10 Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to Dietitians

Are you getting enough vitamin D? With our increasingly indoor lifestyles, many Americans fall short in this essential nutrient, which plays a crucial role in bone health, immune function, mood regulation, and more. Also, not many foods contain vitamin D naturally, so supplementing this vital nutrient is one of the best ways to ensure your vitamin D levels are up to par.

To help you choose the right supplement to buy, we consulted with top dietitians to identify the best vitamin D brands on the market. These supplements are backed by science and recommended based on quality and effectiveness, ensuring you get the most out of your daily dose.

Vitamin D is often called the "sunshine vitamin" because your skin produces it in response to sunlight exposure. However, factors like sunscreen use, skin tone, and geographical location can affect how much vitamin D your body makes. Fortunately, supplements can provide a reliable source of this vital nutrient. Whether you're looking to support your bone health, immune system, or mental well-being, finding the right vitamin D supplement can significantly impact your health.

However, not all supplements are created equal. Kelsey Kunik, RDN, a registered dietitian at Graciously Nourished and partner with NOW Foods, says, "Since the FDA does not regulate supplements, it's important to purchase any supplement from a brand with a long-standing reputation for quality and safety and, ideally, from one that participates in third-party testing to ensure the purity and potency of its products. Third-party testing validates ingredients and ensures the purity of the product and potency of the nutrients and ingredients used."

To help you navigate the supplement aisle next time you're shopping, we've compiled a list of the top vitamin D supplements recommended by registered dietitians. These brands prioritize quality, purity, and potency to help ensure you get the most benefit from each dose.

Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Vitamin D3 Gummies

These sugar-free gummies are a tasty and convenient way to get your daily dose of vitamin D. Melissa Mitri, RD, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, recommends them because they're sweetened with xylitol, a sugar alcohol, instead of sugar. Made with natural fruit flavors, these gummies are an excellent option for those who have difficulty swallowing pills or prefer chewing their supplements.

Kirkland Signature Extra Strength D3

These capsules deliver 2,000 IU of vitamin D, providing a potent dose to support your bone health and immune function. Kirkland's extra strength formula is ideal for those requiring higher levels of vitamin D or who have been advised by their healthcare provider to increase their intake. Katie Schimmelpfenning, RD, registered dietitian and founder of Eat Swim Win, likes Kirkland's extra strength soft gels for their affordability and small pill size that makes them easier to swallow.

Nature Made Vitamin D3 Gummies

These gummies are made with carefully selected ingredients and are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, making them a wise choice for getting your daily dose of vitamin D. "Nature Made's gummies are a surprisingly good option for those who don't like pills," says Sandra Chavez, MS, RD, a registered dietitian and freelance health writer. "Research suggests that gummies may be better absorbed than tablets."

Pure Encapsulations Vitamin D3

Pure Encapsulations is known for its high-quality supplements that are free of artificial additives, allergens, and fillers. These capsules offer a pure and potent source of vitamin D to support your overall health and well-being. Caroline Young, RD, a registered dietitian and owner of Whole Self Nutrition, tells us, "Pure Encapsulations vitamin D3 is highly effective. I have observed significant improvement in clients' vitamin D status when they supplement daily with Pure Encapsulations' Vitamin D3."

Thorne Vitamin D-5000

For those needing a significant boost in their vitamin D levels, these capsules deliver a whopping 5,000 IU of vitamin D per capsule. This supplement is NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring it meets the highest quality and purity standards. Brooke Baird, RD, registered dietitian and owner of Simply Divine Nutrition, recommends Thorne's capsules since they're free of lactose and preservatives. These capsules are also NSF-certified for sport, meaning they've been third-party tested to ensure they don't contain unsafe contaminants or prohibited substances.

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3

What makes these vegetarian capsules stand out is that they're derived from natural foods, including organic fruits and vegetables, and they contain no synthetic binders or fillers. Plus, they're organic, non-GMO, and certified gluten-free. "Garden of Life is a reputable whole-food-based supplement brand that values transparency in its product traceability," says Mitri. "This vitamin D supplement is third-party certified by ConsumerLab.com and delivers 5,000 IU of vitamin D. It also contains other beneficial ingredients such as omega-9 fats, probiotics, and enzymes to promote absorption."

Theralogix Thera-D Vitamin D

If you're looking for a vitamin D supplement that offers various doses, these tablets are for you. Dosage options include 2,000, 4,000, and 6,000 IU, allowing you to choose the dose that best suits your needs. Mitri recommends Theralogix as a trusted brand known for its high-quality supplements that are GMP-certified, meaning they're produced according to the highest quality standards.

Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Softgels

These softgels are made from wild-caught fish and are third-party tested for purity and freshness. Nordic Naturals is committed to sustainability and uses responsible fishing practices to help boost your health while being kinder to the environment. Alyssa Pacheco, RD, the PCOS Nutritionist, likes Nordic Natural's vitamin D3 softgels because they're easy to swallow and are third-party tested for quality and purity.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

NOW Foods High Potency Vitamin D3

Each of these high-potency softgels delivers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3, making them a fantastic option for those looking to boost their vitamin D levels significantly. "With 125 percent of the recommended daily value of highly absorbable vitamin D3, NOW Foods' high potency vitamin D3 provides the perfect amount to include in your daily supplement regimen, especially during the colder months," says Kunik. As a bonus, these softgels are tiny and easy to swallow with no aftertaste.

NatureWise Vitamin D3

These easy-to-swallow capsules are a high-potency supplement that provides 5,000 IU of vitamin D per softgel. Made with organic olive oil, this supplement helps enhance vitamin D absorption, keeping your bones, immune system, and mental health in tip-top shape.