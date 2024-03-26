10 Healthiest Whole Grain Pastas on Grocery Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The pasta aisle of supermarkets is overflowing with a variety of alternatives to traditional refined wheat noodles as more and more consumers are seeking pasta options that offer fewer carbs while packing a punch of protein or fiber. One way to meet these dietary goals is by opting for whole grain pastas.

Whole grain pastas stand out for their health benefits. Unlike refined grains, which are stripped of their bran and germ during processing, whole grains retain these nutritious components. This means that whole grain pastas are generally higher in fiber, micronutrients, and bioactive compounds with numerous potential health benefits.

"Whole grain" is a term that encompasses an array of options beyond whole wheat and includes foods such as brown rice and quinoa (which is technically a seed but is categorized as a whole grain in diets).

Durum wheat, in particular, is a great whole grain option because it has more protein and fiber compared to many other grains. However, it's worth noting that transitioning from classic refined durum wheat pasta to whole grain noticeably changes both the texture and taste. But, the good news is that you'll reap the nutritional gains of this switch!

Determining the best whole grain pastas at the grocery store can be tricky because boxes labeled "whole grain" or "contains whole grains" aren't necessarily required to be 100% whole grain, as the FDA only regulates the term "whole wheat." That's why we did the work for you and combed through the myriad of options to find the best whole grain pastas you should buy.

How we chose the best whole grain pastas:

There are three main factors we took into consideration for choosing the best whole grain pasta.

Short ingredient list: Traditional pasta should have one ingredient, durum wheat. That's why many whole grain options of pasta are made with that same ingredient but in its whole grain goodness. Pasta should only have one or two ingredients. Check the ingredient list and if a whole grain pasta lists more than two ingredients, skip it.

Contains 6 grams of protein or more: Durum wheat is surprisingly high in protein and fiber, compared to other whole grains like brown rice. If the pasta is a whole grain wheat pasta, look for one with at least 6 grams of protein per serving.

Contains 5 grams of fiber or more: You'll also want to be on the lookout for pastas that contain high levels of fiber. The combination of protein and fiber will help keep you fuller longer.

The healthiest ways to enjoy whole grain pasta:

Choosing the healthiest pasta is only step one when it comes to creating a healthy pasta dish. Follow these tips to ensure you're reaping the most benefits from your whole grain pasta.

Cook according to package directions: Aim for "al dente" texture, where the pasta is neither too hard or too soft. Cooking it correctly ensures a lower glycemic index (GI), which helps keep you feeling satisfied for longer. Overcooked pasta tends to digest more quickly.

Perfect your portions: A recommended serving size is typically two ounces of uncooked pasta or one cup cooked, roughly equivalent to the size of a baseball. Remember, most boxes of pasta provide eight servings, so portion control is key.

Keep it simple: Embrace the simplicity of traditional pasta dishes, which are easy to make and only require a few quality ingredients. Pair your al dente pasta with seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, high-quality olive oil, beans, and lean protein and you can create waistline-friendly, crowd-pleasing meals in minutes.

Without further ado, here are 10 whole grain pasta options to add to your shopping list.

De Cecco Penne Rigate no. 41 100% Whole Wheat Pasta

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Dating back to 1831, this Italian-made pasta brand has been studied by University of Milan researchers and found to be of superior quality and taste due to De Cecco's low-heat drying technique, distinguishing it from other brands that employ high-temperature drying methods. Unlike many conventional pastas, this one is fortified, offering 50% of the recommended daily intake of folate and 15-25% of essential nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, and vitamins B1 and B2.

DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat Linguine

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Italian-made DeLallo pasta contains one ingredient: organic whole durum wheat. As a long, flat pasta shape, this linguine is great paired with sauteed veggies, seafood, and simple tomato sauces.

Barilla Whole Grain Rotini

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 7g, Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 8 g

With one ingredient, whole grain durum wheat four, this whole grain pasta is a winner. You'll get 7 grams of fiber and 8 grams of wholesome plant-based protein in every serving to keep you satisfied. The shape of this short pasta is designed to hold more sauce. Rotini is excellent for pasta salads as well as pared with a tomato-based sauce.

Patagonia Provisions Organic Shells

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

This new pasta from Patagonia Provisions is made with two ingredients: whole grain durum wheat flour and Kernza flour. Kernza is an ecological perennial wheatgrass developed by The Land Institute. Compared to other whole grain pastas, this one is higher in fiber and protein. Use these petite shells for a healthier soup, pasta salad, or mac and cheese.

Wild Harvest Organic Whole Wheat Rotini

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

This certified organic pasta is made solely of organic whole durum wheat flour. This contributes to the high fiber and protein counts, which makes this one of our top choices. Spiral-shaped rotini is great in pasta salads and baked pasta recipes.

Ancient Harvest Rotini

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

This gluten-free pasta is made from organic corn, brown rice, and quinoa flour. Nutritionally, it has less fiber and protein than pastas made with 100% whole grain durum wheat, but it provides a healthy alternative for those who need a gluten-free option. Quinoa is not only a nutrient-rich whole grain, some studies suggest that its bioactive compounds provide anti-cancer, hormone-regulating, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Tinkyada Brown Rice Penne

Nutrition (1/2 cup dry serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

For those looking for gluten-free whole grain pasta, this spaghetti made from brown rice is a great choice. Made solely from brown rice and water, it naturally lacks gluten. The brand sells a variety of pasta shapes, including shells, elbows, fettuccine, and fusilli. Nutritionally, this brown rice pasta has less fiber and protein than durum wheat options; however, if you enjoy it with veggies, you'll add more fiber to your meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sfoglini Whole Grain Reginetti

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Sfoglini makes small batch, artisan-style pasta made with whole grains grown exclusively in the United States. The Reginetti pasta is made with organic, stone-milled hard red flour which makes this pasta higher in fiber and protein than most other brands.

Jovial Einkorn Whole Wheat Penne

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Einkorn is an ancient grain often considered the "original" wheat. It is quickly becoming the wheat of choice among the gluten-sensitive due to its simple form of gluten, which makes it easier for some individuals with gluten sensitivities to digest. Einkorn is nutrient-rich and contains more micronutrients, like manganese and phosphorus, than traditional durum wheat.

365 Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Another notable organic, whole grain spaghetti is made by Whole Foods 365. This pasta lacks the fiber and protein in the Barilla whole grain spaghetti, but this pasta is also made with just whole grain durum wheat. A bonus is that this pasta is USDA-certified organic.