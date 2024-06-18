This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Almond milk has become a popular dairy-free alternative for many, whether they can't have dairy in their diets or they simply want a lower-calorie option. Made with almonds and water in its simplest form, the drink can be used in coffee, in cereal, and even when cooking dairy-free versions of dishes like mac and cheese.

But when it comes down to taste, options are abundant and differences noticeable. From sweetened and flavored kinds to the original plain ones, brand loyalty is something many of us almond milk drinkers stick to simply because it's easier to parse through the overwhelming number of almond milk cartons at the grocery store.

Though the little bit of sugar in sweetened almond milk won't ruin your day, it's unnecessary added sugar and something to keep in mind while you're shopping. Not every "original" variety is unsweetened, either (tricky, I know), so the sugar on the nutrition label may come as a surprise to you, especially because you can't really taste it. And like many things in life, I've realized that the healthier the almond milk, the more likely it is to taste funky (bitter, sour, you name it).

I decided to try 13 popular brands of plain almond milk you'll find at most grocery stores to see how they stack up in terms of flavor alone—and which ones are worth the caloric splurge. They ranged from downright bitter to absolutely delightful, and I've put them in an order from my least favorite to the absolute best.

Three Trees Original Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 100

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

What makes Tree Trees' product stand out is its simplicity: the only two ingredients are almonds and water. That also makes the calories and fat very high—but it's good fat because it comes from the almonds. Just keep that in mind before you start chugging! I grabbed this bottle for $6.99 at Wegmans.

The look: Three Trees may only have almonds and water in here, but the brand did not overdo it on the water half of the equation because this milk is pretty thick. It's also very white.

The taste: I know nothing else was added to balance out the flavor, but the milk is surprisingly sour for only being almonds. After tasting it, I did a double-take because I couldn't figure out why it tasted like that. Unfortunately, it's not all that nutty and just kind of doesn't go down very easily.

Almond Malk Organic Unsweetened

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

I wasn't super familiar with but wanted to try anyway since it's also one that touts a very short ingredient list (only 3 ingredients). I found this carton for $7.99 at Whole Foods.

The look: The color is an offputting shade of gray. There are plenty of milks in this taste test that aren't exactly white, but none are as off-white as this one. It's a bit thick, which is a nice texture, but the color is just too weird.

The taste: Before even tasting this milk, I smelled it, and it was bad. It smells like a farm, is the best way I can describe it, and it ended up tasting very similarly. The almond flavor is barely there; what you actually get is lingering bitterness —if you can get past the smell. I can confidently say that it's not a brand that will become my go-to.

Great Value Original Unsweetened Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 30

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Walmart's store-brand Great Value offers a budget-friendly almond milk option. I found this for $2.44, and it's one of several dairy-free options the retailer makes in-house.

The look: This almond milk is quite creamy-looking. When I poured it, it bubbled up a bit. It was definitely on the higher end of the creaminess compared to the rest of the milks I tried.

The taste: While the taste is certainly nutty here, there's a tinge of bitterness too. It hits you up front on your tongue when you first take a sip and kind of just sits there. The taste of the almonds can't really counterbalance the bitterness, either.

Open Nature Original Almond Beverage

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 1 g

Some brands' original versions of almond milk are sweetened, and when you compare them against other brands' original versions that are unsweetened, that sweetness is actually noticeable. Open Nature's Original is sweetened, and you can easily tell from the first sip. This $3.29 carton, which I got at Acme, might be good for your morning coffee, but be wary of using it in any other way.

The look: The milk is a little bit thin and a little bit off-white.

The taste: While on its own this milk isn't all that sweet, the sweetness is quite pronounced when compared to other brands. It has a nice nutty flavor, though, and in your morning coffee or tea, or even in your breakfast cereal, this would be a very nice complement.

Kirkland Signature Original Unsweetened Almond Non-Dairy Beverage

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 30

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

The drawback with Costco's almond milk is that you have to buy it in bulk, so if you don't need a case—which cost me $13.87 for 12 cartons— skip right on by. Costco also sells a vanilla flavor if you're into that.

The look: Kirkland Signature's unsweetened almond milk is nice and creamy, which proved promising. It was bright white, which made me think it would be nutty and tasty.

The taste: Alas, the flavor was not creamy but instead very watery. Despite appearing thick in texture, the taste was thin and not very nutty at all. The almond flavor didn't come through but felt very muted and washed out by the water.

Silk Unsweet Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 30

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Silk has a number of dairy alternatives, including unsweetened almond milk. This one was $2.79 at my local Whole Foods. Unlike some of the other options, this one is shelf-stable, which saved me some room in the fridge before I opened it (always a plus).

The look: This almond milk was quite thin in appearance. It also looked much more off-white than some of the others on the list. It frothed quite a bit while I poured it, but it still felt really thin in texture.

The taste: It's no surprise that the almond milk also tasted as thin as it looked. Actually, it tasted pretty watery and not very nutty at all. It didn't have much of a smell to it, so I didn't expect there to be a strong almond flavor, but it was overwhelmingly watered down.

Califia Farms Unsweetened Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 35

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Another shelf-stable option, Califia Farms' unsweetened milk, which cost me $4.29 at Whole Foods, is one of the brand's several dairy alternatives. This carton is also one of the smaller options, but the brand also has a larger plastic bottle (which is not shelf-stable).

The look: Califia Farms really nailed the texture with this milk—if you like it creamy, this is the almond milk for you. It was thick but still smooth, reminding me of coconut milk.

The taste: Though the taste is quite nutty here, it could use just one more pinch of salt. The almond doesn't sing to its full potential, but a tiny bit of salt may help bring out the flavor.

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Original Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 1 g

Whole Foods has so many dairy-free options both in the shelf-stable section and in the refrigerated section. I picked up this original almond milk by the grocer's store brand 365 for $2.99.

The look: This is one of the thickest almond milks of the bunch. It's very creamy and very white. It also held the frothiness on top long after I poured it.

The taste: Of the couple sweet original almond milks in the mix here, this one is the sweetest. If you don't want something sweet for a dairy alternative, avoid this one. It's not bad, but it just doesn't taste like milk, because it is, in fact, quite sweet, thanks to the added sugar.

Mooala Organic Original Unsweetened Almond Milk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 40

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

The tint of the green Mooala bottle had me thinking the milk itself might be green, which would have evoked long-forgotten memories of when Heinz had green ketchup many years ago. Alas, no green almond milk here! Just one of the few Mooala options, which I picked up for $5.49 at Wegmans.

The look: Though the milk wasn't green, it was slightly off-white. It wasn't terribly creamy but it also wasn't thin. It bubbled slightly when I sloshed it around, which was nice.

The taste: Sadly, this milk didn't taste like much of anything. There wasn't really a nutty flavor or smell to it, so if you're looking for a dairy-free milk to pour over your cereal that won't add any flavor to the mix, this could be the one for you.

Almond Breeze Original Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 1 g

Almond Breeze's original variety, which cost me $4.39 at Acme, is a shelf-stable carton and also slightly sweetened with a hint of added sugar. It still doesn't pack too many calories, but it does have higher carbs and sugar than the unsweetened options.

The look: This is a bright white almond milk if I ever saw one. If you put this in front of me and told me it was dairy milk, I would believe you—it looks exactly like it came from a cow.

The taste: Yes, it is a bit sweet, but of the sweetened options here, this one's sweetness is the mildest. It still has a bold, nutty flavor, with just a hint of sweetness to it that lets the almond shine through.

O Organics Organic Original Unsweetened Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 35

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

The O Organics almond milk, which I purchased for $3.49 at Acme, was a shelf-stable carton on the smaller side, perfect for someone who doesn't need a lot of milk (like me!). It's one of Albertsons' store brands, so you can find it across the family of stores, including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Balducci's, and more.

The look: What a pleasant-looking milk this is. It poured smoothly and barely bubbled. It was bright white and looked like dairy.

The taste: Upon first sip, this almond milk didn't taste like much, but after swishing it around a bit, the nutty flavor came through. A little bit more salt in the recipe might have made that almond flavor bolder.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe's Original Unsweetened Almond Beverage

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 30

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Trader Joe's aficionados already know that the store has plenty of dairy-free alternatives on the shelves, so this is no news for them. The $2.99 carton of unsweetened almond milk is a great deal for people looking for a dairy alternative.

The look: Right out of the carton, the almond milk looks really thin. When pouring it into the glass, I felt like I was pouring in white water, which was a little off-putting. When I drank it, though, it felt completely different in my mouth, which was actually quite interesting. It has a much creamier texture on the tongue.

The taste: I'm happy to report that TJ's did a great job with the nuttiness level in this almond milk. It's bold. This is almond milk that tastes like almonds but is well-balanced. There's just enough salt to make the almond flavor come through and cut through the few additives.

Wegmans Original Unsweetened Almondmilk

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 30

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

When it comes to store brands, Wegmans has one of the best ones out there. The store's almond milk, which cost me $2.49, is a mix of almonds and water with supplements like vitamins and sunflower lecithin added in (in case you're wondering what "almondmilk" means.)

The look: This milk is neither too thick nor too thin. If it were dairy milk, I'd consider it 2%. It has some body to it, which has a good mouthfeel and swishes nicely in a cup.

The taste: Wegmans' milk has a really smooth, neutral flavor. It has a subtle nuttiness to it that comes through, but it's not so overwhelming that you feel like you stuck a straw in the nut dish at grandma's house. It has a very middle-of-the-road flavor that would mix well with most things, whether it's coffee or cereal.