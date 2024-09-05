11 Best Sam's Club Prepared Meals You Can Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sam's Club has it all for its members. Whether you're shopping for nutritious foods or home goods, the warehouse chain lets you buy in bulk, often at a lower cost per unit. It's one of the many benefits of getting a Sam's Club membership, in addition to cheap gasoline, curbside pickup, and same-day delivery.

When it comes to groceries, Sam's Club members have their favorite go-tos across departments. Frozen food, bakery items, and pantry essentials are a regular part of Sam's Club runs, with products from the store brand Member's Mark receiving high praise from shoppers. Another popular department is the prepared meals section, making dinner planning a breeze. Many of the prepared meals available at Sam's Club are ready within a matter of minutes—all you need is to throw the tray in the oven.

If you are in search of simple dinner solutions and have a Sam's Club membership, keep the following prepared meals in mind. These are among the highest-rated meals available in the warehouse, with many being a regular part of members' weekly dinner rotations. After trying a few of these out yourself, your family may never want to eat out again.

Bourbon Glazed Sirloin Tips with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 320

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 980 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 19 g

For a hearty meal that's ready to eat in a matter of minutes, grab the new Bourbon Glazed Sirloin Tips with Garlic Mashed Potatoes at your local Sam's Club. The Instagram account @samsclubmembers shared a recent sighting of the meat and potato dish, priced at $6.94 per pound. It's a great combo as is, or add your favorite veggie for a more complete meal.

Though it's one of the newer prepared meals at Sam's Club, the positive reviews are already pouring in. Many are hoping Sam's Club makes it a permanent part of the ready-to-heat lineup, with one customer sharing on the product page, "It was soo good that I went back the next day to buy another one!"

5 Major Changes You'll See at Sam's Club in 2024

Mexican Style Street Corn Queso Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 60

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

The next time you're entertaining a crowd, pick up the Mexican Style Street Corn Queso Dip from Sam's Club for an easy appetizer that's sure to be a hit. The dip is prepared daily and available in the prepared meals section. Just pop it into the oven for 20 minutes and you have an instant snack solution. At $7.94 per pound, it has fans buzzing on social media. "SO good – went back & bought another one," wrote one commenter on Instagram.

Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 330

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 16 g

Few dishes are as universally loved as macaroni and cheese. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can pick up a tray of mac and cheese in the prepared meals section for $3.24 per pound. Within minutes, you'll have a creamy and tasty dish that can be enjoyed all on its own or as a side dish. A Sam's Club member credits the real cheese used in the recipe, sharing in a review on the Sam's Club website, "These are always good! Family loves it. I don't eat generally eat mac and cheese but this is really good."

Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Warehouse Club Is Winning In 2024?

Member's Mark Chicken Alfredo

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 16 g

Pasta night has never been so easy when you stock up on the Member's Mark Chicken Alfredo, found in the prepared meals section at Sam's Club. One pack can easily feed a family of four. Or, if your household is smaller, it will give you plenty of leftovers. That's a solid deal when you consider it's priced at $3.98 per pound.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sam's Club members cannot get enough of this prepared meal, which has racked up 1,900 five-star reviews on the retailer's website. One shopper wrote, "Great family dinner when too busy. My husband took it to work and had several lunches from it in the week. Quality ingredients and so flavorful!"

Member's Mark Chicken Enchilada

Nutrition : (Per ½ Enchilada)

Calories : 470

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,570 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 37 g

Chicken Enchiladas from scratch require a decent amount of work, and some nights, you just don't feel like committing so much time to prepping dinner. Rather than caving and driving to your favorite Mexican restaurant, you can grab a pack of the Member's Mark Chicken Enchiladas instead. This dish is made with rotisserie chicken and a blend of cotija, colby, and Monterey Jack cheeses. The mildly spiced dish is great for feeding the whole family and is priced at $3.98 per pound.

10 Best Sam's Club Frozen Treats to Buy Right Now

Member's Mark Chicken Taco Kit

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 170

Taco night is a breeze when you buy the Member's Mark Chicken Taco Kit at Sam's Club for $5.48 per pound. Each kit comes with tortillas, chicken, cheese, coleslaw, salsa, and a cilantro lime crema—all of the makings of a perfect taco. Enjoy as is for a quick lunch or add your own rice and beans on the side for a complete meal for dinner. Each kit comes with enough ingredients for 12 tacos.

"Gotta be the best thing we've ever discovered at Sam's," wrote one reviewer on the retailer's website. "This is our go to lazy meal." Another member shared, "I plan on ordering these at least twice a month."

Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasa Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1 ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 350

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 10 g

The Member's Mark Mediterranian Kale Pasta Salad from Sam's Club is a great side dish or lunch solution. It's priced at $4.98 per pound and available in the prepared meals section. This lighter meal option is made with cooked pasta, shredded kale, a two-cheese blend, and sun-dried tomatoes. "My husband and I love this stuff, we buy it regularly," wrote one reviewer. "And we always pick some up when we are going to a BBQ." Another Sam's Club member commented on how quickly dinner can be ready, sharing, "This salad is very tasty specially when you're on the go so convenient just grab and eat for dinner."

7 Major Differences Between Costco, Sam's Club, & BJ's

Member's Mark Cheese Manicotti

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 280

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 13 g

If you like your cheese to come with a side of pasta, then you'll want to pick up a pack of the Member's Mark Cheese Manicotti at Sam's Club. Available in the prepared meals section at $3.98 per pound, this will feed a hungry crowd and then some. It also makes meal planning a breeze as the bulk of the work is done for you ahead of time—all you need to do is heat it in the oven.

Sam's Club members cannot get enough of the pasta dish One customer gave it a five-star review on the Sam's Club website, writing, "These are excellent, flavorful, full of ricotta and cheese and definitely not skimped on filling. They're perfect for a deli quick meal. I've bought them twice now, and they don't disappoint!"

Member's Mark Stuffed Peppers

Nutrition information is unavailable.

If you're looking for a low-carb meal solution on your next Sam's Club run, head to the prepared meals section and look for the Member's Mark Stuffed Peppers. The six-pack includes bell peppers sliced in half and stuffed with browned ground beef and topped with mozzarella cheese. Heat them up in the oven and your dinner is ready in a matter of minutes. These retail for $4.98 per pound.

Multiple Sam's Club members noted how easy this meal is to prepare and how popular it is with their families. One customer left a review on the Sam's Club website, sharing, "These tastes so good! Our family really enjoyed them and they are easy to bake. Definitely worth purchasing and we will be buying them again."

10 Best Sam's Club Frozen Foods for Weight Loss

Member's Mark Pork Noodle Stir Fry

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 13 g

The next time you want to include an Asian-inspired dish into your weekly meal rotation, skip takeout and grab the Member's Mark Pork Noodle Stir Fry in the Sam's Club prepared meals section. The meal includes shredded pork shoulder, a vegetable blend, and Chinese noodles tossed in an authentic tamari sauce. Extra sauce is also included to drizzle on top. It's priced at $5.94 per pound.

Customers praised the meal for its flavor, with one commenter writing, "We loved this dish! We always try anything we new from [prepared meals] as they are always a simple option for the family but this one was one of the best premade type of meals we have gotten! Good Job Sams!!"

Member's Mark Gourmet Twice-Baked Potatoes

Nutrition : (Per ½ Stuffed Potato)

Calories : 250

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Of all the ways a potato can be prepared, the Twice-Baked Potato is often a favorite for its savory flavor and perfect creamy consistency. This method is often a hassle to prepare, however, given the need to double bake the potato. At Sam's Club, members can pick up a four-pack of Member's Mark Gourmet Twice-Baked Potatoes, complete with bacon bits and sour cream on the side. At $3.68 per pound, the potatoes make a great side dish for your next meal that's ready in a fraction of the time. Customers love the flavor, and with nearly 500 five-star ratings on the product page, it's clear these Twice-Baked Potatoes are a hit.