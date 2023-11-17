10 Best Frozen Foods at Walmart for Weight Loss

Frozen foods can make meals and snacks convenient, but not all options are created equally. When browsing the frozen section of the store, you'll find plenty of fried foods, options loaded with sugar, and foods that pack calories with few vitamins and minerals. When selecting foods that will help with weight loss, you'll likely see more success when skipping these types of foods. While all foods can be part of a weight loss diet, the majority of what you eat should aid in a feeling of fullness and contribute essential nutrients. So, the next time you head out for groceries, consider the 10 best Walmart frozen foods for weight loss.

Walmart has an expansive selection of foods in its frozen section, but only a small percentage made the cut for our list. When selecting the best Walmart frozen foods for weight loss, we kept a few pieces of criteria in mind. First, the food must provide protein and/or fiber. Getting both of these nutrients in a single food is ideal, but the next best is having at least one. These nutrients increase satiety, allowing you to feel more satisfied with less food. Next, we chose options with minimal added sugar. A few grams per serving is reasonable, but options packed with refined sugar didn't make the cut. That's because sugar provides empty calories and is unlikely to contribute to fullness. Lastly, having fruit or vegetables as part of the food is a major bonus. Produce provides fiber and nutrients for not many calories, creating a filling option.

Bring this list with you next time you head to Walmart for your groceries. It will streamline your selections and make it easy to choose foods that will support your weight loss goals. Here are the 10 best Walmart frozen foods for weight loss. Read on to learn all about them, and when you're finished shopping, be sure to check out The #1 Protein to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian.

Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata

Egg whites are packed with protein and contain minimal grams of fat. This makes them low in calories while still being a filling food. This Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata option is also loaded with veggies, so you get a little fiber, too. You'll still need to pair them with fruit or whole-grain toast to create a balanced meal, but they simply heat in the microwave while you get ready for the day. This makes them incredibly convenient and a great choice for a dietitian-approved weight loss breakfast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl

This Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl packs 19 grams of protein per serving, and it's just 270 calories. Made with a combination of turkey sausage, egg whites, potato, and reduced-fat cheddar cheese, you'll without a doubt be satisfied when you finish this meal. This option also simply heats in the microwave while you carry on with your to-do list, making it easy to eat for your weight loss goals. Incorporate black beans for a fiber and protein boost, or serve your bowl with fresh fruit on the side for a well-rounded meal.

Kodiak Protein-Packed Buttermilk Power Flapjacks

You may be surprised to see pancakes on this list, but these are no ordinary flapjacks. Each serving of the Kodiak Protein-Packed Buttermilk Power Flapjacks comes with three pancakes and provides 14 grams of filling protein. You'll also get 4 grams of fiber and only 3 grams of sugar, making these much healthier pancakes than traditional options. The serving size of three pancakes only amounts to 190 calories, so top your pancakes with a spread of nut butter and some sliced banana for a full breakfast that suits your calorie needs.

GoodPop Organic Junior Pops

Popsicles are another food you may not think of as being beneficial for weight loss, but these GoodPop Organic Junior Pops contain zero grams of added sugar and are made with 100% fruit juice. At only 25 calories a pop, they make a great swap for traditional popsicles or other frozen desserts. If you have a sweet tooth and struggle to find healthier ways to satisfy your craving, make sure to pick up these pops.

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Vanilla Bean Poppables

This brand is known for its frozen Greek yogurt bars, which are another healthy frozen treat. However, their Frozen Greek Yogurt Vanilla Bean Poppables are especially good for weight loss because one serving contains 2 grams of protein and will only set you back about 50 calories. One Poppable is just enough to satisfy your dessert craving without leaving you feeling overly full. With nonfat milk and Greek yogurt as the main ingredients, this means you'll get a little protein with each bite, too.

Great Value Fully Cooked Turkey Meatballs

Protein should be part of every meal—especially when you're trying to lose weight—but it can be time-consuming to prepare. To drastically cut your prep time, pick up these Great Value Fully Cooked Turkey Meatballs. Allow them to warm up in marinara sauce on the stovetop for a pasta dish, or pop them into the air fryer or microwave for a quick zap before incorporating them into a meal. Each serving provides 13 grams of protein and is only 120 calories.

Great Value Diced Avocados

Avocado is loaded with fiber and healthy fats, but keeping fresh produce on hand can lead to spoilage and waste. These Great Value Diced Avocados are great for incorporating into smoothies for a boost of fat and fiber, and can even be defrosted and mashed to make fresh guacamole. Plus, research shows that avocados can be beneficial for weight loss. Mash them and spread them onto your toast, or keep them in diced form to add to your grain bowls and tacos for easy nutrient boosts.

Seapoint Farms Edamame Soybeans in Pods

Soy is a plant-based source of protein, making these Seapoint Farms Edamame Soybeans in Pods another convenient way to boost protein in your diet. Each steamable pack is only 90 calories and provides 9 grams of protein. Enjoy them on their own for a protein-rich snack, serve them as a filling appetizer before a meal, or add the beans directly to your dinner for plant-based protein. You'll also get a whopping 7 grams of fiber per serving—a crucial aspect of any weight loss regimen!

Dole Boosted Blends Frozen Blueberry and Banana Protein Smoothie Blend

Smoothies make for a nutrient-packed meal, but not all options are created equally. This Dole Boosted Blends Frozen Blueberry and Banana Protein Smoothie Blend comes with frozen blueberries, bananas, and a protein blend of whey protein and almond butter. This combination makes for a balanced smoothie that contains zero grams of added sugar. You'll get 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, making for a filling meal. Each serving is only 160 calories, so add in some avocado for a calorie and nutrient boost to create a full meal.

Green Giant Veggie Spirals Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti squash is a great alternative for pasta, but baking fresh squash can be labor-intensive and time-consuming. Enter, Green Giant Veggie Spirals Spaghetti Squash. This frozen option will drastically reduce your prep time, and the only ingredient is spaghetti squash. You'll get fiber and protein in each serving (1/2 cup prepared), and this option will only set you back 25 calories. This will add tons of volume to your meal for few calories, making for a filling and nutritious meal.