 Skip to content

4 Bodyweight Exercises Women Should Do Every Day After 50

Build lasting strength, balance, and energy after 50 with these 4 simple daily exercises.
Avatar for Tyler Read
By
Published on July 30, 2025 | 7:00 AM

After 50, strength becomes a choice. Not just in the gym, but in how you move, carry yourself, and protect your body for everything life throws your way. For women especially, bodyweight exercises offer more than just convenience. They maintain lean muscle, boost bone density, and build confidence through control.

You don’t need a barbell to stay strong. You need consistency, smart movement, and exercises that fire the right muscles every time. The moves below target the areas that matter most after 50: core stability, hip strength, joint mobility, and total-body control. And when done daily, they create a foundation that keeps you powerful for decades.

This routine won’t leave you drained, it’ll leave you charged. Done right, these four exercises build the strength that sticks around. They reinforce posture, protect your joints, and give you the energy to keep going without slowing down.

4 Bodyweight Exercises Women 50+ Should Do Daily

Wall Sit – 30 seconds

Young Businesswoman Leaning On Wall Doing Workout At Workplace
Shutterstock

This isometric move builds deep strength in your quads, glutes, and core. Holding the position forces your muscles to stay under tension without stress on your joints. Over time, it improves muscular endurance and reinforces knee stability. It also trains mental toughness, which goes a long way when you’re building a body that lasts.

How to Do It:

  • Stand with your back against a wall and feet shoulder-width apart.
  • Slide down until your knees form a 90-degree angle.
  • Keep your back flat against the wall and core tight.
  • Hold for 30 seconds, working up to 1 minute over time.

If You Can Do These 5 Moves, Your Body Is Years Younger

Incline Push-Up – 10 reps

Urban fitness woman workout doing feet elevated push ups and exercising outdoor. Motivated female athlete training hard.
Shutterstock

Upper-body strength doesn’t fade overnight, but without training, it fades faster than you think. Incline push-ups are safer on the wrists and shoulders while still strengthening your chest, arms, and core. They also reinforce posture by opening the chest and engaging the muscles that fight rounding forward. And because they’re scalable, they’re perfect for building daily consistency.

How to Do It:

  • Place your hands on a bench, countertop, or sturdy table.
  • Walk your feet back into a plank position with a straight body line.
  • Lower your chest until elbows reach a 90-degree angle.
  • Press back up, keeping your core and glutes engaged throughout.

5 Standing Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Without Getting on the Floor

Glute Bridge – 15 reps

senior woman doing glute bridge in exercise class, 2440081903
Shutterstock

The glutes are your engine. After 50, weak hips lead to back pain, balance issues, and limited mobility. The glute bridge activates your posterior chain while protecting your spine. It also strengthens your pelvic floor and stabilizes your core, key areas for long-term wellness.

How to Do It:

  • Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor.
  • Engage your core and drive through your heels to lift your hips.
  • Squeeze your glutes at the top and hold for a second.
  • Lower slowly and repeat for 15 controlled reps.

This Low-Risk, High-Burn Routine Is Perfect for Women Over 55

Bird Dog – 10 reps each side

Bird dog
Shutterstock

This full-body move builds coordination, balance, and core strength in one shot. Bird dogs activate deep stabilizing muscles, reduce back strain, and improve spine alignment. Practiced daily, they fine-tune body awareness and correct imbalances that build up over time. It’s simple, but don’t underestimate the long-term power of clean movement.

How to Do It:

  • Begin in a tabletop position with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
  • Extend your right arm and left leg simultaneously, keeping your hips square.
  • Pause briefly, then return to the start and switch sides.

Move with control: no wobbling, no rushing.

Tyler Read, BSc, CPT
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Strong young muscular focused fit man with big muscles holding heavy kettlebells. 4 Mistakes Men Over 50 Make That Sabotage Fat Loss. Cover

    4 Fat-Loss Mistakes Men 50+ Keep Making

  • Yoga exercise at home. Fit woman stretching on yoga mat. Health care and fitness. Online pilates class. Self care and sport for healthy body. Core and abs training. Flexibility and strength workout. 6 Strength Tests Every Person Over 45 Should Master (Most Can't Do #3). Cover

    6 Strength Tests to Try After 45

  • Female fitness model pushing a sled in a gym. 5 Fat-Burning Moves That Work Better Than Cardio After 40. Cover

    5 Fat-Burning Moves Better Than Cardio

  • Woman doing incline push-ups on a bench in an outdoor gym, focusing on strength and endurance during her fitness routine in an urban park. 4 Bodyweight Exercises Women Should Do Every Day After 50. Cover

    4 Daily Bodyweight Moves for Women 50+

  • Sporty woman doing push off exercises against a wall. 4 Simple Daily Exercises That Lift & Tighten After 50. Cover

    4 Daily Exercises That Tighten After 50

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.