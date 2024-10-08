10 Best Sam’s Club Deals You Can Score in October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A major perk of shopping at Sam's Club is that the members-only warehouse club chain places a heavy emphasis on keeping things fresh and exciting for its customers. It frequently introduces enticing new products and launches new shopping features to elevate the member experience. Each month, Sam's Club also helps shoppers save more of their hard-earned dollars by rolling out a plethora of exciting discounts on popular grocery items.

These markdowns are all part of Sam's Club's Instant Savings program, which automatically applies the discounts at checkout—no coupons or codes required. This October, the deal lineup features beloved snacks, caffeinated beverages, and convenient frozen meals that are perfect for busy weeknights. With Halloween now fast approaching, it should come as no surprise that Sam's Club is also offering some major markdowns on candy.

Read on for the 10 deals to watch out for during Sam's Club visits this October. As always, these are only a portion of the hundreds of deals available to Sam's Club members right now. Customers who'd like to discover even more tantalizing discounts should check out the full collection of Instant Savings offers on the retailer's website.

Oreos

Nutrition :

Oreos (Per 3-Cookie Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

Oreo fans, rejoice! Sam's Club is selling boxes containing 30 single-serve Oreo packs for $2 off through Nov. 3. The beloved chocolate sandwich cookies are priced at $11.48 after the discount.

Pringles Variety Packs

Nutrition :

Original Pringles (Per Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 11 g

Protein : less than 1 g

Pringles fans might want to consider booking it to their local Sam's Club before the end of October. The retailer is selling 48-count variety packs of Pringles cups for $2 off through Oct. 31, bringing the final price down to $16.74. Each box contains 24 single-serve cups of Original Pringles, 12 cups of Cheddar Cheese Pringles, and 12 cups of Sour Cream & Onion Pringles.

Coffee K-Cups

Nutrition information unavailable.

Sam's Club is offering serious deals on a variety of popular K-Cup coffee products this month, with some varieties marked down by as much as $7. The discounted items include The Original Donut Shop Medium Roast K-Cups ($7 off), Folgers Black Silk K-Cups ($5 off), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend K-Cups ($5 off), Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend K-Cups ($7 off), Tim Hortons Original Blend K-Cups ($5 off), and Member's Mark House Blend Coffee Pods ($3 off). All of these deals are slated to end between mid-October and early November.

Lunchables Variety Packs

Nutrition :

Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza (Per Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

These enticing Lunchables deals won't just extend through October, but into the following month as well. Lunchables Pizza Kit Variety Packs are $2 off at Sam's Club through Nov. 12. The item, which comes with three cheese pizza and three pepperoni pizza kits, is selling for $6.97 after the discount.

The exact same offer is available for Lunchables Cracker Stackers Kit Variety Packs until Nov. 12. These packs come with three Ham and Cheddar Cracker Stackers kits and three Turkey and American Cracker Stackers kits.

Halloween Candy

Nutrition :

Snickers (Per Bar)

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 4 g

Just in time for Halloween, Sam's Club is rolling out big discounts on a trick-or-treating essential: candy. Mars candy variety packs—which come with 30 full-sized Snickers, Milky Way, Twix, and 3 Musketeers bars—are selling for $23.98 through Oct. 31 thanks to a $4 discount.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Additionally, Hershey's variety packs are also discounted by $4 and selling for $23.98 through Oct. 28. The assortment comes with Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds, Kit Kats, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Prego Traditional Italian Sauce

Nutrition :

Prego Traditional Italian Sauce (Per Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sam's Club offers a variety of jarred pasta sauces for instances when making them from scratch isn't practical. One of the options, Prego Traditional Italian Sauce, is $1 off at the retailer and selling for just $7.98 through Oct. 31. The Prego sauce is sold in three-packs of 45-ounce jars at the warehouse club.

Red Bull Energy Drinks

Nutrition :

Red Bull (Per Can)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sam's Club shoppers can score a popular caffeinated pick-me-up beverage for much cheaper than usual this month. Through Oct. 31, 24-count Red Bull Energy Drink packs are $4 off and priced at $34.98. This discount also applies to the Red Bull Sugar Free Energy Drink packs at Sam's Club.

Red Baron Frozen Deep Dish Pizza Singles

Nutrition :

Red Baron Four Cheese Pizza (Per Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 13 g

If you love keeping convenient, single-serve meals on hand at home—and love pizza as well—this October is a great time to stock up at Sam's Club. Red Baron's Frozen Deep Dish Pizza Singles are just $11.98 at the retailer this month after a $3 discount that will last through Oct. 31. Each box comes with 12 individually-portioned Red Baron pies, including six Four Cheese Pizzas and six Pepperoni Pizzas.

Member's Mark Breaded Salmon Bites

Nutrition :

Member's Mark Breaded Salmon Bites (Per 4-Piece Serving)

Calories : 300

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: less than 1 g)

Protein : 17 g

Chicken nuggets are a staple in many grocery store freezer aisles, but if you shop at Sam's Club, you'll also find a seafood version of the popular frozen item: Member's Mark Breaded Salmon Bites. The two-pound boxes of panko-crusted salmon nuggets have been marked down by $2 through Oct. 31 and are selling for $12.86 right now.

Bodyarmor Sports Drinks

Nutrition :

Strawberry Banana Bodyarmor Sports Drink (Per Bottle)

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 0 g

If sports drinks are a staple in your pantry, prepare yourself for plenty of excitement at Sam's Club this October. Bodyarmor Sports Drink Variety Packs are priced at just $14.98 after a $3 discount that runs through Oct. 27. These packs come with 24 12-ounce Bodyarmor drinks in four flavors: Strawberry Banana, Fruit Punch, Blue Raspberry, and Tropical Punch.

The same markdown has been applied to Bodyarmor Lyte Sports Drink Variety Packs, which feature lower-calorie beverages in four flavors: Dragonfruit Berry Lyte, Peach Mango Lyte, Blueberry Pomegranate Lyte, and Strawberry Banana Lyte.