 230-Count Mars Bulk Candy Bag

This big pack contains Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, and M&Ms (both regular and peanut varieties). You'll find it for $20.79 in-store at Costco, but where is the Halloween theming?

At Sam's Club, you won't be able to resist picking up this devilish bag of treats, containing fun-sized peanut M&M's, Snickers, Skittles, Starburst, and more. And for $24.98, you'll get a lot more candy to hand out, too.

Winner: Sam's Club

6 Costco's Sugar Favorites Variety Pack vs. Sam's Club's Halloween Shapes Assortment

Let's face it: any kid would be thrilled to receive a full-sized Airheads Xtremes, Nerds Rope, or Twizzlers from this big 30-count pack from Costco. It sells for $20.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Or, get your sugar rush at Sam's Club, when you buy this Hershey's assortment of snack-size candies. It contains Kit Kat Witch's Brew (it's green!) and Hershey's Cookies and Cream Fangs (so fun!) all for the low price of $18.98.

Winner: Sam's Club

7 Costco's Spooky Fruit Bites vs. Sam's Club's Mini Size Ferrero Bars

Mango- and banana-flavored candies that contain no added sugar and only two ingredients? Sorry, Costco, but this is going right in the trash. Save your $9.99 because no kid wants this!

Instead, grab this monster-themed bag of mini-size bars from Ferrero. With a scary monster on the front devouring fun-sized Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth bars, you can't go wrong for $21.78.

Winner: Sam's Club

RELATED: 17 Healthy Candy Brands to Buy This Halloween

8 Costco's Sour Punch Mummy Mix vs. Sam's Club's Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

The Mummy Mix is for the ones who love their sour candy. These individual treats come in three flavors: Ghostly Green Apple, Ghoulish Grape and Oozing Orange. Over two pounds of candy for $7.98 is certainly a great deal.

At Sam's Club, a bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins is on offer for $11.98. Both of these are great seasonal treats!

Winner: Tie

9 Costco's Frito Lay Spooky Snack Mix vs. Sam's Club's Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats

This snack mix available at Costco features various Cheetos flavors, including the festive "Bag of Bones" variety of white cheddar skeleton shapes. You'll get 54 bags for $19.99 at the warehouse.

At Sam's Club, a box of 100 mini squares of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats is available with fun Halloween wrappers for $11.48. This packaging is adorable and most kids will welcome this in their treat bags.

Winner: Sam's Club

10 Costco's Kinder Chocolate Minis vs. Sam's Club's Hershey Halloween Candy Bulk Bag

Giving out Kinder chocolates means you're the edgy, cool family on the block. Just kidding! No kid wants this. But for $9.99, why not pick up a bag but save it for your grown-up Halloween party?

At Sam's Club, toss this Hershey's Halloween Candy Bulk Bag with the raccoon on it in your cart, and you'll get what kids really want: Kit Kat, Reese's, and Rolo, among other treats, for $26.98.

Winner: Sam's Club

RELATED: Why Halloween Candy Could Be More Expensive This Year

11 Costco vs. Sam's Club: Utz Halloween Bats and Jacks

While these aren't technically candy, Halloween-themed pretzels are a fun alternative to all the sugar. Costco's giant tub of individual pouches (70 count) cost $6.79.

Meanwhile, Sam's Club had the same item but in a smaller size (66 count) for $7.98.

Winner: Costco

12 The Verdict

While Costco had some great deals—including many value packs of full-sized candy bars that will certainly make you the most popular house on the block with trick-or-treaters—Sam's Club was the clear winner in terms of sheer variety.

The Walmart-owned club had so many different types of big bags of candy to choose from, as well as many fun, Halloween-themed items and wrappers that were noticeably in short supply at Costco.

Whether you like fruity candy, sour candy, sugary candy, or just good old-fashioned chocolate, there's truly something for everyone at Sam's Club.