5 Bodyweight Exercises for Women To Get Trim & Toned Underarms

Attention, ladies: It's time to wave goodbye to underarm flab and say hello to firm, sculpted arms. But how you ask? Well, instead of doing endless cardio or dieting, your best bet is strength training. Fortunately, you don't need gym equipment to tighten and tone your arms—all you need is your body weight and a small area in the comfort of your home. For this article, we spoke with Nadia Murdock, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares five productive bodyweight exercises for women to get toned underarms.

We here at ETNT understand that achieving sculpted underarms is a top priority for many women. Whether your goal is to rock sleeveless tops confidently or increase your strength, these exercises will do the trick. From tricep-focused exercises to movements that engage your shoulders and chest, we worked with Murdock to carefully select the best bodyweight exercises that target your underarms.

"You'll want to focus on strengthening muscles around your armpit to target under your arms," says Murdock. "You'll surely see results in this, coupled with overall weight loss reduction and total body strength training. However, remember that nutrition is vital to any fitness regime."

Keep reading for a detailed breakdown of the best bodyweight exercises for women to get toned underarms. And, when you're finished, don't miss out on these 5 Standing Exercises Women Should Do Daily To Stay Fit, Firm & Toned.

1 Pushups

Pushups are a classic go-to exercise for building upper-body strength and toning your underarms. Begin with a few, and as you get stronger, work your way up. "Pushups are great because they target several muscle groups simultaneously, including your upper arms, shoulders, and chest," says Murdock.

Begin on the floor in a tabletop position with your hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Push your knees off the ground, and step back into a plank position. Keep a soft gaze at the edge of your yoga mat to avoid hyper-extending your neck. Use your arms to lower your body to the floor and come back up. Repeat for three sets of as many reps as possible.

2 Diamond Pushups

This pushup variation will target your triceps even more, giving you that sleek and toned look you're after. "This move is also known as a triangular pushup or tricep pushup. It's much more challenging than a traditional pushup because the support is narrower," explains Murdock.

Begin by getting into a pushup position. Place your hands in a diamond shape (or just keep your hands closer together than you would with a traditional pushup). From here, push yourself into a plank position, keeping your hands under your chest and your body tight and straight. Slowly lower your body. If you need to modify, simply drop your knees to the ground. Use your arms to push yourself off the floor and come back up. Perform three sets of as many reps as possible.

3 Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are fantastic for isolating triceps and getting rid of those turkey wings. Murdock says, "This move primarily works the triceps, but the anterior deltoid muscles, front of your shoulders, and chest also get a workout."

Find a sturdy chair or bench, and sit on the edge with your hands gripping the sides, fingers pointing forward. Now, walk your feet forward so your butt is off the chair and your knees are at a 90-degree angle (you can also extend your legs). Lower yourself down, bending those elbows, and then push back up. Do three sets of 15 reps.

4 Downward-Facing Dog

Downward-facing dog is more than just a yoga exercise—it can also build firm, muscular arms. "This move warms up your entire body, including your hamstrings, calves, and Achilles tendon, and the muscles in your upper arm, which includes the triceps," says Murdock.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin in a tabletop position. Place your hands in front of you, keeping them shoulder-width apart. For better support, spread your fingers wide on the yoga mat. Brace yourself on your hands, and push your body up, bringing your hips to the ceiling while keeping your legs straight. Allow your weight to shift back into your hips, legs, and hands. Keep your head aligned with your spine until you are triangular. Hold for a few minutes and gently float your body forward into a plank position. Repeat this movement for three to five minutes.

5 Side-Lying Tricep Pushups

Side-lying tricep pushups are a killer exercise to help you achieve beautifully toned arms. "This move works the triceps and deltoids," states Murdock.

Lie on your side and stack and bend your legs. Place your top hand on the floor in front of your chest. Now, push up, keep your elbow close to your body, and lower back down. Aim for three sets of 10 to 12 reps per arm.