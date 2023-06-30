10 Strength Exercises To Eradicate Underarm Fat in Your 40s

Underarm fat is the fat that accumulates around your triceps, just below your shoulder. Second only to belly fat in terms of the difficulty of burning it off and its frustrating appearance, shrinking and toning underarm fat (otherwise known as "bingo wings" or "turkey wings") should be a top priority when it comes to building a well-rounded physique. That's where we swoop in to help with 10 of the best strength exercises to get rid of underarm fat in your 40s.

In order to achieve this fat-loss goal, you need to focus on burning overall body fat through a combination of resistance training and a diet that results in a caloric deficit. That being said, targeting the triceps, biceps, and latissimus dorsi area is an excellent way to tone up the area under and around your upper arm that can help offset underarm fat and lead to an overall toned appearance. Additionally, performing lower-body exercises can help burn body fat and build muscle, which further boosts your metabolism and helps you stay toned and lean.

The following workout includes exercises that cover many areas of your body with an extra focus on the upper arm and lat area without neglecting the lower body. Perform each exercise for three sets of 10 repetitions. You can split the workout into multiple sessions, but aim to complete at least two rounds per week. Keep reading to learn all about the 10 best strength exercises to get rid of underarm fat in your 40s.

1 Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are effective in combating underarm fat as they target the triceps—the muscle area often associated with "bat wings." This exercise will strengthen and tone the muscle, making it more defined.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a tricep dip, position your hands shoulder-width apart on a secured bench or sturdy chair. Move your pelvis in front of the bench with your legs extended in front of you and your feet placed firmly on the floor. Lower your body toward the floor until your elbows form a 90-degree angle, making sure to keep your back close to the bench. Use your triceps to push your body back to the initial position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Standing Bicep Curls

Standing bicep curls are important for toning the bicep muscle and help maintain the overall shape of your arms.

To perform a standing bicep curl, stand up straight with a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended, and palms facing forward. Keep your elbows close to your torso, and curl the weights while contracting your biceps. Make sure to keep the upper arm stationary. Hold this position for a second as you squeeze the muscle. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Side Planks with Lateral Arm Raises

Planks with lateral arm raises are not just core exercises—they also involve the shoulders, triceps, and biceps, thus making it a great exercise to tackle underarm fat.

To perform a plank with lateral arm raise, begin in a side plank position with your forearm under your shoulder and your feet stacked. Keeping your torso stable, slowly lift your left arm to the side to shoulder height. Lower your arm back to the plank position. Repeat the movement with your right arm. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Pushups

Pushups target the chest and arms, helping to burn fat and build muscle in these areas.

To perform a pushup, begin in a pushup plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Engage your core, and keep your spine in a braced neutral position. Lower toward the ground by bending at the elbows and shoulders. When your chest is roughly one inch above the ground, push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Do not allow your hips to sag throughout the movement. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Overhead Tricep Extensions

Next up on this list of strength exercises to get rid of underarm fat is the overhead tricep extension. This exercise specifically targets the triceps and is excellent for combating underarm flab.

To perform an overhead tricep extension, stand up straight with a dumbbell held in both hands. Your feet should be about shoulder-width apart. Lift the dumbbell above your head until both arms are fully extended. Keeping your upper arms close to your head and your elbows in, lower the weight behind your head until your forearms touch your biceps. Lift the dumbbell back to the starting position by contracting your triceps and exhaling. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Bent-Over Rows

The bent-over row targets the back muscles and the biceps. These muscles support the underarm area, and strengthening them helps in reducing underarm fat.

To perform a bent-over row, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly, and bring your torso forward by bending at the waist. Keep your back straight until it's almost parallel to the floor. Let the dumbbells hang directly in front of you with your arms perpendicular to the floor and elbows close to your body. Keep your torso stationary as you lift the dumbbells to your side, contracting your back muscles as if crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit at the end of the movement. Make sure to avoid shrugging throughout the motion. After a brief pause at the top, inhale as you slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Lateral Lunges

Lateral lunges are full-body movements that target the glutes, hamstrings, and quads, but also require upper-body strength and stability. While they don't directly target underarm fat, they do increase overall fat burn, contributing to all-around body fat loss.

To perform a lateral lunge, start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Step out to the right, rotating your right foot inward slightly, and shift your body weight over your right leg, squatting to a 90-degree angle at the knee. The left leg should stay straight with the foot firmly on the floor. Push back to the starting position through your right foot. Repeat the movement with your left leg, rotating your left foot inward as you lower your body. Repeat for the target repetitions.

8 Barbell Back Squats

Barbell back squats are an excellent exercise for overall body strength and conditioning. They work numerous muscles in your body, promoting fat burning and muscle building throughout your body, including the underarm area.

To perform a barbell back squat, begin by positioning a barbell at shoulder level on a squat rack. If available, set the safety pins just above waist level. Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, and position the barbell across the back of your shoulders. Lower your body as though you are sitting back in a chair, keeping your chest high. Rise back up to the starting position. Make sure to push through your full foot and keep your knees in line with your toes. Repeat for the target repetitions.

9 Lat Pulldowns

The lat pulldown is great for developing the large muscles in your back that are responsible for arm movement, contributing to a toned appearance of the underarms.

To perform a lat pulldown, start by sitting at a lat pulldown station and grabbing the bar with an overhand grip that's just beyond shoulder width. Pull the bar down to your chest, retract your shoulder blades, and visualize crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit as you reach the end range of motion. Make sure to avoid shrugging throughout the movement. Pause briefly, then slowly return the bar to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

10 Skull Crushers

The last of these exercises to get rid of underarm fat is the skull crusher. Skull crushers specifically target the triceps and help eliminate underarm fat by strengthening and toning this area.

To perform skull crushers, lie flat on your back on a bench, and hold a barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms fully above your chest, but keep your elbows in a slight bend to protect your joints. Lower the bar by bending at the elbows and maintain the contraction at the end for about a second. Raise the bar back to your starting position by flexing your triceps. Repeat for the target repetitions.