6 Simple Moves That Build More Muscle Than Expensive Equipment After 40

After 40 means being extra creative at the gym. This is mostly because everyone starts to lose lean muscle at that stage of life—anywhere from 3% to 8% every decade. Don’t panic; we’re here with six simple moves that build more muscle than expensive equipment. Regular strength training, along with proper nutrition, helps you maintain and build muscle in your 40s and beyond.

“The combination of working multiple muscle groups during [the exercises below] generates strong muscle-building signals within shorter periods,” explains Joe Ghafari, certified personal trainer and nutritional educator at Eden. “Machines isolate muscles, but life doesn’t work that way. You coordinate multiple muscle groups with balance when you lift suitcases or play with your grandkids.”

According to Ghafari, compound functional exercises reign supreme over machine-based movements, as they will make you stronger and benefit your overall daily lifestyle.

6 Simple Moves That Build More Muscle Than Expensive Equipment

Pushup

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Bodyweight Squats

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms before you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Lunges

Stand tall, feet parallel, hip-distance apart. Step one foot forward. Bring your hands to your hips. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

Pull-ups

Stand tall and grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip, hands shoulder-distance apart. Hang onto the bar with fully extended arms. Pull your chest up toward the bar by bringing your elbows down and back. Slowly lower back to the start position. Use a machine or resistance band to decrease the load.

Burpees

Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart. Lower into a squat and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back to assume a high plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet up toward your hands. Explode upward, reaching both arms overhead.

Plank

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold your plank.

