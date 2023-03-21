Drop 5 Pounds Fast With This Daily Bodyweight Workout

Losing weight quickly requires you to burn more calories than you eat. Combining a good diet for weight loss with a daily calorie-blasting workout is hands down your best shot at losing weight fast. If you lack workout equipment, don't worry. You can still get a proper workout with just bodyweight exercise. In fact, a good bodyweight HIIT-style workout can be as effective as traditional cardio or resistance training to burn calories quickly. So if you want to lose five pounds fast, check out this daily bodyweight workout.

The following regimen is one of my favorite bodyweight routines to burn calories and lose weight. Dropping five pounds fast is definitely possible if you hit this daily routine. Perform each exercise for 30 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds between each exercise and complete all five exercises in the circuit. Rest for one minute and complete three to five total rounds.

1 Air Squats

Air squats are a staple bodyweight exercise I pretty much recommend to everyone. You can increase the difficulty by turning them into jump squats. If you become too fatigued to jump then you can revert back to regular squats. When squatting, begin with your feet hip-width apart. Sit your hips back and down, keeping your knees from caving inward. Squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor or lower, then return to starting position.

2 Pushups

Pushups are another great bodyweight exercise you can use in your HIIT circuit. As your lower body recovers from the squats, you can work your upper body with the pushups, allowing you to keep the workout fire burning while still using resistance-related movements. You can elevate your hands on a box, bench, or couch if traditional pushups are too challenging. Regardless of your hand position, keep your core engaged throughout the full movement, and do not allow your hips to sag.

3 Lunges

Lunges are an excellent functional movement for your lower body that improves balance and coordination while hitting major muscle groups and delivering a hefty workout punch. You can perform walking alternating lunges or perform lunge jumps if you need an extra challenge. When lunging, take a big step forward with your right foot, then lower your back knee toward the ground until it is roughly two inches off the floor before stepping into your next rep. Do not allow the front knee to cave inwards as you step forward.

4 Burpees

Burpees may be the ultimate metabolic conditioning bodyweight exercise. It's a stellar move to incorporate into your workout if you want to lose five pounds fast. Begin standing and drop down into a plank position. You can do a quick pushup at the bottom or not. After you land, quickly explode back upward, and bring your feet under you. Push through both feet to jump up vertically, clearing the floor. As you land, absorb the landing with a partial squat, and immediately drop into the next repetition.

5 Sprints

While sprints may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about bodyweight exercises, they are an incredibly effective way to boost your metabolism, burn serious calories, improve your athletic performance, and even build some muscle. I recommend a distance between 50 to 100 meters.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perform one to two sprints per cycle of the workout. Focus on driving your front foot downward in your stride, and aim to take as many strides as possible instead of trying to go further on each stride. Try to find a distance you can complete at a full sprint within 30 seconds.