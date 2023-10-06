8 Best Protein Bars at Trader Joe's, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With fun seasonal options and plenty of nutritious convenience foods lining their shelves, Trader Joe's is a healthy foodies' playground. While there are plenty of not-so-healthy choices at this neighborhood grocery store, it's easy to find healthy options, especially when it comes to snacks. Protein bars are dietitian's top picks for a healthy, filling, and satisfying snack on the go, but not all protein bars are created equal. Sure, we want the bars to be filled with protein, but nutrients like healthy fats, fiber, and ingredients included in the bars are important factors too. And while some protein bars are low in sugar, others might as well be candy bars with all the added sugar they include.

We asked dietitians to let us in on the best protein bars you can get at Trader Joe's, so you can always have a quick, healthy, and filling snack on hand. Read on, and for more on what to shop for when you don't have time to hit up your local TJ's, don't miss 10 Best Protein Bars for Weight Loss.

1 Salty Peanut Barebells Protein Bars

Per 1 bar (55 g) : 200 calories, 8 g fat (3.5g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 5 g sugar alcohols), 20 g protein

Barebells Protein Bars taste incredible, like candy bars, but have no added sugars, as they're sweetened with maltitol, a sugar alcohol, says Lindsey Janeiro, RDN of Nutrition to Fit. Each bar has 20 grams of protein and four grams of fiber, making it a tasty and filling snack on the go.

2 Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Bar

Per 1 bar (40 g) : 190 calories, 11 g fat (2.5 saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (4g fiber, 8 g sugar), 10 g protein

"Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Bar ranks among the best protein bars on the market, packed with 10 grams of protein, and the perfect blend of crunchy peanuts and soy, with the smoothness of chocolate and peanut butter," says Michelle Saari RD, MSc, owner of The Dietitian Prescription. "It will leave you feeling full and avoiding that afternoon energy dip," adds Saari.

3 Blueberry RX Bars

Per 1 bar (52 g) : 180 calories, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 24 g carbs ( 6g fiber, 15g sugar), 12 g protein

"Made with egg whites and almonds, the added protein in my snack from real food sources goes such a long way to keep me full," says Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a Washington DC-based dietitian, about RX bars. These bars have six grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein and are naturally sweetened with fruit, having zero added sugars. "These bars are quite chewy, so not everybody loves the texture, but blueberry is my favorite flavor," adds Thomason.

4 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip GoMacro protein bars

Per 1 bar (69 g) : 290 calories, 11 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar) 11 g protein

"I love the GoMacro protein bars because they are free from common allergens, including gluten, soy, and GMOs, making them suitable for individuals with various dietary restrictions and preferences," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT of One Pot Wellness. "Each bar contains around 11 grams of plant-based protein, which makes it a great pre/post workout snack," adds Chun.

5 Creamy Peanut Butter Think! Protein Bars

Per 1 bar (60 g) : 230 calories, 9 g fat (3g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 22 g carbs ( 1g fiber, 0 g sugar, 11 g sugar alcohols), 20 g protein

Creamy Peanut Butter Think! Protein Bars have 20 grams of protein from a blend of soy and whey protein and is sweetened with maltitol instead of added sugars. The peanut butter and chocolate combination tastes like a candy bar, but unlike a candy bar, this will keep you full while avoiding a spike in blood sugar.

6 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quest Protein Bars

Per 1 bar (60 g) : 190 calories, 9 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 22 g carbs ( 12 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 6 g erythritol), 21 g protein

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quest Protein Bar is gluten-free and keto-friendly with only 4 grams of net carbs. This includes 22 grams of carbohydrates, but 12 grams of fiber and six grams of sugar alcohols, all of which have limited effect on blood sugar. The bar also has 21 grams of satisfying and filling protein, all while giving you your chocolate chip cookie dough fix (without the risk of salmonella).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Kind Bars

Per 1 bar (40 g) : 180 calories, 15 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (7 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 6g protein

KIND bars aren't the highest in protein, with just six grams, but make the list of the best protein bars at Trader Joe's because of their super high fiber content, low sugar, and several grams of healthy fats. The combination of unsaturated fats, fiber, and protein makes Kind bars a filling snack when you're craving something sweet and crunchy.

8 French Vanilla Créme Power Crunch Bars

Per 1 cookie (40 g) : 220 calories, 13 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 11 g carbs ( <1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 14 g protein

Unlike dense protein bars, these Power Crunch Bars have a crunchy wafer texture with a creamy outer coating. Each bar has 14 grams of protein and is sweetened with five grams of sugar. With no sugar alcohol, this bar is a better choice for people with IBS or sensitive stomachs.

