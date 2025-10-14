 Skip to content

6 Bodyweight Exercises That Erase Bat Wings Better Than Tricep Dips After 50

Tame and tighten “bat wing” arm fat with these productive bodyweight exercises.
Published on October 14, 2025

Ah, bat wings. They’re not just spooky around Halloween time—they’re also that pesky excess flab that hangs beneath your arms. If you’re looking to sculpt stronger, more defined arms, bodyweight training is an ideal place to start. We’ve rounded up six productive bodyweight exercises that erase bat wings better than tricep dips after 50.

Tricep dips may not be the most ideal choice for toning your arms after 50. Why?

According to Casey Barley, MS, CPT, trainer at Life Time Westminster, “Dips place your shoulders in a deep internally rotated position, mainly at the bottom of the movement. Most people who are de-conditioned and under-muscled are going to experience rotator cuff irritation and impingement with this movement. The risk of injury is higher, especially as you age.”

6 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Bat Wings

Barley notes these exercises are all about showing up sculpted and strong.

“Sleeves? Who needs them with the arms you’re about to create! Age is just a number; and aging gracefully is outdated. Walk confidently into your best decade in the gym,” Barley says.

Incline Pushups

“These are safer than floor pushups as [they] will decrease pressure on your shoulders and wrists,” Barley explains. “This exercise will strengthen your shoulders, triceps, and core.”

  1. Use a stable surface like a wall, countertop, plyometric box, or workout bench, and place your hands on it, shoulder-width apart.
  2. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels.
  3. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward.
  4. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows.
  5. Return back to straight arms.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Incline Close-Grip Pushups

“Time under tension is the key to development with this movement,” Barley stresses.

  1. Use a stable surface like a wall, countertop, plyometric box, or workout bench, and place your hands on it, inside shoulder-width apart (about 3 to 4 inches inside each shoulder line).
  2. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels.
  3. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward.
  4. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows.
  5. Return back to straight arms.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Plank Shoulder Taps

“This exercise will strengthen your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core,” Barley notes.

  1. Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight.
  2. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder.
  3. Place your hand on the floor.
  4. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder.
  5. Continue to alternate.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 20 to 30 reps. Alternately, perform this exercise for time, starting with 30 seconds and working your way up from there.

Wall Angels

“Why does this work? We look less conditioned when we let our posture deteriorate. This will open your joints, align your posture, and loosen/strengthen your upper back,” Barley says.

  1. Stand tall with your back pressed into a wall, arms at 90 degrees.
  2. Slowly lift and lower your arms, making sure they keep contact with the wall.
  3. Perform 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

 

Chair Tricep Push-Backs

“This is a minor movement, but it will activate the triceps intensely without demanding strenuous force from your joints,” Barley tells us.

  1. Begin seated in a sturdy chair or on a plyometric box.
  2. Place your palms on the seat beside your hips.
  3. Press down into the surface like you’re trying to push it away. Your body will lift a couple inches.
  4. Hold this extension for 1 to 2 counts.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Plank Shoulder Circles

  1. Begin in a high plank, drawing your navel up and into the ribcage. Drive out of your heels.
  2. Take the weight out of one hand and begin making clockwise circles with one hand for 3 to 4 counts.
  3. Repeat on the other side.
  4. Keep moving side to side until you complete this exercise on each side for at least 10 reps.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.
